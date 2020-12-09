Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dennis Begos gives us basic wellness guidelines for the COVID-19 outbreak

It will almost be a year that the world was first struck by the pandemic outbreak. The virus is real and is still infecting people leading to sickness and death. Other than our individual health and wellbeing, it has affected the economy and has made people lose their jobs. Factories and offices have witnessed partial […]

It will almost be a year that the world was first struck by the pandemic outbreak. The virus is real and is still infecting people leading to sickness and death. Other than our individual health and wellbeing, it has affected the economy and has made people lose their jobs. Factories and offices have witnessed partial to complete shutdowns as well. Additionally, there is always the fear of getting affected by the virus. You might be scared for yourself and your loved ones. This creates palpable energy around the globe. People’s lives have been replete with fear and nervousness. Here are a few basic wellness guidelines to help.

Wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos

Many people are venturing out for work and other personal reasons. It is necessary to maintain the safety protocols and adhere to the social distancing norms. That aside, Dennis Begos shares a few basic wellness guidelines that everyone can follow. 

  1. Enhance your immune system

People with a weak immune system are falling prey to this virus quickly! Hence, currently, everyone must stay well and strengthen their immune system. One of the best ways to do that is to clean up the diet and consume nutrient-rich meals. You can consume fish, meat, vegetables, and fruits, to ensure your immune system gets a boost. It is also essential to consume natural supplements and multi-vitamins to stay fit and healthy. You can consume zinc supplements to enhance your immune system. You can drink an immunity booster herbal concoction like a ginger lemon shot to help your body fight against bacteria and the virus.

  • Exercising is essential

Exercise helps to release toxins from the body. It also helps to boost immunity and improve gut health. During the lockdown, people have been prone to weight fluctuations. Daily exercise, like walking and yoga, will help you balance any sort of weight gain.

  • Curb down stress

Stress can bring down the quality of your life! It can make a person feel unsure about every move they take in life. Excess stress can have a detrimental impact on the physical health of a person as well. It can increase blood pressure and also affect the immune system negatively. It is necessary to think positive thoughts to curb down stress to stay well and healthy.

  • Meditation helps to calm the mind

It is the correct time for people to practice meditation. Especially with all the uncertainty ofnot knowing when the pandemic outbreak willend. Meditation helps to calm the mind and ground our thoughts. It also brings about clarity and allows people to manage their lives better. 

These are some of the best wellness guidelines that you can follow during the pandemic. It will help you to bring order and discipline to your life.

