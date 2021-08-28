Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dennis Begos Highlights the Relevance of Taking Care of Mental Health

Dennis Begos

Your mental health plays an important role in leading a balanced and healthy life. The National Alliance of Mental Illness, suggests that one in every American today witnesses mental health problems that contribute to over 40 million adults annually.

Your mental health includes your emotional, social, and psychological well-being. It affects the way we feel, behave, and think every day. Also, our mental health has an important role to play in our decision-making process, the way we relate to others, and also the way we manage stress.

Dennis Begos explains the relevance of mental health

Your mental and emotional health is essential as it’s a crucial part of your life and it has an impact on your behavior, thoughts, and emotions. When you have good mental health, it will promote productivity and efficiency at work or any other activity that you take part in. It also has a role to play in your day-to-day relationships and enables you to adapt to multiple changes in your life and cope up better with adversity.

Ways to enhance your mental health

You can do various things to enhance your mental health daily. You can engage in small things like eating healthy meals, exercising, taking a break from work, sharing a hearty conversation with a friend, recalling things that make you grateful, and having a sound sleep. All these can help to enhance your mental health.

Reaching out for help

Dennis Begos says that problems pertaining to mental health can affect different people in different ways. If you see that your mental health condition is impacting your relationships and overall happiness, you can always opt-in for support and assistance. Some of the ways in which you can opt-in for help include:

  • You can connect with your family, friends and various other individuals. When you reach out and share your story with various people who you know, you can get the necessary emotional support that can help you feel better.
  • You can also study more about mental health. Today, you have access to multiple resources that can enable to know you more about your mental and emotional health. If you want you can read prominent books and also search for helpful articles online.
  • If you want you can also opt-in for any mental health test. Such assessment can help to detect the cause that is affecting your mental health. It could be depression, anxiety and stress that might be impacting your life. There are various ways to take this assessment. There are online assessments which you can take anytime.
  • Last but not least, you can always take help from a professional. If ever you find that your mental health is making you feel overwhelmed and triggered more often than not, then it makes sense that you seek counselling therapy from a reputed psychiatrist or psychologist. It will provide you with the assistance that you want and help you cope better.

These are some of the essential facts that you need to know about the relevance of mental health and how to keep it in a good condition.

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. Read about his Blog 1 & Blog 2grant and scholarship.

