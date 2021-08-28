Dennis Begos Shares Ways to Enhance Your Mental Health

Our mental health comprises of our psychological, emotional as well as our social well-being. It impacts the way we feel, thinks, and also cope with life. Additionally, it helps the way we relate to others, manage stress, and also arrive at different life choices. Mental health is essential in each stage of life, right from childhood to adolescence as well as during adulthood and while we age.

Dennis Begos explains why mental health is essential

Our mental health is essential as it enables us to:

Realise our complete potential

Cope with stress in life

Increase productivity at work

Have healthy relationships

Make useful contributions in the community

Things you can do to enhance your mental health

Stay positive –It is necessary to maintain a positive outlook in life. For this, you should be able to find balance between the negative and positive emotions. Also staying positive doesn’t indicate that you never have negative emotions, like anger and sadness. It is essential to feel them for you to navigate through challenging situations. However, it is essential that you don’t allow your emotions to take over you. It is always beneficial to hold onto your positive emotions so that you can derive hope and courage from it.

Practice meditation – Simply put, meditation is a body and mind practice that enables you to know how to concentrate on your awareness and attention. Today, you have the option to practice transcendental and mindfulness meditation. The practice of meditation usually involves your being present in a serene and quiet location. You could be lying down or sitting, but it has to be in a comfortable position. You can focus your attention on a set of words, your breathing or on an object. It is essential that you maintain a healthy habit and allow your thoughts to flow it without judging them.

These are some of the useful and easy ways in which you can enhance your mental health.