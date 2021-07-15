Deloitte’s Lara Abrash: “Ask and listen”

Know thyself — To effect real change, you need to understand your organization’s operations and the composition of your workforce. That may sound obvious. But it’s more than just gathering data from management systems. It also involves assessing your culture — often the sum of seemingly small actions that reinforce habits, values, beliefs, and accepted standards of behavior. DEI is also personal, and people crave deep meaningful conversations with one another. Identifying, early on, those parts of our organizations and individuals who are fully invested in driving change is essential.

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Lara Abrash.

Lara Abrash is the chief executive officer of Deloitte’s US Audit & Assurance business, where she is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the organization, including execution of the quality, innovation, growth, and talent strategies, and is focused on creating a diverse and inclusive organization. She is a member of Deloitte’s US Audit & Assurance Executive Committee and US Executive and Management Committees.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Lara! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I was raised in Long Island by my mom. If there’s one thing she instilled in me and my three brothers it’s this: you can be anything you want to be if you work hard enough. My mom has always been my role model and she encouraged me to dream big and to remember that a goal isn’t a goal until you say it out loud. She showed me that dedication and perseverance are vital — I’m grateful to still have my mom by my side throughout my journey in pursuing my dreams.

I was one of the lucky ones who discovered what I wanted to be when I ‘grew up’ in middle school when my class did the books and records for Firehouse 123. I knew almost immediately that I wanted to be an accountant. In time I put myself through school and received an MBA from Baruch College. That meant every day I left my job at a small local accounting firm to attend night classes. The train from my mother’s house to Manhattan took over an hour and half each way. My mom helped me “keep my eyes on the prize.” And when I got the job offer from Deloitte, it was truly one of the best days of my life — I will never forget it.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Growing up, reading was second nature. I have whole-heartedly loved absorbing information and I constantly want to better myself and learn. Over the years, I’ve come to appreciate that you learn most when you are open to different perspectives. A recent book that resonated with me is Michelle Obama’s Becoming. No matter your politics, her insights on confidence, marriage, and dealing with the complexities of race and womanhood are powerful. They certainly spoke to me. One comment in particular stayed with me: “If you don’t get out there and define yourself, you’ll be quickly and inaccurately defined by others.” Being able to articulate both my personal and business vision and having the confidence to speak up have been essential to my career at Deloitte.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I’ve lived this quote personally: “It’s not about perfection, it’s about progress.” My life has been a series of different juggling acts — from sports, to school, to my family and friends, and my professional life — which fulfill my desire to keep pushing myself. I learned early on that showing up, taking calculated risks, and putting your best foot forward is what truly mattered.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

For me, leadership is rooted in character. It’s about who you are and the values you promote. For me, three attributes are key: Vulnerability. Empathy. Compassion. Let me elaborate a bit.

Vulnerability is an outlook. It invites us to tear down our own walls and confront in all humility the challenges ahead. It’s an opportunity to demonstrate, in a visible manner, our experiences — regardless of where we are on the corporate ladder.

Empathy is about how we show up and engage with others. Above all, it requires improving our listening skills to foster safe spaces for true sharing. It lets people know that their feelings aren’t right or wrong — they are just their rightful feelings.

Compassion shows people that you genuinely care about them. Again, it requires active listening, understanding, feeling, and then a willingness to be part of the change — not just to require it of others.

These three powerful values are essential for all leaders. Those who harness these attributes better navigated the health and societal challenges of the past year and a half and will be better prepared for the challenges and opportunities that will come in the future. They foster an environment that enables us to be stronger, more connected, and healthier — physically and emotionally.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

As my mother used to tell me, you can’t take care of other people unless you take care of yourself. Well-being and self-care are essential. Typically, we associate these words with going to the gym or eating healthy. For me, it’s more than that. Well-being is about finding time to do those activities that energize you. That can be anything from making it home from a business trip to play in a softball game or having dinner with my family. So, find that activity that brings you closer to others and gives you renewed purpose and focus. I find that by making time to do the things that refresh me, I can then focus during the big meeting or to make the tough decisions.

OK, thank you. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the point that it’s at now?

As your question implies, issues of race, diversity, equity, and inclusion are complex. The past fifteen months have certainly taken on a different tone. Our organizations and our communities have faced an alarming combination of a global health pandemic, economic uncertainty, and social unrest, all of which have disproportionately affected under-represented members of our communities. As a business leader, a mom, a wife, a daughter, a colleague, and a friend, I believe there isn’t a silver bullet solution to what we’re all facing. However, the one thing that is clear is the need to take action regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in our society and our workforce.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

My commitment to DEI is personal. Over the course of the past year and a half, I have done a lot of listening and engaging in transparent, candid dialogue — specifically from my Black, Hispanic/Latinx, Asian, and female colleagues at Deloitte and in the marketplace. Their courage to be honest and transparent has taught me a great deal. It directly shaped our recently announced commitment with MADE — Making Accounting Diverse and Equitable — a pledge of $75 million to advance greater racial and ethnic diversity in the accounting profession.

When I think about DEI, I think about someone that embraces our amazing differences — whether it is gender identification, race, age, religion, sexual orientation, physical ability, political views, or any other characteristic that shapes our human perspective and experience and strives to achieve diversity of thought. I’ve often analogized my vision of our future to a mosaic that brings together pieces of all shapes, sizes, and colors to form a beautiful picture — one that is brilliant and remarkable because of the differences that complement one another, not despite of them.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

We work in a global multi-faceted world that demands a diverse workforce in social and economic terms as well as skillsets and experience. Only with a diverse workforce can we develop innovative solutions for clients and bring broader empathy and understanding to emerging events. Studies have shown that employees are overwhelmingly more likely to stay with an empathic employer, driving the importance of establishing a diverse executive team. In the current environment, many companies are redefining future forecasts, meeting new client demands, or simply trying to stay afloat. It’s in these times of competing demands that it is even more important to be focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion. The diverse executive team that listens and embraces diversity is critical not just for the success of business but also for moving our economy and society forward.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”? Kindly share a story or example for each.

That’s a good challenge! Let me share how I’ve been thinking through this in the following areas:

Know thyself — To effect real change, you need to understand your organization’s operations and the composition of your workforce. That may sound obvious. But it’s more than just gathering data from management systems. It also involves assessing your culture — often the sum of seemingly small actions that reinforce habits, values, beliefs, and accepted standards of behavior. DEI is also personal, and people crave deep meaningful conversations with one another. Identifying, early on, those parts of our organizations and individuals who are fully invested in driving change is essential. Ask and listen — Set aside time with the people of your organization, whether that be your peers, coaches, leadership, or other trusted colleagues to express their thoughts and concerns on any topic in an authentic and respectful way. Have the courage to have the conversation even when it is difficult. Talk the talk while you walk the walk — It’s critically important to communicate, effectively and openly, your vision for an inclusive organization. Create space for employees to share. Breaking taboos around issues of race, gender, sexuality, and bias is not something that comes easily or overnight. Inviting your entire workforce to participate in the discussion of your DEI vision and how you plan to achieve it over time is vital for sustained progress. Champion inclusion — The recent events speak volumes to our need for societal equity and inclusion. It is important to be diligent in driving a more inclusive set of behaviors, including recognizing how hard this time is on those personally impacted — empathize with each other, reach out to check in on other’s well-being and make sure they are safe, and most importantly use this as a time to use our voice to drive equity and inclusiveness with colleagues and within our communities. Be purposeful — You need to ensure that your organization is keeping pace with those issues that are top of mind with your workforce. I typically put these in the context of our purpose and our commitment to serving the capital markets. But that is also part of a bigger whole. Our true purpose rests in bringing the power of our 120,000 people to help each other and our society when and where it’s most impactful. Throughout our journey, we’ve been, and will continue to be, intentional in embedding DEI into all aspects of the business. That means rather than positioning it as solely an HR concern, every employee in the business must feel empowered and compelled to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I don’t think of diversity, equity, and inclusion as an issue to “solve” just as I don’t think of other business imperatives that way — if I thought I solved revenue growth or quality I’d be in for a very rude awakening. I do however think that we must prioritize DEI among those crown jewels that are existential to our organizations — just like revenue growth and quality in my example. If we do that, we’ll see real, impactful progress made on hundreds of different fronts by different groups, companies, and organizations. Earlier I mentioned Deloitte’s $75 million MADE — Making Accounting Diverse and Equitable commitment to advance racial and ethnic diversity in the accounting profession, especially from within Black and Latinx communities. This is a direct result of recognizing that the representation of racially and ethnically diverse CPAs is unacceptably low and that bringing these voices to the conversation requires decisive, bold investments. And Deloitte is committed for the long-term to real and measurable change and progress. So yes, I’m optimistic that we will lead the change!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

Madonna. For one, I am immediately drawn to transformation stories — personally and professionally — and when I think of Madonna, the word “transformation” comes to mind. Throughout her career, she has reinvented herself and has created and recreated a brand through purposeful evolution. Analogizing to my role, the business world is at a pivotal moment and will undergo more transformational change in the next five years than the past 50. Advanced technologies and a digital landscape are forcing all of us to change. On a personal note, I would love to hear about her experiences as a woman spearheading the entertainment world to become the icon she remains today.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me on social media — I’d love to connect. LinkedIn or Twitter

Lara Abrash is CEO of Deloitte’s US Audit & Assurance business.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!