Dennis Begos shares wellness guidelines for adults to uplift their mood during the pandemic

2020 has been a year of stress and tension! The reason for this is the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak that has adversely impacted everyone’s life. It has made people more nervous than ever. Some people have witnessed job losses and salary cuts and are tense about their professional life. That is not all! Most people are worried about their health getting affected by the virus before the vaccine arrives as well as the wellbeing of their loved ones. Adults must learn to stay relaxed during this pandemic phase.

Useful wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos

It is natural to get scared of the virus’s effect on our lives. But excess fear and stress can weaken the immune system. People need to learn the relevance of staying fit and mentally stable. Dennis Begos has shared some of the best wellness guidelines for adults to use during this pandemic phase.

Proper rest and sleep are essential

When the mind gets filled with excess stress, people’s sleep cycle can get altered! However, people need to sleep at the correct time and get adequate rest. Adults need to sleep an average of seven to eight hours a day to ensure that their body systems work correctly. It will help them digest their food on time and stay energetic for most of the day.

Meditation and breathwork

If you get easily worried, you need to try out breathwork and meditation. These two practices can help to calm the mind and make one feel grounded. Meditation also helps to release excess stress and tension. When you practice meditation and breathwork, it allows you to bring down your anxiety level, blood pressure and can bring a thread of clarity in your life. It helps to produce feel-good hormones all the while reducing your stress. It can also help adults to reduce the fear and stress related to the pandemic outbreak.

Enjoy a hobby

Every day you need to do an activity that you like, one that helps you to unwind. Leisure activity or hobby is essential for everyone to stay relaxed. And this should be an activity other than browsing your mobile and watching random videos, like arts and crafts, painting, storytelling, music, origami, cooking, or gardening. It will help you to channel your creativity and feel relaxed at the same time. It will allow you to feel refreshed and pursue your life goals.

Stop consuming excess news

The world is in a state of extreme turmoil! It is a smart decision to stop consuming stressful news updates. Instead, you can listen to the news once a day and remove your attention from the news that gives you negative feelings. It will keep you updated without you having to feel too exposed to the scary truths.

Adults need to bring down their level of stress and tension during this pandemic. The guidelines mentioned above can be of help to people in these times of stress.