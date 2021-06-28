Dennis Begos Shares Three Tips for Balanced Mental Health

Life is a mix of odds and evens. We have happy and challenging moments to witness. And amidst everything, it is essential to have healthy mental health. Usually, people focus on their physical health more than mental health. But considering the challenging times, we are living in, it’s imperative to address our mental health and ensure that it’s in good condition.

Guidelines by Dennis Begos

Taking care of our mental health isn’t a herculean task! Instead, it’s easy and hassle-free. First, one has to follow a few simple yet crucial steps. If you want to delve more into it, here are three essential mental health wellness guidelines-

Talk about your feelings

When you share your feelings, it can help you to stay in good mental health. It helps you feel less troubled. Also, talking about what you feel doesn’t mean you are weak. Instead, it shows that you are taking ownership of your mental well-being and making efforts to stay healthy. Talking is also a way to cope up with the issues that have been accumulating in your mind. When someone listens to you, you feel less alone and supported. Also, when you share and open up, others do the same, and it helps to build an honest connection.

Describing what you are feeling isn’t always easy. Hence, when you are talking to a friend or family member, use as many words that come to you. It’s important not to feel inhibited or conscious. Also, you don’t need to set aside a separate time for such conversations. At times people feel comfortable when the conversations occur naturally. For example, you might strike up a conversation with a family member or friend when you are doing something together.

Stay active

Most health experts believe that exercise can release chemicals in the brain which will make you feel light and good. Hence, daily exercise can play a big part in boosting your self-esteem and enable you to concentrate on your tasks, feel and sleep better. Exercise can also keep vital organs and your brain healthy. Also, exercise doesn’t mean that you have to do a high-intensity workout in the gym. Instead, doing housework, gardening, or taking a walk in the park will also help you stay active. According to health experts, you should do any form of exercise 30 minutes a day. When you make physical activity part of your life, your mental health gets a boost as well.

Eat well

As Dennis Begos says there is a strong connection between the foods we eat and our mental health. The human brain needs a blend of nutrients to function well and stay healthy, similar to other parts of our body. Hence, a diet that benefits your physical health will be helpful for your mental health as well. A diet that is well balanced in healthy nutrients will typically include:

Ample water

Various vegetables and fruits

Dairy products

Seeds and nuts

Bread or wholegrain cereals

Oily fish

You should make sure to consume three meals in a day and have adequate water.

These are three simple ways to ensure that you have perfect mental health.