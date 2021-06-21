Delusion: this is why delusion is good

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary delusion is:

A: something that is falsely or delusively believed or propagated

B: a persistent false psychotic belief regarding the self or persons or objects outside the self that is maintained despite indisputable evidence to the contrary.

C: the act of tricking or deceiving someone : the state of being deluded

The definition(s) above are littered with the word false and yet I recommend that you try this behaviour of false belief or false perception for thirty days. Before you click out, please hear me out. Out of the three definitions explained above, I only recommend that you try the second definition; the first and third you should not participate in at all.

Now let’s look at this second definition and how you can apply it in your life to make things better for you. The second definition describes delusion as the persistent false psychotic belief regarding the self or persons or objects outside of self that is maintained despite indisputable evidence to the contrary. Let me ask you this, why does a false belief about ones self have to be psychotic? Why can’t a “false” belief about ones self be good and uplifting? How bad will things really be if I start telling myself that I am a strong intelligent successful person?

Before we continue, let me give you a few points to back up this topic of conversation. Ever heard the term “perception is reality”? If no, I will explain. Perception is like a lens from which we view people, events, and things. This is why two people can view the same event but their story about the event may be very different. It doesn’t mean that one of them is lying about the event, it just means that their perception A.K.A the mindsets in which they viewed the event with are different. And the way they viewed this event however different will go on to shape their reality going forward whether it was true or not.

How many times have we seen two siblings grow up in an abusive home where one of them develops a destructive behaviour while the other goes on to live a normal happy and fulfilling life? I’d say a good number of times; perception plays a part in this. Shouting at one kid can set them straight for life and shouting at the other can set them on the wrong track for life. Anyway, I’m about to derail topic. Back to my case on the good of delusion or should I say self-delusion.

Someone once said that if you believe the lies you tell about yourself long enough, they will become true. This person was on to something. I am not advising you to go about telling people that you are someone that you are not. What I am asking you to do is to tell yourself those lies instead.

Why must you believe every negative thing your mind tells you about yourselves (most times without physical evidence to show that they are true) and then when it comes to consciously thinking positive things about yourselves “it is a lie”?

And who is going to arrest you if you decide this very moment to lie to yourself about who you are? So what, if you don’t have any money in your bank account but you decide to tell yourself that you are rich instead of saying “the truth” of your poverty. It will feel much better to feel wealthy while in physical poverty than to feel poor while in physical poverty, the former makes the navigation of reality much easier.

“It’s sort of like a mantra. You repeat it to yourself everyday. “Music is my life, music is my life. The fame is inside of me, I’m going to make a number one record with number one hits.” And it’s not yet, it’s a lie. You’re saying a lie over and over and over again, and then, one day the lie is true.” – Lady Gaga

If Lady Gaga can do it, so can you. Pick an aspect of your life that you so badly want to change and tell your brain “hey brain, I’m about to lie to you for thirty days” and say the opposite of what you see to yourself. If it’s more money that you want, say “I am rich”. If it’s health you want, say “I am healthy”. If it’s a better job you want, say “I love my new job”. It doesn’t matter what you see, you are already living the reality you don’t want so what will you loose, it’s not as if telling yourself that you are rich is going to make you any poorer.

Like I said earlier, please don’t go around lying to people about who you are. The work should be within you, the delusion should be within yourself and as you do this; one day your “lies” will become true.

“I am a production of me. I thought I was the best rapper in the world. I sat around and thought about it, and then became Kanye West.” – Kanye West

Many people call him delusional, but you can’t argue with the fact that he is one of the greatest rappers of all time. Listen to his first three albums and you will know.

“I had to convince myself I was going to make it regardless of how people felt. I feel like you can will yourself into a good space – things that are meant to happen will happen”- 50 Cents

I know these are not the typical inspirational people you would see in most self-help blogs but they are a very good example of the power of your thoughts. The power of telling yourself that you are something even when evidence show them untrue. The power of telling yourself that same thing until it becomes true.

So, do it today, start now. Be delusional for the next thirty days. Tell yourself that you are already the person that you want to be and you just might change your life forever.

Featured Photo by Jason Abdilla on Unsplash