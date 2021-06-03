Denise Archilla of Chronic Warrior Collective: “It’s also important to recognize that it will suck!”

The first thing I’d like to address is the definition of “healing.” What does it mean to heal? If the definition of healing is being “normal” again or getting over it, then that’s just not likely to happen.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Denise Archilla, MSW, founder of the Chronic Warrior Collective and Coaching.

Denise is a former Pediatric Clinical Social Worker who utilizes a non-clinical approach to provide illness coaching to teens and young adults living with long-term illness. Her passion is helping them build confidence, shift their dreams, and reach new goals despite chronic illness. She is a fellow warrior and mom of two young adult warriors who are thriving. She knows from experience that sometimes being strong is the only choice you have!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m a southern girl at the core! As an only child, I was born in North Carolina and grew up in a very small town just south of Birmingham, Alabama. It might not come as a surprise to know that football was practically a religion in my family. My dad was a Bama fan and thought Bear Bryant walked on water, but Auburn has always been my team! I bleed orange and blue!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Progress, not perfection” by Marie Forleo, is one that I think applies to many situations. People often apply this quote to business, but for someone grieving or struggling to adjust after a huge life change, giving oneself grace is key. Even the smallest step is progress. It may mean simply getting out of bed. It may also mean taking care of your children’s basic needs when you don’t have the strength to rise off of the couch, or pushing yourself one more hour before taking pain medication again.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

One of my core strengths is as a problem solver. Whenever faced with a challenge or encountering road blocks, I’ve always looked for alternate solutions. For example, in my social worker days, whether I was coordinating a hospital to home discharge of a pediatric HIV+ hemophiliac needing medical equipment that insurance didn’t want to cover or advocating the allowance of pizza for an end-stage Cystic Fibrosis patient, I was constantly figuring out how to best resolve issues that supported the best interest of my patients and their families. Years later, following a departure from social work, I made the decision to work with children with chronic illness again. I was asked if I’d consider working with teens and young adults. At first I resisted as I so enjoyed the younger age group. Once I heard more about some of the negative effects of social media, I reconsidered. Teens and young adults living with illness are more susceptible to additional challenges, especially with the additional scrutiny. To learn what services were available, I began to investigate what could help them be heard and how to best connect with others in a place where their social-emotional needs were being supported… something that wasn’t illness specific — and I couldn’t find anything! I remember the moment when I realized that if this sort of thing didn’t exist, then the next step for me would be to create it.

The second quality that has been extremely helpful, is being adaptable and listening to the chronic illness community — remembering to give them the experiences they want and allowing for flexibility with the agenda. This community has been an integral part of developing and growing our entire Collective including the Card Swap, Social Network, and Coaching. For example, I first started the Chronic Warrior Collective, I purposely created a flexible business plan. From everything I had read and been told, this was totally against traditional business “rules.” However, I was creating something that hadn’t been done before so there were no other businesses to look to for comparison. This required me to go “against the grain” of what was considered the norm. Being in the business of service, I strongly felt that those being served had to be part of it, which by its nature, required this flexibility.

Perhaps naiveté isn’t a typical response to this question, but, had I known more about business, branding, marketing, and just how long it would take to build a successful program, I’m not sure I would have jumped in so easily — twice! I learned so much about what not to do in my first business and I was definitely better prepared for the second. Yet I still had so much more to learn.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

The greatest loss for me, personally, was going through an unexpected divorce after 10 years of marriage. We had just finished building our dream home, had two very young children, and I was a stay at home mom. The deeper picture here is that I had been struggling for several years with severe chronic pain symptoms and had not yet been diagnosed. Our son also had medical issues as a result of being born prematurely. Within a six month period, not only had my world turned upside down, it had happened in a way that left me questioning the reality I thought I knew, a dramatic departure by my ex on January 1st leaving a note behind on the kitchen counter while I was putting the kids to bed. I hadn’t noticed he’d started moving out already and he outlined the terms of divorce created with the second attorney he’d seen. Most divorces are difficult and extremely painful, however, I’ll just say there is far more to the story that would take a book to tell!

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

At that time, the worst thing I could imagine was something happening to my children. The second worse thing I could think of was losing my husband to divorce (perhaps I had some inkling all along?). When it did occur, it was devastating in numerous ways. I not only felt betrayed, but I felt humiliated and embarrassed. I felt confused and terrified of raising and supporting my children on my own.

How did you react in the short term?

I was grief-stricken — both extremely angry and sad at the same time. I was determined to not put my children in the middle of it and never spoke negatively about their dad to them. Although I did my best, there were absolute moments of weakness where the gut punch of grief would strike and bring me — literally — to my knees, and crying uncontrollably. It’s funny how often I heard comments such as, “I don’t know how you do it,” but my response was always, “ What choice do I have?”

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I had a wonderful therapist who worked with me and my daughter (my son was very young). I also had parents who were there often to provide support and normalcy. I started volunteering at my children’s school and supported the kids’ activities such as soccer and gymnastics. I felt as if I was walking through fog every day, but I just kept putting one foot in front of the other and carried on as best I could.

Another skill that helped me more than I expected was what I learned as a social worker, especially drawing from the grief work. Having been in therapy as a patient plus working as a therapist with others gave me insight and knowledge about positive coping strategies. Talking, writing, staying active, taking breaks as needed, allowing others to help, all were critical to managing through. What may be the most important coping mechanism for me was humor. Humor (sometimes “dark and twisty” humor) can provide that much needed release. A good belly laugh can truly change your mood!

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

They say time heals all wounds. While I don’t completely agree with this, I do believe that time helps one incorporate pain and loss into a new, present life. It took several years for me to be able to accept that our divorce wasn’t the worst thing that could happen. Without going into tremendous detail, I was able to look past the circumstances enough to build a friendship with my ex-husband. We even began taking our kids on vacations together. Truly something I would never have believed possible!

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Anger can be a huge part of grief. It is completely valid as are the vast array of feelings and emotions experienced. Holding onto anger and resentment can keep you from moving forward. For me, I realized that while not necessarily forgetting, I needed to forgive my ex-husband. I decided that I had a choice: I could be angry and miserable or I could find a new dream, new goals, and joy for the life I had yet to live.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

One of the earliest and most profound experiences came about a few days after my ex had left. He and our daughter had gotten into a bit of a fight earlier the night he left over Play-Doh. She never failed to speak her mind! (Can anyone else relate to a strong-willed 5 year old?!) We had gone to see a movie, and when we got home, he saw she had left her Play-Doh out and it had gotten on the kitchen floor. He reprimanded her and she sassed back — I can’t remember the exact exchange. The next morning when I had to explain to her and her brother that he had moved out (how do you even begin to explain this to a 3 and 5 year old??), I was so lost in my own emotions, I didn’t quite see hers. A day or so later I was in my therapy session (she was doing play therapy with my daughter as well) when I confessed to her that I was afraid my daughter might blame herself for him leaving because of their fight. But, if she wasn’t feeling that way, I didn’t want to plant the seed that it was possible. Her advice about this remains one of the best I’ve ever received. She said that if I was feeling this way, there was no doubt in her mind my daughter was feeling responsible. She said that I should ask her and reassure her that she had absolutely nothing to do with his leaving. That afternoon, I told her I wanted to talk with her about something. I asked her if she remembered that night and the fight about Play-Doh. She started trying to avoid the subject, began jumping on the bed, etc.. and I knew I was on the right track. I knelt down in front of her and asked if she thought it was her fault. She didn’t respond right away but I told her that in no way did she have anything to do with this and it was between him and me and he loved her so much. She immediately jumped into my arms and thanked me over and over for telling her that! She was five!

I’ve continued to use this insight with the young people I coach. As they struggle to navigate the obstacles of life with illness, I encourage them to trust their instincts and trust that inner voice. If they intuitively feel something is wrong or concerning, we can create strategies to approach the situation.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

It took a while to recognize the positives, but one of the most important things I realized was just how strong and resilient I could be. I realized that I had the ability to choose how I moved forward. I might not be able to control things that happen to me, but I can choose how I react, whether to divorce, illness, or friendships. This is a philosophy I share with my clients as well. They may not be able to control the circumstances of illness or disability — or how others deal with that — but, they can determine how they will incorporate this into their lives and their future.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that I was incredibly stronger than I thought! When he first left, I was so scared of managing two very young children by myself. I remember taking them to the grocery store with me one afternoon very soon after he moved out — going through the regular routine of getting them ready, into car seats, buckled up, then working our way through the store. When we were done and I was getting them back into the car to go home, it hit me: I’d been doing this on my own already! It was just the “idea” of having someone there to help all the time that I needed to let go of. I then realized that I had been dealing with my son’s digestive issues, night terrors, asthma, and more on my own most of the time anyway as his dad was often away due to job responsibilities. He was great about pitching in when he was able, but, as a world renowned pediatric anesthesiologist, his obligations were vast. I had been caring for their basic needs every day already and, finally, allowed myself to acknowledge this.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing I’d like to address is the definition of “healing.” What does it mean to heal? If the definition of healing is being “normal” again or getting over it, then that’s just not likely to happen. Great loss or change impacts us in a life-changing way. We have to learn to incorporate that loss into our lives and it often redefines who we are and most certainly, changes us in some way. For instance, one of the young people I work with was diagnosed with an illness leaving her unable to walk without assistance when outside of the house. The loss of mobility and independence can’t really be healed in the way of being fixed. She had to adapt and learn to figure out life differently. Her diagnosis doesn’t define her, but it did and does change her in many ways. I’d say the same of going through such a dramatic divorce. When one of the worst things I ever thought could happen did happen, it became part of the tapestry of my life and I had to adapt and learn to live with that loss. It’s also important to recognize that it will suck! It will hurt like nothing else. You may have a tremendous array of emotions yet feel numb all at the same time. Elizabeth Kubler-Ross wrote about the 5 Stages of Grief many years ago. When I first read her book, I took it to almost be a literal guide of the process. I’ve since learned that, while you may experience all of these stages (or you may not), they don’t always come as a straight trajectory. You may think you’re past the anger, for instance, when something happens to trigger it yet again and you find yourself raging about your loss. Or you may feel you’re swimming along and feel proud of how well you’ve been coping this week, when suddenly the sadness hits you like gut-punch while washing the dishes. When this happened to me, it literally sent me to my knees on the kitchen floor. Whether it’s a loss of a loved one or loss of the life you knew before chronic illness, it’s important to realize that you will experience numerous emotions and have better days and worse days as you adjust. Seek out professional help when possible as well as support from others that have had a similar experience. But be careful in choosing who you turn to for support. Often, people will say, “I know how you feel.” Most of the time, this is a very well intentioned show of support, however, no one knows exactly how another person feels — even if they have had the same exact experience or the same exact illness. I learned a very valuable lesson on this when I was meeting with the Pediatric Oncology Social Worker at the Children’s Hospital of Alabama while discussing a possible career in the field. She told me her story about her adolescent son dying of cancer. My response was something to the effect of, “So you really know exactly how the parents feel!” Her response was to very quickly pull me up short and tell me in no uncertain terms to never say that to someone. That no matter what the situation, each of us experiences it in our own way based on our life experiences to that point. There will be those who can better understand and relate to your loss, but not everyone will process their journey in the same way, nor in the same way as you. Finding support among others who share their stories, are willing to listen to yours, and respect your path to “healing” without imposing theirs is key. I think another important thing to note is that there are many different kinds of grief and many different ways of grieving. There’s no time limit on grief. There’s also no “right” way to grieve. We so often end up comparing ourselves to others on just about everything. Having to use a wheelchair for a great deal of time in order to have more independence may be overwhelming, frustrating, or even embarrassing, but still acceptable as something new to learn. For someone else with a similar injury, perhaps an aspiring Olympic athlete, the adjustment and grief experienced, may be more intense. For some, the loss of a beloved pet may feel more tragic and devastating than the loss of a family member. Understanding that your grief is your grief and it’s ok to feel how you feel can help in the adjustment to loss. A personal example for me was the loss of my father. We were never particularly close despite me being an only child. He was an alcoholic and was verbally abusive, especially towards my mom. It was extremely sad to see him deteriorate as his Alzheimer’s worsened. I felt somewhat guilty, though, when I wasn’t totally devastated by his death. But his illness and death didn’t take away or suddenly change the past. Thankfully, my experience with so many others living through all kinds of grief helped me understand that it was ok to grieve in my own way. One bit of advice on this is to try not to let others’ expectations of you become your responsibility. Lastly, I think it’s important to know that not everyone will understand the significance of your loss, especially if it doesn’t involve death. With illness in particular, there will be family members and friends that just can’t handle it or, in cases where illness is not obvious or you don’t look sick, they may not even fully believe that you are. I’ve worked in the chronic illness arena for many years and sadly, one of the most common threads, is that they have all “lost” loved ones who backed away for whatever reason. While this may compound your grief, I bring it up because it’s important to know that it is not your fault. It helps to “heal” when we know what’s in our control and what isn’t. You are not responsible for how others feel or how they cope with your loss. Reach out to those who stay and to those who may surprise you by being there when you didn’t expect it. No one gets through life without loss in some way, shape, or form. Allowing yourself to go through your emotions, to just get by one step at a time, as cliche as it is, will help you adjust to your new life in your own time. As we say within our chronic illness community, you may have to make a shift or find a new dream, but you can still be successful — just, perhaps, in a different way than you’d planned.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement of goodness, it would be one of spreading kindness and grace to those that live daily with struggles others may not be able to understand. I would love to have an influence on raising awareness for those living with chronic illness, rare disease, and disability and especially give a voice and visibility to those whose illness and pain are invisible.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I’ve long admired Jamie Lee Curtis, originally, as an actress but, in recent years, I’ve grown to love her humor, along with the joy, positivity, and love she puts out into the universe. I find her social media posts are always uplifting and reveal such a kind and caring soul. She has a huge heart for children, families, and those needing a little extra compassion and understanding as well as life experiences that make her relatable. Plus, she’s just really cool!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please check out our website at ChronicWarriorCollective.com!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!