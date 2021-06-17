Dennis Begos explains why it is vital for parents to look into the mental health

Children can often have emotional and physical problems just like their adult counterparts. They may feel sad, hurt, anxious, angry, and lack trust in their surroundings. How children deal with such feelings can affect them significantly. Unfortunately, we often ignore children’s mental health. Many parents often feel that children can easily get swayed with gifts and do not pay much attention to their feelings.

However, studies have shown that kids who grow up in positive environments can achieve more than those who feel negative or have emotional upheavals during their childhood. So mental health plays a significant role in how they grow up. In this article, you will learn more about this issue and why parents need to look after the mental well-being of their children.

Good mental health can establish a solid foundation for later self-esteem

Children are acutely aware of issues about trust and mistrust in both themselves and others. When a child is just an infant, they start to develop their emotional health, and they must learn who their primary caregiver is during this time. A child needs to be able to trust his caregiver. The baby should be sure that his requirements would be taken care of by the caregiver. Babies who do not get adequate attention from their caregivers often grow up with feelings of mistrust.

Toddlers can also face mental issues in the form of shame and guilt. Children of this age need to feel independent, and hence, they need plenty of opportunities to find personal space and independence. If a child does not get this freedom, then he can grow up with a lack of self-esteem and can have various other mental issues as well in the future.

Provide opportunities for children to explore

It is essential that older children, who are just starting to go to school, should also find adequate opportunities to explore their surroundings. Children become interested in several things during this age and form their playgroups. Children can learn a lot about social interaction and understand how to behave with other people. It can significantly increase their social skills in the future. Children who do not get the chance to explore in this manner can develop awkward social skills. They may lack confidence in dealing with others. It can make them more introverted, and they will not share their feelings with others. All of these will result in them repressing themselves more and, consequently, facing various mental disorders.

Dennis Bogas suggests children should engage in sports more frequently

Dennis Begas feels that sports are essential for children to develop good mental faculties. Children must start playing different sports from a young age to quickly create feelings of mental perseverance and tolerance. Sports can increase a child’s mental fortitude.

Mental health is vital for both children and adults. In addition, a child’s mental health is crucial to develop better social skills and fortitude in the future.