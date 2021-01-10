Dennis Begos shares general wellness guidelines for the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has affected people’s minds adversely across the globe. The massive infection and death rates have made people feel scared and tense everywhere. Also, the recent talks on the virus mutation and vaccine efficiency are making people feel uncertain. It’s been a year that people are working from home and have limited their social interactions. It makes life dull and boring. And the constant news updates also add stress and tension to life. It is essential to bring some order and direction to everyday life amidst this pandemic phase. For this reason, you need to implement a few wellness guidelines.

Wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos

Do you want to live better during this pandemic phase? If yes, you can follow some of the easy wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos.

Lessen your stress

People need to curb down stress and anxiety. Excess stress and nervousness get caused by the constant stream of thoughts and frequently tuning into the news updates. One of the best ways to bring down mental stress is to limit your news time. The other solution is to stop thinking about uncertain circumstances that might or might not occur. It is necessary to stay rooted in your present moment and lead your life in a balanced way.

Meditation

It’s time that people wake up to the benefits of meditation. You can practice meditation in the morning or the evening. Few people also follow the practice of meditation before going to sleep. It helps to calm the nerves and sleep better. When you practice meditation daily, it can help bring down your stress level and help you relax more. It brings you clarity and enables you to make the correct decisions.

Read something motivating

We are living in testing times. The news updates relay about uncertain facts and happenings. Hence, you must switch to something motivational and encouraging. It is a good practice to listen to motivational videos on YouTube. You can also read motivational books that will help you to develop a positive outlook on life. You might want to practice affirmations that will help you feel affirmative from within. If you wish to you, search for the best authors in motivational books and choose the ones you like best.

Play with your pet

Do you have a pet? If yes, you can spend more time playing with your pet during this phase. It will help you to feel energized and motivated. Playing with a pet will also release happy hormones that will make you feel elated.

Choose a hobby

Everyone has a hobby that we fail to do due to work pressure! It would help if you stayed committed to your pursuit whenever you get time during the pandemic phase. It’s beneficial if you can make time for it more often. You might want to get engaged in music, gardening, storytelling, or arts and crafts. Choose a hobby that you enjoy doing.

Each of the activities mentioned above will create a sense of happiness and wellness within you.