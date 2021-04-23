Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Deliberate Practice: 5 Steps to Improve Your Skills Continuously

All growth requires change. “The two choices that changed my life were choosing to become a virtuoso and to practice like a virtuoso. And by the way, anyone can choose to become a virtuoso.”—Mike Rayburn Jazz musicians have to be on the same page when they perform. In the beginning, they spend time discussing their […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

All growth requires change.

“The two choices that changed my life were choosing to become a virtuoso and to practice like a virtuoso. And by the way, anyone can choose to become a virtuoso.”

—Mike Rayburn

Jazz musicians have to be on the same page when they perform. In the beginning, they spend time discussing their approach to how they will interpret the song for their performance. Others may play the same song with a different interpretation, and that is the beauty of jazz. This level of performance and interpretation requires deliberate practice.

As Mike Rayburn is often quoted, “you have to practice deliberately to get better and become a virtuoso.”

5 steps to developing an agile mindset to improve your skills continuously:

1. Remain vigilant and do your homework on trends, new developments, and your industry’s value chain. What processes are being automated that will make you obsolete? What positions are being cannibalized by new technical developments or mobile applications? What roles are shipped to a global supply chain offshore? Are you prepared to move to where the value is as internal and external pressures modify the value chain?

2. Visualize yourself growing and mastering your skills. All virtuoso musicians and world-class athletes visualize. They do it because it works.

3. Get comfortable being uncomfortable. When you stretch yourselves to develop and move your skills to a new level, you will be uncomfortable, and growth requires stretching and doing something you are not familiar with. All growth requires change.

4. Take ownership of your skill development journey. To many of us who are waiting for our organizations to provide the necessary training and professional development, we will need to remain current. Although in the past, this was a great job benefit, it is no longer. We have to take 100 percent responsibility for our personal growth. Jazz musicians are responsible for their skill improvement, and everyone who plays understands that they are responsible.

5. Develop a love for lifelong learning, and do it for the value it will add to your life and not only an increase in pay. When you love what you do and want to get better, you will work harder than you ever

have, and you will love it because you are internally motivated by your desire for mastery.

To successfully change, the agile team must develop the skills to communicate effectively. Understanding the power of intentional conversations and the neuroscience of conversations intelligence can lay the foundation for creating positive transformational culture changes that work.

    Gerald Leonard

    Gerald Leonard, CEO at Principles of Execution

    A professional bassist, Gerald J. Leonard offers a unique approach to accomplishing more productivity in the workplace. He is the CEO of Principles of Execution (PofE), a Certified Minority Business Enterprise, Strategic Project Portfolio Management and Culture Change consulting practice with over 20+ years’ experience working with large Federal and State Governments and Multi-National Corporations. Past and present clients include Verizon, Center of Medicaid and Medicare, Freddie Mac, Hewlett-Packard (HP), GEICO, and many more. He is also the author of Workplace Jazz: How to Improvise and Culture Is The Bass: 7 Steps To Creating High-Performing Teams.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    A Top Psychologist Explains How to Become the Best In Your Field

    by Business Insider
    New Africa/ Shutterstock
    Thriving With Music//

    Learn Like A Jazz Musician

    by Lucas Cantor
    Community//

    Improve at Anything with Deliberate Practice

    by Theo Melrose

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.