Dennis Begos shares wellness tips to ensure mental wellness during the pandemic

No one anticipated that 2020 would bring a pandemic outbreak. It’s never pleasant to experience mass fear and anxiety because of a virus infection that has caused deaths globally. Everyone is scared of getting infected by the virus. And that itself is creating palpable energy amongst everyone across the globe, and the threat and fear are directly affecting people’s minds and their sense of wellbeing. Many people are manifesting stress-induced physical discomforts and minor ailments. People are also suffering from hypertension at a mass level. Hence, it’s time to welcome the best wellness guidelines to lead a better life. 

Dennis Begos shares wellness guidelines

Every individual must live healthily, even amidst a turbulent time. The pandemic had adversely impacted people’s wellbeing. However, now that ample time has passed, it is necessary to hit the reset button and follow a few wellness guidelines for mental wellbeing by Dennis Begos

Write in a journal

Your brain is processing more information and emotion at the present moment. You also have to manage an ample amount of stress than what you have done before. Hence, it is essential to manage your feelings better than ever. Writing in a journal has proven beneficial for many! It helps people to write their feelings and state of mind. That way, you can express yourself better and manage your emotions and stress effectively. It is a good habit to practice journaling every day before you go to sleep. It will act as a stress-buster and help you unwind. 

  1. Meditation 

It’s time that people wake up to the mental and physical benefits of meditation. If you are stressed and tensed, meditation should be your go-to tool. It can help you to relax and calm down. That aside, meditation has a calming effect on the nerves, that allows your hormones to stay at a balance. Stress can irritate the hormones because of the “flight and fight” response mechanism. Meditation helps to reset the mind and body and allows you to see things differently. Meditation gives you mental clarity and helps you to make an informed decision. If you feel unsettled and disturbed during the pandemic phase, it’s an excellent decision to start meditation. 

  • Stop watching the news

You don’t need to stay tuned to every news update. When you get obsessed with every news update related to the pandemic, you will get stressed. These news updates can act as trigger points for you emotionally and leave you feeling helpless. It’s a smart decision to listen to relevant news updates and refrain from the rest. 

  • Find a hobby

A leisure activity will help you get engaged and stimulate your mind. For instance, you might want to get back to writing or want to make crafts. It will help you to generate happy hormones and will also keep you busy. That, in turn, will prevent you from getting more stressed and anxious. You can choose a hobby that helps you to feel good. 

It is necessary to stay mentally fit during the pandemic phase. You can refer to the pointers mentioned above for your mental wellness. 

    Dennis Begos

    Dennis Begos, Leadership

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. https://dennisbegosscholarship.com/

