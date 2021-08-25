Delaney Smith of Authentically Del: “Fulfill your needs”

Fulfill your needs: I always like to take the time on my break to fulfill all my needs that I neglected leading up to the burnout. Oftentimes, this is quite a deficit to fill. Rest is always a top priority at this time. Whether that be actual sleeping hours or just taking some time to veg out on the couch and relax, rest is essential here.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Delaney Smith.

Delaney is the owner and founder of Authentically Del LLC, a productivity and self-improvement blog that specializes in planning, staying motivated, and caring for yourself from the inside out. Delaney feels passionate about mental health and, as someone who has struggled with mental illness, feels it is her duty to incorporate mental health awareness into the world of productivity. With a beautiful blend of self-drive and self-compassion, Delaney of authenticallydel.com works to encourage her readers and followers to become the best, happiest, and most authentic version of themselves.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Absolutely! I am a Washington girl, born and raised. I love the beautiful Pacific Northwest.

For as long as I can remember, my passion has been writing. Back in grade school, I would type up and print out my writing, draw cover images, and put together my own published “books”. When I am writing is when I feel the most alive! Needless to say, I feel so lucky to have found the outlet of blogging.

From a young age, I struggled a bit with anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses. As I continued to grow and the stresses of life grew too, I found myself super overwhelmed with the need to be “productive” ALL THE TIME. It has taken me a long time to overcome this and find some balance between productivity and rest. I think that is where my idea for Authentically Del began. I wanted to help others uncover how they could be simultaneously productive AND allow themselves grace. But I’ll save some of this story for later!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Oh gosh, this is such a good question! There are a lot of different factors that went into me finally biting the bullet and building my own business. I already touched on where my passion for Authentically Del came from. But what most people don’t see, is the support I had behind me that allowed me to go forward with my dreams.

The first person I think of is my grandpa. He passed away when I was 10 but, wow. The unconditional and authentic support that he showed me for my writing dreams was life-changing. As a writer himself, he always believed in me and supported my goals of becoming a writer — even at such a young age. To this day, when I publish a piece, I feel exceptionally proud of, I feel him looking down on me and smiling, proud of me too.

In addition to my grandpa, my entire immediate family — my mom, dad, and big sister — was incredibly supportive of my blog and business. I remember years before I got the nerve to proceed with Authentically Del, I was sitting around the dinner table with them all, fantasizing about starting my own blogging business. My sister offered right then and there to buy my hosting to get my site up.

Fast forward to when I actually began my business, my parents were a great help. My mom supported me every step of the way… and my dad too! My dad was a HUGE help with the legal and logistic side of getting my business up and running. As a business owner himself, he helped me get legally registered as an LLC and all that fun stuff. That all intimidated me, so it was incredible to have his knowledge and support through that. I really couldn’t have (or at least probably wouldn’t have) done it without him!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There has been so much amazing support throughout my journey, but I have to say, my mom. To go back to my discussion of mental health, my mom is the one that was really in the thick of it with me. I struggled with a pretty severe eating disorder in my late teens (something I share about on my blog and Instagram) and she was my biggest support through all of that. To be honest, I am not sure I would’ve made it out of that place without her. So, for that and so many other things, I have to credit my mom for helping me get to where I am today. She’s always been my biggest supporter. Huge momma’s girl here!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Oh boy! I made so many mistakes when I was first starting my blog and my business. The one that sticks out the most is probably when I finally got my whole blog set up, went through all the stages of web design, had about 5 or 6 quality posts up, and finally announced the launch of it to all my family and friends… and then accidentally deleted the entire site. Yup.

To this day, I’m not even sure how I managed to do that. Thankfully, I was able to get on support with my web host and after a day or two, they got me back up and running. But, yeah. That was pretty embarrassing to have made the “huge” announcement with nothing but a broken link… and pretty dang stressful too.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” — Mother Theresa

I think this is such a beautiful quote and such a wonderful way to live your life. The world can get so negative, so hostile, and, honestly, just so mean. What a gift it is to be able to brighten someone’s world, even if just for a second.

I also think sometimes it can be easy to get so busy with life that we forget to spend time on human connection. I know I’ve been guilty of it many times. This quote helps to remind me of what I feel my purpose is and what I want to be remembered for… and that is just making a positive difference in the lives of those around me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently, I have lots of things on my mind for moving forward. As always, I am continuing to be a voice for mental illness and eating disorder awareness on my Instagram. I feel like it is my calling to use my platform, no matter how big or small, to make any difference I can with that.

As of now, moving forward, I have plans to become a certified eating disorder recovery coach. I believe that eating disorders are underdiagnosed and over-stigmatized. As someone who has been through it, I know how isolating and lonely it can feel. It is my goal to do anything in my power to help those struggling know that they are not alone and that there is hope for a brighter future. To me, it feels that recovery coaching may be the best way for me to do that.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Courage, self-confidence, and PASSION!

Courage — It took a lot of courage for me to just get started. I was terrified of so many things and my head was filled with ‘what-ifs’. What if I fail? What if I’m laughed at? What if I’m just wasting my time? What if I’m not good enough? You name it, I was probably worried about it. It took a ton of courage to overcome all that doubt and fear. The days I committed and bought my site domain, bought my business license, etc. were all terrifying! I think that it takes a lot of courage and trust in yourself to take those steps.

Self-confidence — I’m piggybacking off the last one here… self-confidence is huge when starting your own business. You are putting all your trust in yourself to make a name for yourself. That takes a lot of confidence and trust in your abilities. Imposter syndrome is something that I have always struggled with. It got really bad when I started college. I remember sitting in class feeling like I didn’t deserve to be accepted into my school or that I wasn’t as smart as those around me. This same thought follows me into my business. Sometimes when I reach out to work with a brand (or even to be interviewed for this series!), I have that little voice in the back of my mind that tells me I’m not enough or I’m not what others are looking for.

I think that the only way to overcome this is by really working on self-confidence and building yourself up. It’s not easy but it is essential!

Passion — So, I was going to say motivation… but, to be honest, I’m not motivated all the time. I get burnt out, I get tired, and I feel lazy at times. In fact, a LOT of the time I feel unmotivated. So, what keeps me going? PASSION.

I am unbelievably passionate about the work I am doing through Authentically Del. When I get messages saying I have helped somebody or made them feel less alone, I am reminded of all the reasons I do what I do. I am not a huge believer in the saying that says “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life”. I don’t think that’s realistic. My work still feels like work a lot of the time. But, when I am this passionate about it, I feel lucky to be able to do this work. The work is undeniably worth it when you care so deeply about what you are doing.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Burnout is something I help my readers overcome and is something I have personally experienced many times. Most of my work on my blog can be connected to burnout too. Whether it’s how to prevent it, how to overcome it, or how to love yourself through it, I talk about it all!

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Yeah! To me, burnout is a feeling. When you are experiencing burnout, you just know. For sake of defining it, I would call burnout an overwhelming feeling of exhaustion surrounding a certain area of your life. Most often, this area is a job or some type of work.

Some symptoms of burnout may be a spike in tiredness, a decrease in my mental capacity, feelings of dread or disdain for work, increased irritability, overwhelm, mental health declines, and just overall negativity. Burnout is a pretty crummy feeling, honestly. But when we are overworked and spread too thin, it is inevitable.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Oh, I love this question! The opposite of burnout is when you feel refreshed, rejuvenated, and energized. Imagine that high that you might experience at the start of a new year. You feel this overwhelming spike in motivation and optimism. To me, that is not something that should only occur in the new year. Instead, that is something I think we should all strive for year-round. That is the opposite of burnout in my eyes… and that’s the goal, right?!

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Ugh! This is actually a pet peeve of mine — when people disregard or downplay someone else’s (or their own) burnout! On my blog, I always say the phrase “self-care is productive”. I’m sure my readers get sick of it but it is SO important to remember.

If we take on this “grin and bear it” mentality, we never get to fully refresh and refill our tanks. How are we expected to live a happy and fulfilled life when we are running on empty, spread too thin, and stressed out?! Initially, you may think you can push through burnout by just working harder. But, from what I’ve learned and experienced, that isn’t usually possible. Your body and your mind need rest, and they will get it one way or another. If you don’t choose to provide yourself the proper care to recover a burnout, it only continues to get worse and worse, until eventually you are forced to deal with it. Mental health and physical health are both negatively affected when you are overworked and burned out.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

A lack of attention towards your own needs. I think that the main cause of burnout is a disconnect between yourself and your physical, mental, and emotional needs. When you override your need for rest and self-care and, instead, “push through” to remain “productive”, burnout is bound to happen. You need rest! Your body and mind both require quality rest! Failure to adhere to those needs is a surefire way to experience burnout!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Acknowledge the Burnout

Realizing you are experiencing burnout is the first step to recovering and reversing it. This seems super obvious, but I would say it’s the step most people miss — and one of the most important ones!

I, personally, used to really struggle with this. I would be pushing myself to be go-go-go, working and moving nonstop. When this eventually caught up to me and I felt burnout, I would just get upset with myself. I thought that this was me being “lazy” or not “hardworking enough”. Really, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

When I failed to acknowledge burnout, I only continued to feel more exhausted. Without identifying burnout, it seems like the “right” thing to do is just overcompensate. I would work harder, rest less, and try to beat burnout through more work. Obviously, this was counterproductive.

It took years of practice to acknowledge that this was burnout. Now, I can identify it before it even fully hits me. This is a critical step in overcoming burnout.

2. Take a Break

So, you’ve acknowledged the burnout. Now it’s time to do something about it! As hard as it can be, you have GOT to take a break from work. Whether this involves requesting some time off or just being better about setting time limits on your work, you need to take a work break.

In minor cases of burnout, I have been able to take a break by just setting strict limits on my work. This may mean logging off completely at night (no work emails after hours!), not taking work home if you work out of the home, and really forcing yourself to take time to rest every day.

However, in more extreme cases, it’s best to take time off entirely. Even just a day or two off from work can help you start to come back from burnout. It can be hard to mentally check out of work without actually taking time off. It will likely feel uncomfortable to take time off during a burnout, but I believe it’s necessary!

3. Fulfill your needs

I always like to take the time on my break to fulfill all my needs that I neglected leading up to the burnout. Oftentimes, this is quite a deficit to fill. Rest is always a top priority at this time. Whether that be actual sleeping hours or just taking some time to veg out on the couch and relax, rest is essential here.

It can take some practice to get in touch with yourself in order to understand exactly what needs need to be fulfilled. Personally, I have practiced this enough that I am finally in tune with my body and mind enough to understand my needs. I know when I need fun, I know when I need rest, I know when I need socialization, etc.

Try to listen to your body and your mind during this time and do anything you can to restore yourself — mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually.

4. Reevaluate your situation

This part is uncomfortable, but after a pretty intense burnout, I think you should be open to evaluating your life and your current situation.

Some questions to ask yourself at this time may be:

Do I enjoy my job?

What aspects do I enjoy about my work? What do I not enjoy?

Am I getting enough rest with my current work? If not, why? Who/what is standing in my way?

Am I passionate about my work?

Do I feel fulfilled at my job?

Do I feel respected at my job? Valued? Heard? Cared for?

What do I think led to my burnout?

Is there a way to allow myself more rest/time to care for myself?

Am I happy with this job? If not, what would I be happier doing? Do I currently have the ability to make that happen?

These questions help me understand what led to burnout and how I can help prevent it moving forward. It’s important to really ask yourself the hard questions relating to your work and your happiness.

5. Set a prevention plan moving forward

This step is intended to help prevent future burnouts. About a year ago, I was experiencing major burnout in my life surrounding work. After evaluating my situation, I found that I was actually not unhappy with my work, but rather, I was just not taking enough time to rest. Moving forward, I set a plan for preventing future burnouts. In this plan, I was intentional in scheduling self-care nights or full self-care days. I also made some specific rules for myself (i.e., work stops entirely at 5 pm, no checking emails after X:00 or before X:00, etc.).

So far so good with this! I think that part of overcoming burnout is setting yourself up for success moving forward. It’s like that Einstein quote: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

If you want to see some change in preventing burnouts, you have to change how you are living!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

I think that support is one of the best things friends, family, colleagues, and loved ones can offer someone suffering from burnout. In a society that praises productivity and busyness, taking a break and recovering from burnout can feel shameful or wrong. Offering someone validation and support during this can make a huge difference.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Great question! I think that, as an employer, it’s important to check in with your staff and see how they are doing mentally. We offer sick days for physical illness, but I think there is a huge disconnect when it comes to mental health. I think that building a safe relationship and cultivating a safe environment is one of the best things an employer can do for their staff. This allows the staff to feel more comfortable addressing the issue of burnout, requesting some time off to recover, and doing what is best for them. The funny thing is, when the staff can do what is best for them, the company benefits too! A burned-out team doesn’t get much done.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I wish that mental health days were more commonplace. I think that mental health is just as important as physical health. We don’t expect employees to come in when they are sick with the flu or with a cold… so why should we expect them to come in when they are feeling unwell in other ways?

The benefits of normalizing mental health days extend beyond the workplace, too. If we start there, we begin to normalize mental health struggles, offer support, and lessen the burden that individuals currently carry on their own.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The #1 most common mistake I see is people trying to push through! I just want to hug them and tell them to rest! Trying to push through burnout only makes things worse. But, as I said, we live in a society that really glorifies working nonstop and always being busy. Because of that, I think it’s difficult to avoid making this mistake. Since it involves pushing back against society’s idea of “success”, it can be super uncomfortable to rest when we are experiencing burnout. But ultimately, it is the only way to reverse burnout. If you avoid rest, you only continue to get more and more burnt out. That only furthers unhappiness and overwhelm… and that’s no way to live!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Mental health awareness. 100%. It feels like everything I do and create has some mental health awareness sprinkled in. I think that, to some extent, everyone battles with some mental struggles. Honestly, I think that is just part of being human. But I think that it has become so taboo and stigmatized that we are all afraid to talk about our own struggles. Ironically, this only causes us to feel even worse because we feel alone in our struggles.

Don’t get me wrong, there are lots of incredible movements, voices, and advocates for mental health going on right now. I am not trying to discredit any of that! But, unfortunately, I don’t think we are where we need to be. I want to see a world where we can call in sick to work and say that our mind is too tired today and we need to rest. I want to see a world where we can cancel plans with no judgment when our anxiety is too great. I want to see a world where someone can open up about their depression and not be told to just “focus on the positive”. I want education, acceptance, support, and community surrounding all mental health struggles and mental illnesses.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Easy. Glennon Doyle! There are so many people that absolutely inspire me, but I am going to have to say Glennon. I am not exaggerating when I say that her book Untamed literally changed my life. I recommend it to all of my readers on my blog and I recommend it to anyone reading this too! She is such a warrior and an absolutely incredible voice for so many things. Human rights, mental health, sobriety, addiction, eating disorders, sexuality… she does not shy away from anything. I am currently obsessed with listening to her Podcast on my morning walks and every episode only furthers my love, respect, and appreciation for her. I’m rambling now but she’s such a remarkable human!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Wow, I really appreciate this support!

You can find me on my blog (https://authenticallydel.com) or my Instagram @authenticallydel. I am always looking to chat with my followers and readers so I would love for anyone reading this to reach out and let me know where you came from. And, of course, if you are ever struggling with burnout, mental illness, overwhelm, etc., I am here! I do my best to respond to every message I get so don’t be shy!

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!