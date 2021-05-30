Denise Pieratos of Harvest Nation: “In spite of everything, I still believe people are good at heart”

When I was 10 years old, I participated in speech. They provided a box of speeches and monologues to choose from. I chose one by Anne Frank. I didn’t know her story. It just resonated with me. Imagine a Native girl, the only one the regional speech judges probably ever saw, emoting Anne Frank. What I loved, and what struck me hard when I learned about her, was the phrase that the speech ended with: “In spite of everything, I still believe people are good at heart.” Whenever evil seems to prevail, I always remember her unfailing faith in mankind.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Denise Pieratos.

Denise Pieratos, one of four Anishiinabeg women founders of Harvest Nation, Inc., was recently selected by Twin Cities Business as one of “100 People to Know in 2021.” Denise has two degrees, a B.A. Cum Laude, and a B.S. from the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, and a Master of Architecture from MIT.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

While I was working at my dream job as an architect in NYC, I was part of a four-person team entered in the History Channel’s Cities of the Future. We were finalists in the Atlanta competition, but it was my research, done throughout three months in the NY Science Library, that was my take-away from the competition. This nation, and the world, is facing an energy crisis. Cheap shale oil is almost gone globally and there is nothing in R&D that will replace it quickly enough for the transportation infrastructure. What this means is that local food production is imperative. While costs to do so may seem high now, imagine how high it will be under forced conditions.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Harvest Nation is a vertical aeroponic farm whose revolutionary design makes healthy living a viable option in communities challenged by location, climate and economic constraint. Our systems ensure abundant yields on multi-level production platforms, which in turn ensure cost effective delivery. Our technology, coupled with a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) business model type, will meet the fresh farm-to-table needs of our customers. We didn’t want to design our own system, but no current system accommodates the range of crops a CSA farm needs to produce, or in the quantities the research determined are possible. To offer fresh, heirloom, organically certified, produce year-round in a climate that is severely limited is our advantage, and a disruptor.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I thought it would be easy to have a great idea, years before anyone else, and it would be easily funded. The years since have proven that innovative ideas, for the most part, are considered risks and NOT apt to be funded quickly. To quell naysayers, we have had to plan out everything.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

We have the best cheerleaders. Locally, Mary Lundeen of UMD’s SBA Center for Economic Development, and practically the entire staff of the Entrepreneur Fund has been instrumental in our development. The MN Cup’s director, Jessica Berg, and our MN Cup mentors over the past two years, Anne Cohen and Rajiv Tandon, have also been key to how we strategize and access new connections. We absolutely have loved their support. I especially am thankful to Michael Lattery for always keeping Harvest Nation in the loop on new opportunities and innovative ways we might access support.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Since the Industrial Revolution, the race to profitability has always marginalized workers, the environment and product safety. Industries need to be disrupted if their practices disregard basic human ethics. The Food Industry, for example, has so altered the very nature of food with its high salt, fat, sugar, and preservative additives that bodies don’t recognize the danger they represent and try to process them as if they were the sparing wonders of a hunter/gatherer existence. The industry didn’t regulate itself to ask if this is right. Instead, it targeted the highest profitability based on food addiction and convenience. The result is alarming increases in diabetes, heart disease and compromised immunity. Disruption to improve the human condition is always positive.

On a mundane level, when something works wonderfully, don’t fix it. For example, I wish some of my favorite software would not update itself so much. The basic functions I originally bought it for have become distorted by new features that it’s now uncomfortable to use.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

My mom has provided all the advice and example I ever needed. Be kind, never give up and always help others. She has been an inspiration, not only to me, but to our community. As a tribal council representative for more than 19 years, her leadership was tempered by a rare humanity. For example, if someone disagreed with her policies, she took that person to lunch to see things from their perspective.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We want to go global. We aren’t the only community hampered by climate, water shortages, land, environment and remote location.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I’ve always been a voracious reader. Since discovering “Slan” by A. E. van Vogt at age 10, I’ve always loved science fiction. It’s always been fueled by, for the most part, decent characters, either fighting against or subtly mocking evil authority figures, all while trying to save humanity. So not so much one scifi book, but the hundreds I’ve read over the years, have shaped my optimism for human endeavor.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When I was 10 years old, I participated in speech. They provided a box of speeches and monologues to choose from. I chose one by Anne Frank. I didn’t know her story. It just resonated with me. Imagine a Native girl, the only one the regional speech judges probably ever saw, emoting Anne Frank. What I loved, and what struck me hard when I learned about her, was the phrase that the speech ended with: “In spite of everything, I still believe people are good at heart.” Whenever evil seems to prevail, I always remember her unfailing faith in mankind.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Rise up! Hold politicians and the 1% accountable. Why is it acceptable to spend so much on defense and so little on us? It’s not socialism, it’s common sense. If people are fully empowered, educated, and taken care of, we can accomplish so much together, not divided.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m not a person who is online if I can help it. I’m an introvert. Follow my daughter, Dani, on Harvest Nation’s website (www.harvestnationinc.com) and our Facebook page. She is fully online.

Thank you for these great insights!