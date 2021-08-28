Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dennis Begos Shares Ways to Enhance Your Mental Health

Dennis Begos

Our mental health comprises of our psychological, emotional as well as our social well-being. It impacts the way we feel, thinks, and also cope with life. Additionally, it helps the way we relate to others, manage stress, and also arrive at different life choices. Mental health is essential in each stage of life, right from childhood to adolescence as well as during adulthood and while we age.

Dennis Begos explains why mental health is essential

Our mental health is essential as it enables us to:

  • Realise our complete potential
  • Cope with stress in life
  • Increase productivity at work
  • Have healthy relationships
  • Make useful contributions in the community

Things you can do to enhance your mental health

  • Stay positive–It is necessary to maintain a positive outlook in life. For this, you should be able to find balance between the negative and positive emotions. Also staying positive doesn’t indicate that you never have negative emotions, like anger and sadness. It is essential to feel them for you to navigate through challenging situations. However, it is essential that you don’t allow your emotions to take over you. It is always beneficial to hold onto your positive emotions so that you can derive hope and courage from it.
  • Practicing gratitude–It is essential for you to stay thankful about the positive things in your life. You will benefit by practising gratitude every day. You can either think about things for which you are grateful or you can pen it down in your journal. It could be anything from receiving support from your dear ones or small things as enjoying a good meal. When you practice it helps to look at life from a different lens. During stress, you might not see that there are positive aspects to your life. Gratitude can help you to identify it.
  • Sharing your thoughts with others–Human beings are social creatures and it is essential to have a healthy and strong bond with others. When you have a stable social support, it can secure you from the harmful effects of stress. And it is always beneficial to have multiple kinds of connections. Other than your friends and family, you might want to get engaged with a community that has similar interests like you. For instance, you can join a local group that focuses on a leisure or creative activity that you like.
  • Have a sense of purpose and meaning in lifeDennis Begos says that you could derive a sense of meaning and purpose in your life through your job, exploring spirituality, volunteering or learning new skills.
  • Practice meditation–Simply put, meditation is a body and mind practice that enables you to know how to concentrate on your awareness and attention. Today, you have the option to practice transcendental and mindfulness meditation. The practice of meditation usually involves your being present in a serene and quiet location. You could be lying down or sitting, but it has to be in a comfortable position. You can focus your attention on a set of words, your breathing or on an object. It is essential that you maintain a healthy habit and allow your thoughts to flow it without judging them.

These are some of the useful and easy ways in which you can enhance your mental health.

