Denise Leaser of GreatBizTools: “Employees will be empowered”

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

Denise Leaser is President and CEO of GreatBizTools, founder of MyInnerGenius. Denise has provided leadership for Fortune 500 companies for nearly 30 years, developing new processes and technologies to improve hiring and talent management. Denise believes that when people love what they do they can change the world. Denise holds an M.S. in Psychology: Research, Evaluation, and Measurement and is a SHRM — Senior Certified Professional.

I was born in a small town in the Midwest and started working when I just a teen. After college, I was placed on a leadership track at a major retailer, but that all fell apart when my young daughter was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome. I knew very little about it, but I knew my life would never be the same. I left my job and formed my own company. That way, I would have the flexibility to work at home and care for my daughter. What seemed to be a dire situation turned into one of the greatest opportunities in my life: I created a company that is changing people’s lives. It couldn’t be more rewarding. And I was able to be with my daughter, who recently graduated from college with honors.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

It’s hard to predict that far out, especially as change is accelerating so quickly, but there are signposts that tell us what to expect. First, work will become more human. AI and robotics are going to do the manual work for us. That means we will be able to focus more on the human side of work, using our brains more. Second, workforce flexibility will grow. Everyone knows that COVID-19 forced many people to work from home. But this is going to last. The workforce will demand more flexibility. Third, work will become more outcome-based, as opposed to input-based. That means roles, titles and hierarchies will become much less important, as will golden pedigrees and former job history.

The best companies will start to focus on the human side of work. To do that, they will need to understand, deeply, what makes their employees happy and productive. Cognitive, neuroscience-based instruments can assess an employee’s innate skills, abilities and workplace desires. That type of information will ensure the right people are in the right jobs, for the right reasons. Everybody wins when you stop looking at an employee’s past and start to understand their real potential.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

First, find out what you want to do. That’s not easy, but, here again, there are neuroscience tools that can help uncover a person’s hidden genius. Then, see what the job requires. Fortunately, many companies, like IBM, are scrapping the college degree requirement and are focusing on skills, instead. In fact, a full 50% of their job openings do not require a college degree. And other companies are doing the same. The college degree, for many roles, is simply not the best indicator for job performance. And it creates barrier and bias, at a time when companies are, once and for all, trying to increase opportunities for underprivileged and underserved communities.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

There are an overwhelming number of open jobs in areas that are not only stable but profitable, too. Think of cybersecurity. There are about 500,000 open jobs in the United States right now. And guess what? You can land a job there earning a starting salary in the high five figures. The good news is many of these jobs do not require college degrees. Fantastic apprenticeship programs are emerging that can be completed in a matter of months.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

This argument and fear pops up any time there is a major shift in technology. Tractors displaced hand plows, and personal computers displaced paper ledgers. And every time, the number of new jobs that emerged eclipsed the number of jobs that vanished. The truth is, AI and robotics are going to replace low wage jobs. But these technologies are going to replace manual labor that can be automated. That will leave us with jobs that are distinctly human, jobs that allow us to think and imagine. The real challenge, I believe, will be in how we must skill up large populations at scale. The college system can’t possible scale to accommodate this change. That’s why alternative programs and alternative credentials will become increasingly important.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Yes, the trend to work from home is here to stay. Every poll of the American workforce shows an overwhelming majority now want to work from home, at least some of the time. When you think about it, why not? We now have internet connectivity, ways to store information in the cloud and tools to connect and collaborate. The work from home trend has so many benefits. People who do not live in elite zip codes now have a chance at great careers, and employers can now find the best talent, instead of sourcing from the talent pool close to the office. Companies will gain a different perspective when they hire a senior or someone from another country or ethnic background to fill a role. This is true diversity that enriches a company. And, when it comes to the environment, infrastructure and natural resources, think about how much weight this lifts? Fewer cars on the roads and less wasted time commuting is a good thing. Think about this: Every employee today needs two spaces, one at home and one at work, which is only used for eight hours a day. Fully utilizing the home makes good sense.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

I think all of this is going to force the world to be more inclusive. Well, I mentioned the college degree. It was literally designed to exclude people. Colleges are going to think hard about their value and the need for a single “macro” credential. Companies are going to rethink their hiring practices and find ways to eliminate the bias they have. It is excluding too many good people. Resumes are a perfect example of a tool that keeps good people out of good careers. Not only are they filled with half truths, they expose a candidate’s age, gender and other biographical information that has nothing to do with skills and abilities. Better to use cognitive assessments and structured interviews conducted by more than one person.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

I think most frontline manager are ready for these changes, but many human resources organizations are not. The technology shift to using assessments instead of resumes, and microcredentials instead of college degrees will test their ability to embrace change instead of the status quo. Those who challenge the old way of thinking will win, of course.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

I think there is a silver lining here. I have a strong hope this will end up changing policies across the spectrum from government to schools to industry. One great way this can be addressed at a policy level is the way grants and funds are distributed. The old system favors the college system. Yet, so many who have been impacted by COVID-19 are not college graduates. Policy changes to allot more resources to apprenticeships and internships will live so many people out of low-paying, unstable jobs and give them opportunities they deserve. That’s what I’m passionate about.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

My greatest source of optimism is human resilience. I have met so many people who have been through terrible circumstances, and many who have never been given a chance at a better life. We are turning the corner now. We are using technology to democratize the labor market, breaking down old barriers. I see it, literally every week, with the work we do with students and employees. Just this week, I met with an advisor of a young African American man who was stuck in a dead-end retail job. He took one of our neuroscience assessments and found he matched to several high-level tech jobs. He completed an apprenticeship and is now making a great living. And, he is supporting a family. This is generational: They will now be on the path to a better life, too.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

Education is the key here. We must shorten the amount of time it takes to reskill, and we must open avenues beyond our existing education systems. They cannot handle the volume and velocity that is needed here. We have to change government policies to get there, and companies are going to have to rethink their programs, too. So many employees just need a little bit or reskilling to qualify for these new jobs.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Resumes and golden pedigrees will die and be replaced by assessments and microcredentials. I see this every day. It is time to start looking at where someone can go and spend less time examining where they have been. And the old “macrocredential,” the college degree, will be broken down into microcredentials, signaling job readiness at a much faster pace. Remote work is here to stay. As we enter the Imagination Era, we are returning to the pre-Industrial Revolution concept of the cottage industry. Organizational structures will diminish. Companies will focus more on outcomes and less on inputs. That means we will be measured on what we actually produce. AI and robotics will make jobs more human. Yes, many low-wage jobs will be displaced by automation, but the new jobs that emerge will be more satisfying and more human. Employees will be empowered. In the old Hollywood studio days, the directors, like Alfred Hitchcock, had all the power and the actors, like Cary Grant, were “to be treated like cattle,” according to Hitchcock. That changed, of course, and actors are now in control in Hollywood. Similarly, employees will be more empowered in the future workforce, balancing life with work, forming new contracts with employers and co-creating the jobs of the future.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

A famous Henry Ford quote: “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t — you’re right.”

I love the work Michael Moe from GSV is doing to inspire and support entrepreneurs in the ed tech space. I truly believe he has the heart of a servant leader working to make this world a better place for so many people.

I would be delighted if you reach out to me through LinkedIn or through http://myinnergenius.com.

