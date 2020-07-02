Delegating to Accelerate Your Business

A lot of business owners don’t consider delegating because they believe they’re the only person who can do the job correctly, or they just can’t justify hiring someone else to take over.

The truth is if you want to work smarter and be more productive, you can’t keep doing everything yourself. For how you can feel less stressed and make huge strides in your business, it’s time to start delegating!

Today, we’re going to discuss how you can start making that shift.

Delegate to Accelerate

Delegation begins by figuring out what you want to do and what you can delegate. Sometimes we don’t realize just how much we do until we write it down.

To start, take some time to write down at least 10 activities that take up your day. From emails to calls to fulfilling orders to networking, take an inventory of your activities and everything you’re responsible for.

If you need help brainstorming, consider the topics below:

Checking and returning emails

Scheduling calls and appointments and attending them

Researching information, your competition, and updates in your industry

Creating content, slides, podcasts, and presentations

Writing blogs, newsletters, and reports

Updating and managing all of your social media accounts

Training your team

Creating website and updating your website

Etc.

Once you’ve made an inventory of all the parts that make up your business, circle 2-3 things that only you can do. All the rest? That can be delegated!

Every time you have someone else do something for you, you get to do more of what only YOU can do.

Because you know what?

You really don’t have to do it all. Drop the superhero persona and consider hiring a Virtual Assistant.

One of the main questions you’re probably asking yourself right now is what can a Virtual Assistant do for me? The answer? Almost anything!

As long as they have the right training, skills, and tools, a Virtual Assistant can do anything that does not require their physical presence, which is actually a lot.

Because most Virtual Assistants operate as independent contractors, they are an affordable alternative to an employee. Additionally, they work on a scalable system; which means they will only bill you for the work they do.

The reality is until you have someone on your team that you can delegate specific tasks to, you will spend valuable time and energy on activities that don’t contribute to the development and growth of your business.

Whether it’s through Upwork, referrals, or an agency, when you hire someone who is better than you are at things you don’t like doing in the first place, you will be free to focus on the things you DO enjoy and that help your business grow further.

So, what should your first step of delegating be? Start with the one task you hate more than life itself. Whatever that task is, delegate it first. Then watch as your days get better. You will be more productive, and your business WILL grow.

If you want even more solutions for how you can grow and run your small business, reach out. I can help you get real support from fellow business owners as well as exclusive educational programming, weekly live broadcasts to stay informed and connected, and more. Join a community, today!