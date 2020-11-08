Dennis Begostalks about wellness guidelines for working women during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unkind to the world in general. It had adversely impacted the world economy, with offices and factories closing down. Governments worldwide had issued a stay at home orders and social distancing rules to stay safe from the pandemic contamination. However, currently, the situation has been evolving gradually. The offices have opened up, and people are progressively stepping back to their usual course of life with masks and sanitizers at hand. Women employees have to attend office as well as work from home. Hence, it is has become essential to follow safety and wellness guidelines to stay immune and safe.

Wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos

Working women have a lot on their plates, similar to any other working individual. And if they are staying separate from their families and have a child, the stakes are high. However, working women must stay fit, safe, and well during this time of mass fear and anxiety. Dennis Begos shares some of the best guidelines for working women.

Maintain safety protocols

Working women and mothers need to go to the office and visit the store to get groceries. It is necessary to wear a mask and carry a sanitizer while you are out in public. It would be best if you also kept sanitizer outside your door so that people like domestic help can sanitize their hands before walking into your house. It will help you keep the virus and other germs away.

Eat a healthy diet

Falling sick during the pandemic is not a good idea! Hence, women must consume a healthy platter that comprises of green vegetables and fruits. It will help you to keep your gut and immune system healthy. Besides healthy food, it is necessary to take the correct health and vitamin supplements that will help your body get the right nutrients and allow it to stay fit. You can check with your general physician concerning the vitamin and natural health supplements you need to consume.

Exercise daily

Working women need to engage in any form of physical activity daily. It will help to release the toxins from the body and keep the body in good shape. That aside, during the lockdown, most women gave into unhealthy eating and erratic lifestyle habits staying at home. It is necessary to shed the extra calories and maintain a healthy weight. Women can keep their best body shape and weight by practicing yoga, Pilates, or any other physical exercise form.

Meditation

The current situation doesn’t allow the mind to stay calm and peaceful. However, you can attain this through meditation. Working women have to juggle their office targets and home errands. And they need to ensure their safety as well. Hence, it is an excellent habit to meditate daily release the negativity and invoke positive feelings. It will help them to channelize their creativity better and increase their productivity at work as well.

These are a few guidelines that can help working women to stay well during the pandemic phase.