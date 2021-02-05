Dennis Begos shares essential guidelines to take care of your mental health during the pandemic

It’s 2021, and most people would want to believe that it’s the end of COVID-19 as well! However, the new strain of the virus found recently revealed that people still had to be aware of the virus. We are still in the pandemic phase and need to stay well. The news of the new strain and the continuation of the pandemic in 2021 make people sad and depressed. No one wants to stay at home for a prolonged time and wants to sacrifice their social connections. It affects people’s mental health, and it is necessary to take care of the same.

Guidelines by Dennis Begos

When there is a change in the way we lead a life, it affects our minds. Prolonged stay-at-home orders and social isolation is making people feel isolated and discouraged. It is taking away the motivation to lead an active life. Dennis Begos shares some essential guidelines for people to take care of their mental health during the pandemic phase.

Don’t feel the limitation

It is necessary for people not to feel limited because they cannot go out as before. Instead, it is essential to use proper safety protocols and go out as and when necessary. It will help you to step out of your cocoon created out of fear and anxiety. That will help to ease out the mental stress and anxiety and feel free. It will ease up the sense of limitation and will help up a person to feel more liberated.

Meditation is essential

Fear gives rise to stress and tension! And the fear of getting infected by the virus is leading to mass anxiety and phobia. One of the ideal ways to move past this fear is to meditate and feel calm within. Meditation is essential for good mental health today! Practicing meditation every day will help to release the stress hormones and imbibe a sense of wellness within. It restores the breath balance within and helps a person to feel peaceful. It also brings excellent clarity about life and makes one think positive in every situation.

Speak to your friends

You might not be able to meet your friends physically as you did before, but you can always speak to them on the phone or through a video call. It is necessary to leverage the virtual tools at hand to talk to your friends and loved ones. It will help you share your life with them and feel a sense of bonhomie, which is essential to curb down the social distancing rules’ isolation.

Keep yourself busy

If you look around, there are many things you can do in your home! Perhaps you can arrange the bed differently and change the décor of the living room within accessible means. It is necessary to stay busy so that the sense of isolation doesn’t get to you and make you feel depressed.

Your mental health is essential, as your physical body! You should ensure that you feel good and are occupied with work so that there is no low phase. The guidelines mentioned above can help you take care of your mental health.