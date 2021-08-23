Dennis Begos Explains How to ManageMental Health as You Grow Old

Seniors tend to be at a high risk of mental health disorders because of developing a sense of loneliness, suffering from weak memory, facing cognitive decline, etc. Almost 20% of older people in the age group of 55 plus usually suffer from mental health issues like cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, etc. Whether it is anxiety, depression, or something else, you can expect this to impact your physical health and wellness negatively. You can even lose your daily functional abilities.

You can take care of yourself well if you pay attention to your overall wellbeing. However, it is critical to understand that depression and some other mental illnesses are not age-driven. Many of the conditions are treatable also. Hence, you don’t have to worry too much. Instead, you can make a few things a part of your life to care for your mental wellbeing.

Dennis Begos on Mental health improvement in seniors

Mind games

Keep your mind as stimulated as your physical body. The best things for the brain can be playing games that involve your mental faculties, sharpening your cognitive skills. For example, you can read and write. Studies show that reading can be good for your memory. It promotes sound sleep and alleviates stress. If you are fond of different languages, try picking a new one. It will keep your inactive part of the brain engaged and help in socialization. You can also feel more confident about yourself. Other than this, playing a musical instrument or taking part in games and puzzles can be effective.

Volunteering

You can join any cause to get a sense of fulfillment, says Dennis Begos. Finding a purpose can give you some direction in life, and you will not feel listless. There are many organizations and opportunities for older people. Some common areas of focus can be a hospital, soup kitchen, food pantry, etc. You can visit them at your convenient time. You can also read books to kids. Many people pursue this after retiring. It keeps them mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy.

Pet

If possible, you can also get a pet. Animals can keep you active and occupied. Plus, you can cherish their companionship and love. Studies also show that the relationship between a pet and humans can be effective in stress management, fitness, and happiness. You will not feel lonely. At the same time, when you walk them in the park, you will get more opportunities to socialize with other pet parents. Some people cannot keep pets. If you also have the same problem, you can volunteer at an animal shelter to experience the benefits.

After a certain age, your circumstances and relationship dynamics change drastically. When you retire, you suddenly find yourself with so much time that it can become challenging to manage it. Slowly, it can create boredom in you. Or, you can start spending most of your time in isolation. All these things are not suitable for your mental and physical health. There is life even after retirement. And if you wish to make it fulfilling, keep yourself active and engaged in the field of your interest.