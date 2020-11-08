Dennis Begos shares spiritual and wellness activities during the pandemic to stay hopeful

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has been one of the harshest realities of 2020! No one thought that one invisible virus would make the whole world suffer to this extent. Everywhere there is news about the number of deaths caused due to the virus. The community transmissions are increasing as well. All this is leading to mass fear and anxiety. The only way out is to switch to wellness and spiritual activities to keep calm and sane. It will help you to modify your fear-based thoughts and make you more positive.

Guidelines by Dennis Begos

When nothing works out, people turn to god. Currently, no one knows when the pandemic curve will flatten down. Since there is no drug or vaccine available for the same, people are more paranoid than ever. Hence, it’s time to turn to wellness and spiritual ways of life to seek comfort. Dennis Begos shares some useful guidelines:

Pray for people

No one loses anything by praying. And when you pray for people, you raise your positive vibe. Praying can release your stress and worries and help you feel calmer and more grounded. You can pray to the almighty for your family and also others who are suffering from the pandemic. It will help you to shift your fearful thoughts to more hopeful ones.

Gratitude

Gratitude is a good practice that makes everyone thank the lord for what they already have. It helps to take away the lack of consciousness and feel complete within. It is an excellent way to ward of fear and anxiety. You can practice gratitude for all that you have in life. If you and no one in your family have tested positive, make sure to be grateful for that as well. It will induce a positive feeling within you.

Breathwork is beneficial

Stress can alter the way we breathe, and that can cause changes in the body gradually. Hence, it is necessary to change the way you take your breath. One of the best ways to do that is breathwork. You can try out breathing exercises in the morning or during the night and check the difference it brings in your daily life. You can also meditate after your breathwork to feel calmer and more centered. It will help you to release toxins and stress and feel relaxed.

Count on music

Music can heal in ways that no one can imagine! Hence, it would help if you listened to music whenever you felt stressed or cynical about a subject. Music helps you to transport to a whole new dimension and feel energized. You can choose the music you want to hear and listen to it anytime you want to relax. Instrumental and classical music also helps you to focus on work. Hence, if you feel distracted during your job because of fearful thoughts, you can switch on instrumental music and focus correctly on work.

These are some of the best wellness and spiritual guidelines that you can practice. The pandemic stress is making everyone feel negative. These practices will help you to stay positive and hopeful.