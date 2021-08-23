Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Dennis Begos Explains How to ManageMental Health as You Grow Old

Dennis Begos

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Seniors tend to be at a high risk of mental health disorders because of developing a sense of loneliness, suffering from weak memory, facing cognitive decline, etc. Almost 20% of older people in the age group of 55 plus usually suffer from mental health issues like cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, etc. Whether it is anxiety, depression, or something else, you can expect this to impact your physical health and wellness negatively. You can even lose your daily functional abilities.

You can take care of yourself well if you pay attention to your overall wellbeing. However, it is critical to understand that depression and some other mental illnesses are not age-driven. Many of the conditions are treatable also. Hence, you don’t have to worry too much. Instead, you can make a few things a part of your life to care for your mental wellbeing.

Dennis Begos on Mental health improvement in seniors

Mind games

Keep your mind as stimulated as your physical body. The best things for the brain can be playing games that involve your mental faculties, sharpening your cognitive skills. For example, you can read and write. Studies show that reading can be good for your memory. It promotes sound sleep and alleviates stress. If you are fond of different languages, try picking a new one. It will keep your inactive part of the brain engaged and help in socialization. You can also feel more confident about yourself. Other than this, playing a musical instrument or taking part in games and puzzles can be effective.

Volunteering

You can join any cause to get a sense of fulfillment, says Dennis Begos. Finding a purpose can give you some direction in life, and you will not feel listless. There are many organizations and opportunities for older people. Some common areas of focus can be a hospital, soup kitchen, food pantry, etc. You can visit them at your convenient time. You can also read books to kids. Many people pursue this after retiring. It keeps them mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy. 

Pet

If possible, you can also get a pet. Animals can keep you active and occupied. Plus, you can cherish their companionship and love. Studies also show that the relationship between a pet and humans can be effective in stress management, fitness, and happiness. You will not feel lonely. At the same time, when you walk them in the park, you will get more opportunities to socialize with other pet parents. Some people cannot keep pets. If you also have the same problem, you can volunteer at an animal shelter to experience the benefits.

After a certain age, your circumstances and relationship dynamics change drastically. When you retire, you suddenly find yourself with so much time that it can become challenging to manage it. Slowly, it can create boredom in you. Or, you can start spending most of your time in isolation. All these things are not suitable for your mental and physical health. There is life even after retirement. And if you wish to make it fulfilling, keep yourself active and engaged in the field of your interest.

    Dennis Begos

    Dennis Begos, Leadership

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. Read about his Blog 1 & Blog 2grant and scholarship.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Meditation and mental health
    Community//

    Meditation and mental health – Dennis Begos shows the way for countering stress effectively

    by Dennis Begos
    Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Can you take care of your mental health even in COVID-19 times – Dennis Begos opines

    by Dennis Begos
    Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Dennis Begos shares essential tips for the wellbeing of your senior citizens during COVID-19

    by Dennis Begos
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.