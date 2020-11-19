Demond Coleman: “Keep going, do not quit!”

Work on yourself everyday, in terms of your mindset. Reading books and listening to audios is a sure way to increase your awareness and raise your level of thinking. You will ONLY become what you think about and mindset training helps you to think bigger, better and faster! In other words you want to Pray like it depends on God and Work like it depends on you.

As part of my series about prominent entrepreneurs and executives that overcame adversity to achieve great success, I had the pleasure of interviewing Demond Coleman.

Demond Coleman is a husband, father, author — travel enthusiast and renowned business and sales leader.

He is a lifelong learner and personal development coach to thousands around the world. Coleman was born and raised in St. Louis, MO and currently resides in Atlanta, GA with his family.

Founder of DC Global IME and Essentiables Premium Sanitary Napkins, Demond is a business leader, personal developer, and serial entrepreneur.

He is a natural health enthusiast and avid contributor to various organizations locally and globally.

Coleman started with very humble beginnings, at the tender age of nine years old he pursued the entrepreneurial lifestyle first by doing yard work in his neighborhood, selling candy in middle school to even becoming a self-taught barber.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

March 7 2007, I was released from Leavenworth federal prison, for cocaine and marijuana conspiracy. I was released with the intentions of continuing a career in real estate investing and mortgage loans, which is what I did prior to my indictment.

When I found out the real estate market was crashing, and you couldn’t do mortgages as a convicted felon anymore, I went back behind the chair as a Barber and Stylist.

That decision would pay off big because it was then that I was introduced to Multi Level Marketing at the Bronner Brother Hair Show and the decision to dive in head first led to over 50K a month in income just 9 months later.

Can you share your story of when you were on the brink of failure? First, take us back to what it was like during the darkest days.

The time I spent at Leavenworth Federal Prison I did a lot of self reflection. What I learned about myself was that I have what it takes to be successful in the business world far beyond selling drugs.

I started reading a lot of business and personal development books on mindset that gave me the confidence I would be ok when I came home.

Having my children in the back of my mind and knowing my wife took a chance and married me in prison 3 days after she graduated from Medical School was all the motivation I needed to move full speed ahead when I got released.

What was your mindset during such a challenging time?

My mindset was to keep getting better everyday mentally, spiritually and emotionally.

One thing I knew when incarcerated was that they couldn’t stop the clock from moving, knowing that

I knew it wouldn’t be long before I was released. Challenging myself to do something everyday to be a better person, whether it was working out, reading my bible, studying personal development books and even teaching classes on Barbering and Real Estate.

It wasn’t just about staying busy for me it was about the impact I could make there before I left.

Where did you get the drive to keep going when things were so hard?

A burning desire to be a great provider for my family and still live the lifestyle I have always dreamed of having. Not to mention I knew how hard of a time my wife’s dad and her friends gave her because she married me in prison…I for the first time in my life felt I had something to prove to someone other than myself.

Tell us how you were able to overcome such adversity and achieve massive success?

A lot of personal development and mindset training matched with lots of prayer and hard work!

Going through many challenges in the past with various business ventures before getting indicted so I was no stranger to failures and disappointments.

I started setting small goals and it was hitting those goals that gave me confidence to keep going. Those small wins ultimately led me to take a chance that would cost me every dime I earned since my release from Leavenworth.

What did the next chapter look like?

The next chapter for me was amazing, after being released from federal prison and denied the opportunity of real estate investing and mortgage lending.

I would soon thereafter be introduced to network marketing where I was able to earn over 50,000 dollars a month within 18 months of being released from prison.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 actionable pieces of advice about how to develop the mindset needed to persevere through adversity? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Recognize where you are in your life and decide to become a better version of you. Instead of comparing and competing with your peers, duplicate what you see them doing that works and if possible collaborate. Know where you would like to go, set goals. Set goals that you truly are willing to make the sacrifices to obtain. They can be small goals because when you accomplish them you will develop confidence and courage to keep going further. Work on yourself everyday, in terms of your mindset. Reading books and listening to audios is a sure way to increase your awareness and raise your level of thinking. You will ONLY become what you think about and mindset training helps you to think bigger, better and faster! In other words you want to Pray like it depends on God and Work like it depends on you.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My sister, Alicia, is someone that has been there for me since I was a kid. I never knew my sister would become my best business partner and ally.

Eventually, my sister stepped out on her own to start her own home healthcare agency . Shortly thereafter I decided to launch the biggest project of my life (My first Feminine Sanitary Napkin line, Cherish) and my sister stepped in to fund me.

My sister saved the day, my principal investor didn’t have the capital he promised to deliver and with over Eighty thousand people anticipating my product my sister stepped up with no hesitation.

My sister has played a major role in my life, not just financially, but just letting me know from the time I was a kid, that she believed in me.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, the launch of Essentiables Premium Sanitary Napkins, which I believe will be the world’s driest and most comfortable sanitary napkin for our women while they are having their special time of the month.

A lot of women and young girls have horrible menstrual cycles and have been fighting an uphill battle not knowing they have options that not only would be safer for them, but far more comfortable and dry.

I found out through our focus groups that when a woman is having her cycle, she would do just about anything to be comfortable and dry!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That would be DC Global IME, which is my personal development and entrepreneur development company. Our focus is to inspire, motivate and educate young men and women all over the world to make Decisions and Commitments that would better their lives. We will do this through sharing my life experiences and those of others who have overcome great obstacles to get to where we are today.

Any parting words of wisdom that you would like to share?

Keep growing, meaning keep working on yourself every single day.

Keep sowing, meaning give, even if you have a little bit or a lot, find a way to give back.

Keep going, do not quit! Never ever give up on your dreams and goals, no matter how hard it may get, you’re closer than you’ve ever been despite what it looks or feels like!

EVERY OBSTACLE IS AN ILLUSION.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Follow me on Instagram @demondcoleman