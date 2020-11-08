Dennis Begos shares wellness guidelines for teens during the pandemic

It’s been a while that we have been witnessing the after-effects of the pandemic outbreak. People’s lives and the economy have been affected by this virus contamination across nations. And it has become essential for people to take care of their daily lives and stay well. The research reports suggest that teens and youth have more immunity to combat virus infection successfully. That doesn’t mean the teens and youth don’t need to maintain caution. The virus can affect anyone, and hence the teens must maintain correct wellness practices.

Dennis Begos shares useful guidelines

Do you have a teen daughter or son at home? If yes, you need to stay careful about their immunity and ensure that they remain well and active. Here are some essential guidelines by Dennis Begos for teen wellness and vitality.

Arrange for virtual classes

Different nations are alternating between partial and full lockdowns. And that has kept many schools closed. Parents need to insist on virtual classes and assignments as much as possible. It will help your teen son or daughter to stay away from crowded places as much as possible. You can attend the parent-teacher meeting online as well and take the necessary feedback. It is also a good idea to shift the extra-curricular classes online as well.

Physical activity is essential

Teens often shy away from physical activities because they feel lazy or uninterested. It is necessary to get them interested in physical activities like aerobics or yoga. You can schedule an online session and practice along with them as well. It will give them the necessary boost to exercise and also stay fit. You can also organize a family workout session to add more fun to it.

Introduce them to the habit of journaling

Teens are outgoing and extroverted! Not every teen is managing the lockdown and the stay at home order correctly. Hence, it’s natural for them to have many pent up emotions within which they can’t handle well. And that can result in mood swings and irritability. It would be best if you introduced your teen kid to the habit of journaling. That way, they can write their feelings in a journal and feel relaxed and calm. Also, journaling will get them introduced to the habit of writing, which will help them take up a new hobby.

Storytelling is good practice

Your teen kid might be having free time currently! It is necessary to use free time at hand productively by introducing them to creative activities. One of the best practices to opt-in for is storytelling, which will help them learn a new art form and channel their creative insight. Storytelling can help your teen to switch to a new domain and release stress and tension that they had accumulated. You can take part in the storytelling sessions as well and enjoy the creative activities together.

Last but not least, you must monitor the health of your teen kid. It will help you keep them safe and ensure that they stay positive during the pandemic phase.