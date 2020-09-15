Dennis Begos suggests easy holistic lifestyle hacks for complete wellbeing during COVID-19

You’re blood pressure and oxygen count may be normal, but your stress levels might be going through the roof! If this is your reality then you are not alone. The entire world is in a state of fear and anxiety because of COVID-19. Currently, there are only partial lockdowns that will increase the chances of getting affected by the virus even more. Businesses are combining work from home and working from the office to lessen the virus’s spread. Hence, it has become essential for people to seek holistic ways to maintain their health and reduce stress.

Holistic steps by Dennis Begos

Most people are resorting to holistic cures and alternative medicine to stay well during this pandemic. Since moving outside of the house is not safe, it is essential to create a safe environment within the home in order to increase immunity and the mind’s power to stay positive. Dennis Begos, a surgery doctor, suggests the following ways to ensure complete wellbeing during these trying times.

Guided meditation and visualizations

It’s challenging to control the mind in normal circumstances. Currently, when people are in a constant state of fear, controlling our minds is even more challenging. Even if you sit to meditate, chances are many thoughts will distract you. Hence, to reap the benefits of meditation, it is recommended you use guided meditation and visualizations. There are many resources online and apps that will help you stay on track. Guided mediation helps you stay focused on meditation and relax better.

Know that your body can heal

The fact that there is still no vaccine COVID-19 makes everyone feel uncertain about their lives! Now, it is necessary to study the holistic truths about the human body. It is essential to understand that the human body is designed in a way that can heal from anything. We have an auto-healing mechanism within us. You can use your free time to read more about this, and it will help you to know these interesting facts. Furthermore, it will help you feel more confident about your body instead of feeling vulnerable.

Herbal concoctions to boost immunity

It’s time to up your immunity boosters. To accomplish this, you can use herbal treatments and concoctions. You can mix rosemary or basil with your tea and have it in the morning and/or night. You can also mix a concoction of honey, lemon, clove, ginger, and turmeric and consume it once a day. It helps to boost digestion and also enhance your immunity.

Tapping into soulful music

Now more than ever, reducing stress and relaxing more is essential for your wellbeing. Music heals in various ways. You can listen to instrumental music while you are cooking or cleaning your room. It will help you feel good and think clearly.

Know that the situation is temporary

You need to find peace in the fact that this pandemic is not permanent. It might take a while for life to improve, but eventually, we will find a vaccine and everything will go back to normal. Until then, it is essential to follow the wellbeing strategies outlined above.

Once you say yes to these holistic ways of living life, you can better cope with the ongoing crisis.