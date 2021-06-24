Denise Broady of Appian: “Empower yourself with education”

It’s not about having a college education. And it doesn’t matter where you went to school. The question is, what do you do with the opportunities that you have? Don’t let your mindset become your barrier. I’m glad I was taught not to impose limits on myself. And I just think that you can do whatever you put your mind to.

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing Denise Broady.

Denise Broady came to America as a refugee fleeing the bloody 1979 Vietnam war. Broady and her family spent six months in a refugee camp in nearby Malaysia before resettling in the US in 1980. Today, she’s the Chief Marketing Officer at Appian, a low-code automation platform company, where she leads global marketing and communications and shapes marketing strategy to scale Appian past the billion-dollar revenue mark.

Broady joined Appian with more than 25 years of enterprise technology experience under her belt. Prior to her current position, she called the shots on marketing and operations for everything from start-up and private equity firms to a complex 10 billion dollars software operation with over 3,000 products at tech giant SAP. Broady is a remarkable leader and expert at creating brand loyalty and long-term customer value.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a huge family in Richmond, Virginia. I have something like 35 cousins. Growing up, I went to Vietnamese church. Our dentist was Vietnamese. Our accountant was Vietnamese. I went to the Vietnamese grocery store. I didn’t have a diverse set of friends outside of school. When I was at school, I spoke and learned English. But when I was home, I only spoke Vietnamese.

My family pretty much all grew up as laborers. My mother supported us by working odd jobs like cleaning offices and working as a seamstress. She was always working two to three jobs. She was so grateful.

I remember when we were growing up she got a job in a factory. Sometimes in the US, people look down at doing labor work, but I just didn’t grow up that way. When I was around 12 years old, we would go and pick cherries for 2 dollars an hour. We were just happy to have spending money.

My experience growing up was that any job is a good job. It was instilled in me growing up that the only way to get out of doing labor work was literally to get an education. That was the road to freedom.

But I was always torn culturally. I grew up around so many cousins. They looked like me. We spoke the same language and ate the same food. But there was this other community of people who I just couldn’t figure out how to acclimate with socially. I don’t think I learned how to do that until I went to college. For example, most of the kids in my high school went to football games, but I didn’t go to a football game until college. I just didn’t understand some of the social norms.

For most 16-year-old teens growing up in the suburbs, getting a driver’s license is a really big deal, right? That’s a big milestone when you’re in high school. But my mother didn’t have the time to teach me how to drive. In fact, I think the only “C” I ever got in high school was in my driver’s education class. Not having access to a car to practice, I barely passed.

There were so many things that I think, as an immigrant, I just didn’t value until I was a little bit older. Like being able to eat every day. I never had new clothes growing up. Everything was recycled, handed down. I didn’t grow up with a lot of materialistic things. I didn’t even think to ask for them. There were other things, social and cultural, that really made it hard growing up as a young immigrant.

It was hard to acclimate, to understand why people valued certain things in our society. And that’s a lot of the bridging that happens in the transition from immigrant to acclimating to the American way of life. Looking back, college was the biggest pivot of my life. In high school I wanted to go to college, but my family couldn’t afford it. So, my mother said, ‘be a beautician. Go do a trade where you don’t have to take out a student loan.’

But my solution was ‘let’s figure out how to get scholarships.’ So, I got a job as a special assignments editor, writing for the Richmond Times Dispatch. I remember spending a lot of time in college volunteering, visiting kids that grew-up in trailer parks, helping them with their homework and taking on leadership roles with the management science club or the Vietnamese student association and enjoying the college sorority life.

Going to college really helped me to understand the American culture. I know that sounds kind of weird. But when you come to the US at a young age and you live in an immigrant setting, you’re very much divided. For example, I had a tutor every Sunday after church so I could learn how to speak and write Vietnamese.

I never had time to get fully acclimated to the American way of life until I went to college. It wasn’t until I got into my thirties that I really figured out how to tap into my Vietnamese heritage and leverage what I learned from going through the process of acclimating to the American way of life.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell us the story?

It was because of the war. I left Vietnam and lived in a refugee camp in Malaysia for about six months. What people don’t understand about being a refugee, is that it’s not like you’re just living in a refugee camp for one or two weeks. You could be stranded there for six months to a year. The big question was how do you get into a country like the US when you’re not immigrating for school or work.

I was fortunate. Although my mother only had an eighth-grade education, she has a really amazing emotional intelligence, and she made a lot of connections by working odd jobs.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

I was fortunate enough to have a great aunt who was connected to the Vietnamese church in Richmond. They sponsored my family to immigrate to the US. In fact, through the 1980s, they ended up sponsoring about a thousand other families. Growing up, it was basically my mother, brother and me. Both of my uncles ended up moving to New Orleans to go into the fishing business because that’s what they did in Vietnam.

Before coming to the US, my mom worked as a seamstress. She also bought and sold gold up and down Vietnam. In the refugee camp, she made Saki from rice and managed to sell that to make spending money. The aroma of Sake was always around us. And I think that’s why I don’t like the smell of Saki today.

So, through all of these odd jobs, my mom had quite a few contacts and was able to organize an escape plan. She had 4 children, but she was only able to take two of us and I just happened to be one of the two middle kids she chose for the journey. I spoke no English and was just five and a half years of age at the time.

My youngest brother was supposed to escape with my uncle. But my uncle got caught and went to prison. The authorities told him that if he tried to escape again everyone in our family would go to prison. He didn’t listen. He tried to escape again and made it to a refugee camp in Malaysia but didn’t bring my youngest brother with him. So, I didn’t get to meet him and my older sister again until I was 21.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

If I had to think about who inspired me as a child, it would definitely be my mother. We had a really tough relationship. I would say that a lot of my personality is from her. We’re both very driven. She gave me a strong work ethic. She also showed me that there is no ceiling on what you can accomplish. She went from working labor jobs to eventually owning her own business by starting a restaurant. So, she didn’t just inspire me by talking to me.

I thought it was so amazing that my mother, who barely spoke English, understood when I was growing up that I probably needed to have some exposure beyond the family and local community. She put me into the Big Sister program. Through the program I had a big sister and I actually went to my first movie. I was able to do some of the things that American kids do. The experience introduced me to an entire world out there. It was this bridge that really helped me understand other aspects of what it means to be an American. Being a US citizen is about being part of a bigger community than just yourself.

My mother showed me that in the US you can go from being on welfare to having your own business to saving money from working labor jobs and having financial freedom. I would say that my mother instilled the American dream in me by showing me there are no limits to what you can do. I mean she had just an eighth-grade education, and she figured out how to escape the devastation of war and poverty and make it to the US as a refugee.

So how are things going today?

Growing up in a refugee camp has made me a super optimistic person and just grateful in general. When I look at this amazing opportunity to come to the US and live the American dream, I wonder what would have happened had I never made the journey. So, I live my life with so much gratitude every day.

Today, I’m the Chief Marketing Officer of Appian. It took 25 years of B2B technology to get here. I’ve done everything from consulting and business development to launching new products and even programming a mainframe. I spent 15 years at SAP before leaving there as the COO for Industry Cloud, about a 10 billion dollars operation. Next, I tried private equity at Workforce Software where I was fortunate to experience a turnaround and a sale to another investor. Then, 5 years later Appian came along.

Appian focuses on low-code, a new way to build applications. With COVID-19, having the ability to adapt to change and work remotely can make or break your business. With the Appian low-code automation platform you can build critical business applications in weeks instead of six months or a year. Coming into Appian I wanted to keep it simple. I wanted to elevate the messaging and positioning. Build a quality pipeline. And raise market awareness for the brand.

Onboarding at Appian during the pandemic was an interesting experience. I wanted to do a listening tour at the company. I wanted to meet the marketing team first. So, I met with everybody individually.

It’s always challenging coming into a new organization because your peers and everyone want to tell you where your priorities ought to be. But I felt getting to know the team first was critical because I wanted to build a foundation of trust and make sure we were structured for the transformation to a billion-dollar organization.

I love the culture at Appian. It’s a culture of dissent, discussion, debate and transparency. You can focus on driving business impact when you have the organizational culture to back it up. But I’m also able to bring my authentic self to work at Appian, and I think that’s super critical for anyone making a career move.

My husband says making a career move can be like buying a jacuzzi. You might be happy for the first 30 days, maybe even the first 90 days, but think about whether you’ll be happy with it five or ten years down the road. So, know what you’re getting into and what’s expected of you. I’m super excited about the challenge of helping Appian scale to cross the billion-dollar mark. I’ve shifted my career to focus on scale-ups.

How have you used your success to bring happiness to the world?

For me, bringing happiness to the world is about driving change, creating impact and helping others to succeed. What I want my children to learn from my experience is that if you want to drive change, you have to execute, you have to do. It’s not enough just to read about it in a book. Or get an education. The question is what do you do with your education and how many lives can you personally impact. And how do you use it to drive success through other people and create impact.

You have first-hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest to improve the system?

It’s so tough to come to the US. You have to have sponsorship and there’s also the language barrier for many people. And all of the paperwork doesn’t make it any easier.

My mother probably studied for three years to get her citizenship. Going through the naturalization process is just riddled with paperwork. I also think about what my husband, who’s from Israel, went through. He had to be married to a US citizen for five years, or he had to have work sponsorship. He then had to study for his citizenship.

I also wonder why we don’t have dual citizenship for most countries. I had to give up my Vietnamese citizenship because I didn’t have any paperwork. But that’s an important part of my heritage and identity I’m giving up. So, the immigration system is complicated.

There are just so many policies and processes. The citizenship process is like doing your taxes but about 10 times more complicated. And the amount of paperwork is no joke. If you don’t show up to renew certain documents, you could end up getting deported. And the deportation process is another nightmare.

There are so many little things that you don’t think about and take for granted as US citizens. That’s what I should focus on in my next life — figuring out how to make it easier for people to become a US citizen. But that’s a whole other story.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

Empower yourself with education

And by the way, education doesn’t have to be going to a traditional college. It can also be learning a trade or taking the initiative to improve yourself. My mother only had an 8th grade education, but she was always innovating and finding creative ways to make ends meet. When people are educated, they feel empowered.

2. Free your mind. Success will follow.

It’s not about having a college education. And it doesn’t matter where you went to school. The question is, what do you do with the opportunities that you have? Don’t let your mindset become your barrier. I’m glad I was taught not to impose limits on myself. And I just think that you can do whatever you put your mind to.

3. Stretch for success.

It sounds corny, but don’t be afraid to pivot and go after a goal that looks like a big stretch. Don’t be afraid to create the reality you want. My sister is an amazing example of that. She went to school as a nurse in Vietnam. When she came to the US, she got acclimated to the culture. She learned English. She was a beautician for a period of time, but then she put herself back through school and now she’s a nurse. And I’m super proud of her because during COVID, she was able to help so many people every single day.

4. Chase your passion.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that being successful is just about going to school and having a job. Don’t settle for a career that you’re not passionate about.

I also think it’s important to understand that being successful in life and having financial freedom isn’t always associated with work. Investing can give you the opportunity to take risks and do other things in your life that you may not otherwise have the freedom to do, like taking off a year to do a sabbatical or start your own business.

The last part is don’t be so tied to the consumption of the FOMO (fear of missing out) culture. Just because your friends have the latest iPhone doesn’t mean you need to have the latest iPhone. Or because your co-worker is going to Bali, you have to go to Bali. There’s a lot of that going around in our society.

5. Make an impact.

Here’s what I tell my girls: don’t aspire to just run a company. Do something impactful. If you want to be the President of the US, you can become the President of the US. Don’t discourage your children just because you didn’t have the opportunity to achieve what they aspire to be.

I’ve always looked at the difference I’m making in technology as one of the reasons I didn’t become a lawyer. I wanted to go to law school to focus on children, women and minorities. But I ended up staying in the technology world. If I went back to get a law degree, I wouldn’t have made the same impact.

A big part of making an impact is getting involved in the community. For me, technology was a great platform to share my story to coach and mentor people and do other things that make a difference in the community.

I’m super active on one of my daughters PTA. I’ve been on the PTA for the last two years and I just think there’s so much more we can do in the community when we don’t limit ourselves.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

What am I most optimistic about? I can’t say this enough, your background does not matter. And I know we all talk about the glass ceiling and how things need to improve. Yes, of course, that’s true.

But when I think about my mother, if she would have stayed in Vietnam because she had an eighth-grade education, she would never, never have been able to own a home, to have her own business or do all of the wonderful things that she’s been able to do here.

So, in the US, it does not matter what your background is. Whether you’re talking about Steve Jobs or Oprah Winfrey, your background doesn’t have to define you.

Also, education is a great equalizer, and access to education in the US is such an important success factor. In the US, you can go to school and get a meal at school. If I were still growing up in Vietnam, going to school would not guarantee me a meal, and maybe the only meal I eat all day. So yes, the education system in the US can always be improved, but the fact that our citizens have free access to education is so important.

The last thing I’m optimistic about is the freedom that comes with being a US citizen. From my perspective, America is a great melting pot on each coast. But I think we’d be better off as a country if this melting pot were a more uniform experience across the country. For citizens, it’s about acceptance. For immigrants, it’s about acclimation. The importance of being proud of my heritage has gotten so much stronger as I’ve gotten older. When I was growing up, it was more embarrassing because I didn’t have the same access as everyone else. But as I got older, I realized that my background and my heritage created more differentiation for me and gives me more drive.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

If there’s a person in the world, I’d love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, it’s Oprah. Oprah said something that has really stuck with me. She said that you can have it all in life, just not all at once. Everything’s a trade-off, and that’s what you have to look at. If you decide to go to school for four years, there’s going to be the opportunity cost of working.

If you decide that you are going to pivot your career to do something else, there’s a trade-off between your career and family time. And I think sometimes we look at the trade-offs as a negative, but I think that you really should think about chasing your passion and not making a trade-off just for the sake of doing it.

I admire Oprah because she’s so well-read and she has had so many barriers put in front of her throughout her entire life, but she’s so self-aware of who she is. That’s so powerful because in the age of social media we’re so attached to certain images of success. For many influencers, there’s too much focus on making money and I think it plays a big role in driving society.

I think it helps to take a step back and really think about what would ultimately make you happy and do whatever that is for the happiness and impact.

I just love what Oprah symbolizes because she’s done all of that throughout her life. As she has gotten more and more successful, she has started schools in Africa, she has done so many things to reach so many people. It’s just amazing.

Oprah hasn’t let any of her barriers define who she is or stop her from chasing her passion. Which goes back to what I said earlier. I think some of the limits we set on ourselves are mostly in our mind.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Readers can follow my work at https://appian.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/in/denisebroady.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!