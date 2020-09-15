Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dennis Begos shares essential tips for the wellbeing of your senior citizens during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has made it essential to focus on one’s daily wellbeing! The World Health Organization has maintained that this virus can prove fatal for both infants and senior citizens. As we age, the body starts to lose its natural defense systems against bacteria and other ailments. The immune system gradually weakens, making it complicated for our grandparents to survive when affected by any severe illness or deadly virus. COVID-19 has proved fatal for young people across the globe as well. Hence, it is imperative to take good care of your senior citizens and youth at home.

Senior citizen wellbeing tips by Dennis Begos

The medical fraternity is making umpteen efforts to come up with a definite cure for the pandemic. However, it is essential to ensure that senior citizens in your house are protected and live well until that happens. Dennis Begos, a surgery doctor, suggests the following wellness strategies for senior citizens at home.

  1. Effectively address vulnerability

A mind is an essential tool that needs to get managed well. Hence, it would be best not to make your grandparents or other senior citizens at home feel vulnerable.  If they feel weak, it will affect their blood pressure, lead to muscle pains and headaches, and make them physically weak. Instead, it is smart to stay positive whenever there’s a discussion about COVID-19 in the house. Make sure that you cut out the unnecessary drama and eliminate all negative talk about the pandemic.

  • Keep their medicines on track

The best way to take care of your elders is not to let them fall ill! For this, you need to ensure that they don’t miss out on their daily medication. If your grandparents have to take tablets for blood pressure or apply an ointment or exercise to keep their arthritis pains under control, make sure that they don’t miss out on any of these routines. You will help them to lead a good life and live better.

  • Do not leave them alone

Once your elders consider their age and vulnerability to the virus, they will think about all the possible consequences. To prevent this, you need to change their mindset. Make sure that you spend ample time with them and discuss various topics not related to the pandemic. It’s a wise decision to turn off the news. You can always keep updated on the virus and a possible vaccine from newspapers or checking online. It will help them to stay away from the constant bombardment of news updates.

  • Engage them in various activities

Your grandparents and other senior citizens must be active! For this, you need to engage them in various physical activities while occupying their minds with exciting games. For instance, ensure that they exercise daily to remain physically fit. Help them maintain their physical therapy sessions as well. Those aside, play indoor games to stimulate their mind and to make them stay stress-free.

Complete wellbeing depends on the way you are managing your stress, diet, and physical activity. And now is an excellent time to help your elders with these very things! It’s a wise decision to create a plan using the guidelines mentioned above for senior citizens’ wellbeing.

Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. https://dennisbegosscholarship.com/

