Delightful Ways to Celebrate and Reward Yourself When You Reach a Goal

What do you do what you are doing? Why do you want to reach your goals? The answer could be really simple. You either want to avoid the pain of not doing it, or you want to get the pleasure of having it.

In other words, if you want to wire yourself to achieve your goals, you have to learn to reward yourself for your efforts so that you are attracted by the joy of achievement, it will not happen.

You set new goals and start new habits, but you stop them after feeling hopeless for a few days.

It’s hard to stick to new habits and follow the path of achieving your goals. Most people give up and give up when they don’t see significant results after a few days.

Whether you're trying to lose weight or want to make your blog a success, if you've spent days or weeks taking massive action and still not getting results, you're bound to be disappointed. you will feel

You may be wondering if you need to continue. If your efforts go down the drain, or if what you are doing is working.

Luckily, though, there’s an easy way to trick yourself into taking action and sticking to your habits.

And that is through rewarding yourself.

The more you celebrate your life, the more you have to celebrate.

Reward yourself when you reach important milestones, or when you make some progress.

Your reward is what drives you forward. Your reward is the joy of inspiring and instructing you to get what you want in life.

As Tony Robbins says, you must learn to harness the power of pain and pleasure to control your life.

Therefore, you will learn to use rewards to generate pleasure and to drive large, consistent behaviors.

How to Celebrate Success and Reward Yourself – the Right Way!

Here’s how to reward yourself:

Relevant. Choose the prize that best suits your goals

First, you need to choose a reward that fits your goals.

For example, if your goal is to lose £10 and you reach your weekly goal of exercising at the gym for two hours, you may not reward yourself with a great dinner. You won’t reward yourself with a bowl of wine or chocolate ice cream.

If you do, your rewards will not help you reach your goals.

The same is true when your goal is to get out of debt. When you reach a certain milestone, you don’t buy any more to reward yourself or build up more debt.

This is not the way to work.

You must choose a reward that best suits your goals. There is no reward that hinders your goals. pick him up?

Medium.

Next, aim for moderation. Well, I’m not saying that if you want to lose weight, you can’t reward yourself with a bowl of ice cream.

Maybe you enjoy a scoop or two. Moderation is important.

You don’t want to overdo your rewards interfering with your goals. You want to do this the right way so that your rewards help you form good habits and reinforce your behaviors.

When you reach the milestone, you can buy what you like and what you can afford.

You don’t have to borrow to buy yourself a bounty just because you’re getting out of debt.

Be generous, my friend.

Enthusiasm. Choose a reward that inspires you

The next factor you need to consider is whether the award you choose motivates you to achieve more.

Don’t choose rewards that don’t inspire you at all.

everyone is different. Someone wants a glass of ice cream, someone wants Bose headphones, someone wants an Apple laptop, and someone wants Nike shoes.

Whatever the case, the rewards you choose must have meaning within you.

The prize should at least be able to drive you, as you can look forward to receiving it.

There is no point in choosing a reward that you are not eager to receive.

For example, the night before traveling abroad on vacation, you are probably excited and unable to sleep. Why is it like this?

Well, you’re excited about it, so look forward to it, and you’ll be inspired to experience your vacation at your dream destination.

That’s what the prize should be, exciting and rewarding.

Easy and instant. Make it easy and quick to receive rewards

Next, make it easy to get rewards so you can hit them quickly. If possible I would like to reward myself immediately after working hard. You don’t have to wait a week to receive payment.

Why? The answer is simple. The sooner you receive the reward, the stronger your mind can become and the more you can tell yourself that you have been rewarded for your actions.