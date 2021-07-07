Delasber Griffin Sanders of No Greater Love: “You do NOT have to help everyone”

You do NOT have to help everyone. This one was hard for me because I felt that everyone who asked for my help needed it. It was my goal to touch every single person that needed me to reach them and help. I could not physically or financially do that. I do what I can with what I have. Everyone is not going to be helped.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Delasber Griffin Sanders.

Seeing a need for support for moms dealing with their insecurities about having a special needs child, Delasber dedicated her life to helping those moms make a difference. She founded No Greater Love, Inc dba Amoree’s Journey to support families touched by autism by becoming their Sunflower and their light teaching them the art of resilience. A wife, a mom, a teacher and special needs advocate, Delasber Griffin Sanders, who can be contacted at https://ngl-family.com, spends her days working to ensure that no mom is left behind.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am a product of a family adoption. I was abandoned by my biological mother at the age of 1.5 years; I lived with my paternal grandmother, Mary L. Richardson Brown until I was four years old. At this point in my life, I decided that my grandmother was too old to take care of a little girl who had to go to school, and I made the phone call to ask my uncle and aunt if I could come and live with them. This family took me in, and I became their child. Blessed beyond measure with an amazing life, I still never felt good enough to be in the world. Those feelings of self-loathing stayed with me for years until I was able to throw them out with the bath water and start anew with a life full of purpose and hope. My humble beginnings gave me the strength to become all that God intended me to be. I only pray that I can show the world what can be accomplished if only we believe.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite “Life Lesson Quote” is a quote from C. S. Lewis. He said, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” This is perfect for me because my beginning was not the best. I did not have the best life. I was transported from house to house with different people. I did not get the nurturing mother and father that babies need to help them grow. I cannot worry about how I came into the world. If I looked at where my life started to determine where I should end up in life, my dash would NOT be worth a thin dime. I learned that I would fall on this journey and that is all a part of life. However, getting back up is truly living. I decided that I want to live so I get back up and do it repeatedly.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I have been blessed with success in my life and I believe that three qualities that are God given have helped me to accomplish this much.

My compassionate heart: I have a heart of gold and I can feel people’s pain and anguish. This helps me to better serve my community. I cannot just stand by and let people suffer if there is anything that I can do to help ease their discomfort. My giving spirit: I live in an area where it is not uncommon to see people on the side of the road asking for help. Anytime that I have cash or food in my car, I will stop to give something to them. My husband asked me once about doing that because he did not believe in just helping everyone. He feels like many people are just lying and wanting something for nothing. I told him that it is not my job to decide if the person is telling the truth. It is my job to feed the hungry and give water to the thirsty. It is God’s job to judge. He started giving that day and has not stopped since. I believe that God has blessed us because we bless others. My resilient nature: If my daughter has taught me anything in this life, it is that in order to truly be successful, one MUST get back up after being knocked down. My daughter has been on life support nine times in her ten years of life but she keeps coming back. She has taught the value of the fight. Fight vs Flight: growing up, I was the queen of flight. After having my daughter and witnessing her fight… I became the crusader for fighting. I keep fighting. That is one of the main reasons I have found success. I refuse to give up or give in! Fight against the darkness!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

In the first chapter of my life, I was an elementary school teacher and technology facilitator in a public school system. This career was not my dream career but it became my soul purpose in life. I was blessed to teach English Language Arts to sixth grade students for fifteen years. I loved this life because it allowed me to interact with children who were considered by some to be hard to handle. I was that way at one point in my life and I understood these children. They made my life worth living. Just getting up to go into my classroom everyday to meet them was a joy. My state was sectioned into eight educational regions. My region, the largest of the 8, encompassed fourteen parishes (counties) or school districts. I was the top Middle school teacher for Region VIII. This was an amazing honor for me and it showed me that my hard work was paying off to help the world be a better place through education.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

The second chapter of my life came as a whirlwind. When I became Region VIII Teacher of the Year in 2010, I also found out that I was pregnant! I was forty-one years old. We have an expression here that is not grammatically correct but, it says… ‘where they do that at?’ Those were my thoughts when I received the positive result. Now, grant it… I was ELATED! I gave birth to my daughter in June 2011 and decided to not return to the classroom until my daughter could speak to me and let me know how she was being treated in whatever daycare setting my husband and I chose. Well, that was the first step to reinventing myself. My daughter never talked. I had to come to grips with a medical diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and work my way emotionally through that. My daughter was how I reinvented myself in the second chapter of my life because she IS MY SECOND CHAPTER!

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

In dealing with my daughter’s diagnosis, I found other moms (like me) struggling to accept this diagnosis and learning to empower themselves on this new journey. We were dropping my daughter off at ABA therapy and my husband met a mom in the office. He asked her if she was okay, and she just broke down to him about her feelings. He (being the man that he is) told her that she needed to meet his wife and he asked her to come outside with him. He brought this woman to the car and told me that I needed to talk to her. I thought he was crazy but I took the time to listen to her. I learned a lot and realized that she was feeling the exact same feelings I had been having months earlier. I told her to come meet me for coffee and let’s talk. Well, she did, and she invited more moms. I was sitting in a CC’s Coffee House with six moms listening and allowing them to cry on my shoulder. Then, having to be the MOM to them all to let them know that it is time to stop the crying and put on our big girl underwear and ‘make it do what it do’ for our children. This was my pivoting moment when I accepted the fact that I had to be the voice for the voiceless and empower parents to stand in resilience against this disease for their children and especially for themselves.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

To discover that I had a new skill set inside of me was interesting. I never thought that I could talk to adults. I only dealt with children and taking the time to listen to these moms and hear them and allow them to know that I HEARD them awakened my eyes to the power that existed deep within me. It gave me a new sense of being in that it opened the door that I had closed so long ago in my life. I always felt unworthy, not good enough, too big, and too ugly to be with adults for fear of being ridiculed or dismissed. That was my biggest barrier that I had to overcome. I had to learn that I am worthy, and I am simply enough to give the love and care that parents need to help support them as they walk this journey of autism and other medical diagnoses.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

No Greater Love, Inc: Amoree’s Journey is going amazingly well. We have been able to host seven Soul Connection Paint Parties as well as helping support families financially. One incredibly special party comes to my mind when I think of Soul Connection parties. This party was amazing because we had a child who is deaf, and his mom and sister were going to participate in the party. I asked the mother why the young man was not on the list of participants. She informed me that her son was deaf, and it was going to be hard for him to participate because one of them would have to sign everything to him. I told the mom that I was sending the paint kit to include supplies for him as well and just let us handle getting him comfortable. I was able to locate an ASL interpreter for him and she was available for the entire party even using her skills to teach us a few words so that the children in the party could also communicate with the young man. I will never forget the look on the child’s face when he looked at the screen and realized that she was there signing for him. His face simply lit up and we had an amazing party. The mom and daughter were able to enjoy the party without worrying about him and if he was able to understand everything. This is what No Greater Love: Amoree’s Journey is about…. Helping families make soul connections with each other using the arts and paint parties. I feel honored and blessed to be able to provide this service to our community.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have helped me to get to where I am today. If I had to choose one person to whom I am most grateful it would have to be my aunt, Mordessa R. Corbin. I had a rough childhood and I struggled to find my place in the world. Tee (as we so reverently called her) NEVER gave up on Delasber. There were times when we butted heads and we would not speak for a while. However, deep in my heart, I KNEW that Tee did not give up. She never stopped praying for me and she never stopped praying for my daughter.

My greatest memory was when I talked to her about my daughter’s autism diagnosis. She looked me straight in my eyes and told me that she had talked to God about Amoree. God had told her that Amoree would be a leader of her people. Now, she did not know who her people were or where she would lead them or even how she would lead them. All she knew was that Amoree would lead her people. Tee believed that God had Amoree, and she wanted to make sure that I did what I needed to do to ensure that He had me.

When my aunt transitioned and she had not lived to see Amoree lead her people, I was angry at God. However, now I better understand that maybe I am her people, and she has led me into this second chapter of my life. No Greater Love, Inc dba Amoree’s Journey would not exist if Amoree were not here. She is doing exactly what God told my aunt she would do. I only hope and pray that Tee is looking down from heaven and she is proud of the work that I am now doing to support families like mine.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The most interesting story that I can share with the world is the story of me finding my peace in the midst of the storm. I have never been one to just go with the flow of life. My daughter’s autism has taught me that ‘Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re gonna get”. Walking down the street one day I was met by a mom and a daughter who seemed to be struggling with meltdowns. I stopped in the parking lot and parked my car. I got out and I said to the mom, “Would you like to take a break?” The mom broke down right there and said, ‘YES’. I started singing my daughter’s favorite song to the little girl and she stopped rocking slowly and turned toward me. The look on her face was one of distress. I talked to her and told her that it was okay. I understood that there was too much going on right there and she needed to take herself away. I told her that every time she starts to feel that feeling, just think in her mind of all the colors of the wheels on the bus. Sometimes that calms my daughter. The little girl hugged me tightly and went to her mom peacefully. I gave the mom my phone number and told her to call me at any time. I am available day or night. This was interesting to me because it was instinct for me. It was not something that I KNEW would work. I just KNEW that this Mama needed a break and I was able to give her that moment in time to collect herself while also being able to help her daughter feel safe and secure. As I said before, this second chapter of my life enhances my life to the fullest. I feel extremely blessed to be able to touch the lives of people every day.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

If I am completely honest on this question, I would have to say that I struggle with insecurity every day of my life. It is hard for me to believe that I am capable of making the difference that I want so desperately to make in the lives of our families. I am honored to have a support system to snap me back into shape when I go off the deep end in disbelief. Meditation and prayer helps me to stay grounded in who and whose I am. I feel that my faith in the power of God helps me every day to overcome the limits that my mind’s eye puts on me.

I have the pleasure of teaching resilience courses to adults every month. Every month I worry about if anyone is going to come; are they going to listen to me? Why should they listen to me? My degree is in Elementary Education and Educational Technology. What does this have to do with resilience? It never fails, that negative self-chatter comes into play in my life. I have found certain scriptures that I read before I must speak to a group of people. These remind me of whose I am. When I remember that I am not my own, I am able to stand in the midst of giants and speak my truth. My classes have grown each time and the participants give me positive feedback on my performance.

I am my greatest critic. But, nevertheless, I keep on keeping on. That is how I overcome the limiting belief. I make the belief limitless!

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

My support system was created for me when my husband told the young mom that she needed to talk to me. My family has been a true support system for me when dealing with my daughter’s diagnosis. Dr. Alisha Griffith worked to get a group of autism moms together to work on personal development years ago and those moms called themselves The Aumazing 8. I am one of those eight and the other seven are my biggest support system on this journey. Working on this journey I have found several women who have my back with this business. They stand with me; support me and even fuss at me when I start to feel discouraged.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Simply starting No Greater Love, Inc was getting out of my comfort zone. I love children but, I have not ever been much on adults. Having to talk to and deal with adults on this level has made me step up my game and play better offense. I am an extroverted introvert and meeting new people and interacting with them is not on my list of loves. It takes me out of my comfort zone to put myself out there for the world to see and observe. I prefer to stay behind the scenes and make sure that things happen the way they are supposed to happen. Amoree’s Journey requires me to step into the forefront to be the voice for the voiceless and I cannot do that effectively behind a screen.

I do not have a story to tell about how I stepped out of my comfort zone except to say that I was a teacher of preteen children and I avoided interaction with adults because of my insecurities. Starting my company forced me to engage with people I do not know personally. That has been my greatest challenge in the second chapter of my life.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

There are five things that I truly wish someone had told me before I started leading No Greater Love, Inc dba Amoree’s Journey because it would have made my life a little easier along this path.

Everyone is NOT for you. I was always a people pleaser. I wish I had known from day one that not everyone was going to like what I was doing or even care about it at all. You do NOT have to help everyone. This one was hard for me because I felt that everyone who asked for my help needed it. It was my goal to touch every single person that needed me to reach them and help. I could not physically or financially do that. I do what I can with what I have. Everyone is not going to be helped. This is hard work. People will not just give you money because they can. It is difficult to raise money for an organization that is not prominent in the world on autism. No Greater Love has to be marketed correctly to get what is needed for families. It is okay to fall short of your goals. I had to learn that it is okay to fall short of goals that I have set. What is not okay is to give up on those goals. I had to learn that my steps to reach my goals could change but, my goals were my goals and I had to work to reach them by any means necessary. You Got This! Starting an organization with hope, love, joy and peace and no funds is hard. But, someone needed to be able to tell me that with those things, I would have passion to make the other things happen. I needed someone to tell me that there will be hard times but, keep pressing forward because you got this! I want you to know that you got this!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

There is a song that says what the world needs now is love sweet love. I believe that what the world needs now is hope.

If I could get just one person a day to have hope in a future that is bright for ALL that would be my goal. I try my best every day of my life to let one person know that whatever it is that they are going through is simply a bridge to something else.

I try to spread hope because without hope we are all lost. I would love for everyone to tell at least one person a day a hope that they see for that person. Find someone who needs a little hope. Give it to them. Tell them that you see a bright future ahead. If you dig deep enough, you can see that for everyone.

We do not all burn with the same brightness. But we all have a light.

Share your light!

Share your love!

Share your hope!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

There are so many people I would LOVE to meet but, if I had to choose one, I believe I would want to meet Holly Robinson Peete. She is an icon who has done so much to help different communities all over the world.

My community of autism families need someone to help them.

We have people trying to help themselves by using the autism name but, there are very few major organizations and or people working to help the autism family make connections within themselves.

We need the research, do not get me wrong. BUT we need organizations and people of clout who are willing to stand and offer the support to help struggling families make connections within the family units.

Holly is doing that with the HollyRod Foundation. I want to do that with my No Greater Love, Inc Amoree’s Journey nonprofit.

I would love to sit down with her and discuss how we can combine forces to make life better for our families.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be reached across all major social media networks. Most are simply Amoree’s Journey. I am currently working on a YouTube channel. Join us so that you can get information about our next moves. We would love to have you become part of our family and walk this journey with us.

Facebook: nglamoreesjourney

Instagram: amoreesjourney

Twitter: AmoreesJourney

Clubhouse: @Amoreesjourney

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!