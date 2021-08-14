Denice Torres of The Mentoring Place: “Don’t be afraid to make a change”

Security is often overplayed and underpromised. The idea of security, or searching for security, may preclude us from some incredible opportunities. I learned that deciding to do something different or do something differently can have major positive implications for us, both in terms of our definition of success and our happiness.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder to an actor to a governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonald’s franchise in his 50s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself in the Second Chapter of My Life,” we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life to share their stories and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Denice Torres.

Denice Torres is a successful business executive turned entrepreneur, public board member, and podcaster who started her journey as a bathroom janitor in the steel mills of Gary, Indiana. After retiring from her role as President at Johnson & Johnson, Denice founded The Mentoring Place, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping women achieve their career goals through mentoring. Denice lives in Pennsylvania with her wife and daughter and is excited about her recently launched podcast, Flip the Tortilla.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the steel town of Gary, Indiana, where my dad worked in the steel mill. During the summers, I also worked as a janitor in a trucking garage before moving on to be a janitor in the local hospital. In my experience of growing up in a lower-middle-class family, I was incredibly motivated to go on and accomplish something, to have options.

In Gary, I saw people that were stuck. I saw them wanting to do something different, but it was not possible for them due to life circumstances. In a way, I was fortunate that my parents did not have college degrees when I was young because I got the opportunity to witness both going back to get their degrees. My parents instilled the value of a college education in the three of us, my sister and brother and me. Growing up in Gary, things were not well for that city. There was unrest and dismay, and I was very motivated by a sense of fear. That precipitated me, not through confidence but through necessity, to want to go to school. Ultimately, that led me to go on to law school and then to all the other things I pursued in my career.

Can you please give us your favorite “life lesson quote?” Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I read this quote a long time ago that said, “Success is not a matter of spontaneous combustion. You must set yourself on fire.” When I read that, several things spoke to me. One is the idea of “fire ignited.” The aspect of living with that fire in flame. The idea of being “on fire” and the energy from that stuck with me. But I also love the words in that quote that speak to a sense of ownership. Things do not just happen, and I learned that at a young age.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The definition of success, especially when I was younger, meant an aspect of financial freedom, financial independence. But my new definition of success is making an impact. It is something that I have valued for a very long time. I am also attracted to growth opportunities and am fearless in asking, “Why not me?” Through those experiences and taking risks, I have also learned that I have unparalleled determination and resilience. These qualities have helped me accomplish all that I could dream of.

My dad retired early from the steel mill because of a big reduction in the workforce. I asked my dad some years after he retired because I worked in that same steel mill, and I said, “Dad, on that last day when you walked out and looked at the big steel arch that said US Steel, what did you say to yourself?”

I thought I was going to get some profound wisdom from him. His response was, “What the hell was that all about?” And he left it at that. It was not what he said, but it’s what he didn’t say that stuck with me. After all that time, energy, and sacrifice, that was all my dad could say about the 30+ years that he was working? “What the hell was that all about?” I went back to my room, and I wrote down these things that I wanted to say to the same question one day. I wrote down my desire for impact, self-respect, doing things in a way that those around me would be proud of, financial freedom, and financial independence. That list became my definition of success.

I am very attracted to growth opportunities for myself — not just in business, but in life. If we are not growing, what are we doing? Can you be stagnant, or are you actually dying a slow death? At some point, I developed a voice that said, “Why not me?” It took a while to develop that voice, and there is a confidence that comes from that. I do not know if it’s wild confidence, but it absolutely is an ability to take chances, to take risks. My determination and resilience have helped me get through the failures inherent in risks as well. If things knock me down, am I going to get back up? Of course. I will get back up. It might not be pretty. It might be a lot of crying and what have you, but I am going to get back up.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about “Second Chapters.” Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter? And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I don’t know if I consider this a Second Chapter; I consider where I’m at now another chapter. I think we mistakenly use the term “retirement” to mark some point in life when we define a career as over. That hasn’t been the case for me retiring from Johnson and Johnson. My retirement from J&J meant that I had health care benefits and a pension for life. It never meant that I was done, just that I had been afforded some freedoms and flexibility. I see this as another chapter where I am experimenting and experiencing a whole host of new things. Who knows, when I’m 70 or when I’m 80, what will those chapters look like? All I know is it’s up to me to create those options and possibilities and skills and growth.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I was fortunate and worked hard to have the opportunity to run large businesses for multinational companies. I didn’t plan each move along the way but combined purpose and opportunity to achieve my goals. In addition to operating at a senior executive level, I also wanted the experience of serving on public boards, starting a few entrepreneurial ventures, and creating a non-profit organization to help women achieve their career aspirations.

My career philosophy evolved into one of creating options for myself. I never wanted to feel “stuck.” And sure, there were times when I did things for longer than I really wanted to achieve a bigger goal — freedom rarely comes without sacrifice. The combination of dreaming big, lifelong learning, hard work, resilience, connection, and gratitude has proven to be a great recipe for creating pathways for change and growth.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skill set inside of you that you hadn’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I have had some life events challenge me in the past. Throughout each of those experiences, even when it felt extraordinarily tough, I instinctively managed to find space for gratitude. As I got older, I realized that my ability to look back and look ahead with gratitude was not just a reaction to those situations, but a strength I could lean on. Now, that does not mean that full-fledged gratitude happens every day. It does not. But I think a desire to do that is a superpower.

Another thing that started off when I was younger was this idea of “Why not me?” That has continued. Why not me? Why not start a podcast? Why not be on boards? Why not start a non-profit? Why not invest in real estate with a builder? Why not? I think the desire to ask this question is also a superpower.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

The Mentoring Place is going great. We connect executive mentors with women over a three-year time period at no cost. We’ve helped hundreds of women find a mentor who can advise or guide them through different initiatives. And my business partner and I have plans to expand the offering beyond the educational experiences available today.

Alongside my work with The Mentoring Place, I have loved my work with boards. I absolutely love it. And I also have a consulting company that has gone very well, too.

Is there a particular person you are grateful toward who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

That person’s name is Alan Clark. I met him when I was in my mid-30s, and he was over 60 years old. He ran the US business for Eli Lilly, and he was my first real sponsor. Alan took me under his wing and not only promoted me three times in five years, giving me incredible opportunities, but he coached me along the way. He was both tough and gentle at the same time — tough on standards but very sensitive and caring with encouragement. He took the time to give me real feedback and “No” me personally and professionally.

On paper, it seemed we didn’t have much in common. He was from Scotland and had years of incredible executive experience. I was a relatively new person to the pharmaceutical industry and had just a few years of experience. He saw the real me and did so many things to help me gain authentic confidence in being a leader. He allowed me to fail, and then we spent time talking about what I learned. He also had this incredible sense of humor that allowed him to say and give feedback that would sting some instead of feeling like I was hit over the head with a feedback baseball bat. I looked up to him and at the same time could relate to him in many ways.

Once, he called a meeting and asked me to meet with him. He held a letter-size envelope under his arm and said, “Let’s go get a tea.” He spoke a bit, and I looked at the envelope, wondering what it was. Of course, I was nervous that perhaps I unknowingly did something wrong. After 10 or 15 minutes, he said, “I bet you’re wondering why I asked you to join me.” He then opened the envelope that contained pictures of his granddaughter, Fiona. He was so proud of that little girl. And she was, of course, a brilliant and beautiful child. Alan worked at the company until he was 65. He gave everything he had to the company, traveling tirelessly, attending many meetings, and motivating the entire workplace. Unfortunately, he passed away just a few short years after retiring.

The last lesson Alan gave to me was unintended. And it was, “Don’t give it all away.” His many lessons and that final lesson stick with me to this day. I don’t think a week or two goes by without me thinking about Alan Clark. He changed the trajectory of my career and gave me a superpower: self-confidence. At the time, there were very few women in management, let alone women who were gay and Latina. I thought many times that if I could be someone’s Alan Clark, that I would’ve had an incredibly successful career. I don’t remember all the business numbers, but I remember his tremendous impact on me, personally and professionally.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

It is interesting to me how many people say, “I thought you were retired,” when they see and hear about all that I’m working on. It’s interesting to me because I can’t imagine going through life thinking, “I’m done.” Again, if we’re not growing, what are we doing? It doesn’t have to be paid work. It could be something else. I’ve seen over and over again the downside of when we tell ourselves that we are just going to relax, watch TV, and check out. I don’t think that’s healthy at all. I feel a responsibility to take advantage of that in a way that’s creating meaning for someone. Creating meaning for others is a secret to happiness.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I went to a Catholic school for 12 years, and I was not a good student for various reasons. I was not prepared for things like algebra, and I struggled a lot in most areas. One day, a nun said to me, “Denice, the only way you’re going to college is if your father builds one for you.”

Well, that wasn’t going to happen. I graduated in the second half of my class, and I didn’t have much confidence. So have I experienced imposter syndrome? Yes. I mean, who hasn’t? With vulnerability, we’re going to feel a lot. But the lesson is that despite fear and the voice saying we aren’t good enough. Embracing all these different aspects in ourselves can help build confidence and silence that imposter syndrome voice.

In my own work, I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I don’t hesitate to ask questions of others. I’ll ask for a favor if needed, but I’m also the person who’s going to come over and say, “Hey, I made some bread. Would you like some?”

When we keep channels of communication open, it’s so much easier and more comfortable to say, “You know, I need some help with this one thing. What do you think?” When we ask people to help out of genuineness and goodness, they can also feel good about giving that advice and providing help.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone; how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Just jump! I did this Outward Bound mountaineering trip once. We scaled up the mountain, and then we had to go back to rappel. It was so scary taking that first step. All I could think of was, “Oh my gosh, am I going to fall? What’s going to happen?” It was so unusual and uncomfortable being at a right angle on a mountain and taking that first step, trusting in the equipment and people I was with. When I got down, I thought, “That was so much fun! Oh my God, it was scary.” Through fear, I saw everything differently.

My lesson was that if we don’t take that first step, and then the second, we don’t benefit from all the beauty, all the incredible things that we will see. We’re going to get bruised knees, and things will happen, of course, but we don’t get the benefit if we don’t take that step. So, take the leap!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “five things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why?

The first thing I wish someone told me is, “You’re good the way that you are.” For all the times that someone tried to change me, whether it was the type of clothes that I wore or my style, it created a lot of angst within me of this caricature of someone that I needed to embody to be successful. I wish back then that I would have had more confidence and faith in myself in the way that I was just born. I was born female, Hispanic, and gay. I am someone with a great sense of humor; I like to enjoy the day. And guess what? Those things are more than enough to support success. The second is, “Don’t be afraid to make a change.” Security is often overplayed and underpromised. The idea of security, or searching for security, may preclude us from some incredible opportunities. I learned that deciding to do something different or do something differently can have major positive implications for us, both in terms of our definition of success and our happiness. The third is the absolute necessity to be able to network and connect. The absolute truth of things is that we accomplish very little by ourselves, and we get access to new opportunities through others. Early on, I was so afraid of networking. I didn’t know how to network. Being myself felt uncomfortable, but what was interesting is that connecting with others ended up being the answer to my discomfort. It took me a long time, definitely into my late 30s, to uncover that. The fourth lesson is the power of vulnerability. We don’t know all the answers. There is immense power in learning from others and asking other people for their opinions. Vulnerability can also lead to followership. Vulnerability allows us to learn and to connect. The final lesson I learned is to not be so hard on myself. Especially in my younger years, I was super hard on myself — working more, doing things, triple-checking, quadruple-checking. That takes a toll, and it creates anxiety. People didn’t know how hard I worked because I’m someone who jokes around a lot; I’m laid-back. But underneath all of that was someone who put in hours of work, but also hours of worrying.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most good to the biggest number of people, what would that be?

It’s so simplistic; it is a movement that asks, “What if?” The movement would be part possibility, part listening, and part compassion. It would give space to imagine and dream. We have such ideological differences. Imagine if we did understand each other, even though we agreed to disagree. Imagine if we had compassion and kindness and possibilities for growth for this country. That would be powerful.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in business, VC funding, sports, and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Gosh. If I could have a private breakfast or lunch, I have to say that two people come to mind. One is Billie Jean King, the person who started a formative magazine for me called Women’s Sports. That magazine changed my life because I got to see women do incredible things. They were athletes who were strong and breaking records. I have such a huge love for Billie Jean King creating a space to share those women’s stories.

Someone else I have tremendous respect and admiration for is Melinda Gates. She started her own revolution to improve the world’s health and improve possibilities for young women and girls. I’d like to sit down with Melinda Gates mostly just to say thank you.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I love connecting with others! My podcast “Flip the Tortilla” is a great place to follow my work and join a dynamic conversation with other leaders. The podcast showcases lessons for the underdog-at-heart and is available on all major podcast platforms. For those interested in mentoring others or participating in free mentoring, you can also join me at The Mentoring Place. And you can find me on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!