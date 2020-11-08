Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dennis Begos shows ways to reduce pandemic stress and fear

Whether we accept it or not, each one of us is afraid of the uncertainty that surrounds us! The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has had a devastating effect on our lives and business. All across the world, there have been massive deaths and increasing contamination rates. No one knows when the medical fraternity would be coming up with a specific cure and a vaccine applicable for all. Hence, it is natural to fall into a state of paranoia and fear. But it is necessary to manage the stress and come out of it.

Dennis Begos shares stress management techniques

Excess stress and anxiety start to have an after-effect in the body. It makes a person nervous and anxious all the time. And this changes the brain chemistry and makes the hormones in the body go for a toss. That is not all. Stress can also ruin creativity and can make a person feel stagnant. Hence, it is necessary to manage the pandemic stress in practical ways. Dennis Begos shares some of the useful ways to manage stress during this time.

  1. You are not alone

This simple realization can release a tremendous amount of stress! Often people feel that they are the only ones who are witnessing an ample amount of stress daily. The truth is the world is breathing in a palpable energy every day. Hence, it is necessary to know that you are not alone. Everybody is undergoing the same battle, and it is essential to seek comfort in that thought.

  • Focus on the solution

Excess stress can give rise to unwanted headaches and low energy. People need to focus on the solution instead of the problem. That means if you are feeling unwell or think that stress is affecting the way you think, focus on the solution. It would be best to think about ways to come out of this situation instead of reminiscing about the problem. That will help you overcome stress in miraculous ways.

  • Think positive

By now, everyone is aware of the power of positive thinking! When you think positively, you focus on resolving things instead of holding on to the problem. Also, when you consciously think positive, positive things start to happen in and around you. It helps to focus back on your productivity and creativity throughout the day. Positive thinking gives you high energy with which you can combat stress and anxiety.

  • Speak to people

It is not a good idea to keep your thoughts bottled up within you! If a feeling or an incident is bothering you, it makes sense to speak with a friend or a family member. That is not all. Today, counselors also provide tele-counseling for various matters. You can seek counseling for different issues and share your thoughts, and feel less anxious. It is essential to know that there is help available anytime you ask for it.

These are some of the effective ways in which you can manage your stress during the pandemic phase. It will help you carry on with your daily chores and feel more free and lively than ever.

    Dennis Begos

    Dennis Begos, Leadership

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. https://dennisbegosscholarship.com/

