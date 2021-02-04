Dennis Begos shares how to take care of your health after getting affected by COVID-19

No one wants to test positive for COVID-19! The virus has already created havoc worldwide by resulting in several deaths and severe economic changes. It has made people lose their jobs and also weak physically. However, there might be a situation where, despite ample protection, people might get infected by the virus. It is necessary to maintain all the medical protocols to recover correctly. It is also required to carry comprehensive emotional care so that a person doesn’t feel sad and depressed. It is necessary to follow essential health guidelines for the same.

Guidelines by Dennis Begos

It’s natural to get sad and depressed when you get affected by the virus. It’s time to take off and ensure that you follow a healthy routine to recover well. Dennis Begos shares some of the best ways to recover physically and emotionally from this virus infection.

Get quarantined

It’s time to take a backseat from everything and allow yourself to rest! The apparent cure for COVID-19 is 14-day quarantine where the patient needs to rest along with medication. You must maintain all the medical protocols that your doctor has set for you. Stay in connection with your doctor and update you about the physical changes that you are undergoing. It will help you to recover in a better way. Also, get the necessary medical tests done after the quarantine period and get a doctor’s final consultation.

Count on your blessings

It’s necessary to think positive and hopeful during the quarantine phase! Hence, make sure that you count on your blessings as you recover. You can keep a gratitude list and add all the good things that happen to you during your recovery. For instance, if you witness a generic weakness and no cough and cold, you can add that to your gratitude list. If you feel better before the 14-day time, you can also add the same. It will help to shift your energy and make you recover faster and better.

Know that you will recover soon

Hope makes people think and live better! You might feel momentarily sad when you see others moving around freely. Know that your illness is momentary and that you will also be able to move around soon. It will help you to stop feeling restless and develop a sense of calm and assertiveness.

Write a journal

One of the best days to pass your quarantine time is to write a journal. Today, holistic healers have identified the therapeutic benefits of writing a diary. It helps you to keep a track record of your recovery progress and your feelings attached to it. Since no one other than you will read your journal, you can write all you want and not judge yourself. Writing a journal also helps you feel like you are sharing your world with someone acting as a patient listener.

Recovering from the virus infection takes time and patience! It would help if you spent your recovery time doing things that don’t cause anxiety and recovering well in time.