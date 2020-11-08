Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dennis Begos highlights the relevance of a healthy diet during the pandemic

Eating healthy at all times has umpteen health benefits! The world is currently suffering from the pandemic phase, where people are falling prey to anxiety, stress, and emotional eating. People must take care of their health and keep a watch on their platters. There is a possibility of unhealthy eating staying at home. Also, since most people are not exercising, the food we eat often gets added to our body weight and fat. It is necessary to get cautious while consuming our daily platters.

Dennis Begos on the relevance of diet

Currently, people are feeling stuck and stagnant at home. The stay at home orders and social distancing norms have taken away their social life. Hence, to satiate the need to feel good, people make attractive platters at home and consume the same. Often these platters are high on cheese, cream, butter, and sugar. It is necessary to curb this food habit and clean up the eating patterns. According to Dennis Begos, some of the advantages of eating healthy during the pandemic are:

  1. It strengthens the immune system

Every doctor and medical professional highlights the importance of boosting the immune system to avoid the virus attack. A robust immune system is essential to keep the body healthy and vital. It helps the digestive system to stay in good condition, along with the gut and stomach enzymes. All these together contribute to a healthy immune system that will keep you strong enough to ward off minimal infections and other health discomforts.

  • It keeps you active

Most people during the pandemic phase have been becoming lazier than ever. The reason for this is getting cut away from the external world. It takes away a sense of objective that kept people driven and motivated throughout the world. Laziness also stems from prolonged external activities like traveling or walking into a coffee shop to meet friends. It results in mental and physical fatigue. However, when you eat healthily, you can cut down on laziness and become more active, and have a routine to cater to daily.

  • It benefits your exercise

Exercising is a crucial activity during the pandemic. It helps to regulate the hormones and keep the body fit and healthy. When you have a healthy diet and doing yoga or Pilates, you stay fit and remain healthy. If you are also planning to lose weight, eating healthy and exercising will make it possible for you to attain your health and fitness goals.

  • A feel-good factor

Good food always makes the mind feel good and produces happy hormones. It is essential to keep your diet clean and so that you can remove excess stress and anxiety. Eating right helps you to keep the right mental balance and curb down the pandemic paranoia. It keeps the body chemicals at a correct balance, which allows you to stay calm and peaceful.

These are some of the fundamental reasons for which it is necessary to eat a healthy diet during the pandemic phase. If you are in two minds, you can browse through the points mentioned above and start eating healthy.

