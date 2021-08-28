Dennis Begos Shares Top Three Mental Health Benefits of Practicing Gratitude

Practicing gratitude is simple like expressing a thank you for life’s blessings. The sooner you get onto this practice, the faster you will be able to reap the benefits, which are plenty. Simply put, gratitude is the practice of creating space for appreciation. And this can be an appreciation for the things and people in your life and your life experiences. Gratitude at times can also stem from self-appreciation.

The three benefits of gratitude by Dennis Begos

It helps to relieve stress

Research shows that exercising gratitude helps to enhance emotional regulation, an essential element in managing stress. Based on a study that got published in Scientific Reports journal in 2017, researchers checked the heart rates of participants during, after, and before experiencing resentment and gratitude. When people concentrated on things for which they were grateful, they witnessed more calmness. Also, gratitude relaxed interactions between multiple brain regions linked with maximized anxiety. It suggests that practicing gratitude might make it simpler to not get tensed.

Hence, it indicates that when you are under stress, it’s always better to concentrate on things for which you are grateful at the moment. It will calm your body and mind and reduce stress symptoms.

It helps you to feel positive emotions

When you practice gratitude, it helps the brain to produce more dopamine and serotonin. The first neurotransmitter is associated with reward-motivated behavior and pleasure and the second one is said to regulate social behavior and mood. Hence, a grateful mind will enable you to stay less stressed and also count on increased positive emotions. And most research suggests that when you think about things for which you are grateful it can have a positive impact on the way you behave and feel.

It enables you to stay calm during challenging moments

Dopamine and serotonin are also essential for a healthy emotional state. Meditation experts share that people who practice gratitude during a mindfulness meditation class could soften their anger towards other people that held for a long time. It could be that these people were in arguments with their friends or partners and were not able to make peace with them and themselves. But when they practice gratitude, they started to see the good in others, which helps them to maintain better relationships with other people.

When a person gets overwhelmed, triggered, depressed, angry, sad and anxious, the amygdala also gets triggered and it shuts down the executive functioning, where rationality, logic, communication, decision-making, and reason stay. Hence, if people choose gratitude over nursing a grudge or any negative emotion, it will help them to maintain a healthy mental state. In simple words, when you practice gratitude it enables you to calm your emotional brain, as it provides you the capacity to assess and respond accordingly, instead of giving into any initial irrational reaction that might arise when you get triggered.

Life is never uniform for all says Dennis Begos. There are challenges and crisis that often makes a person agitated and angry. Hence, it is necessary to practice gratitude to ensure you retain your inner calm and boost your mental health.