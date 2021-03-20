Defining Success in Your Wellness Journey

The simplest things in life can become your streamline of success. Being an entrepreneur in the fitness and health industry, I have noticed many patterns amongst weight-loss hopefuls and clients, whether on the spectrum’s fitness or nutrition side. From a nutrition and fitness standpoint, eating is something that we have to do every day. We need calories to give us the energy just so our bodies can function. We need to eat the proper amount of protein, intake healthy fats, and indulge in those dreaded carbohydrates for a proper healthy, balanced diet. Yet, America has an overabundance of diet books, programs, fitness clubs, and professionals in the industry to help make a healthy lifestyle change as smooth as possible. Even with all of these resources at our hands, the United States has an on-growing problem with obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

This brings the question of if success is at our fingertips, why has this become a continuing epidemic amongst Americans. Besides the instant gratification mindset and changing your mindset, success can be questionable for what it means to certain people. If you feel like you are at a standstill on your own fitness, health, and wellness journey and do not know what you can do to help change your mindset, this is for you. Many people view success in many different ways. However, my three points below will help you determine your own personal success and how to obtain it.

Success can be easy to do and not do. The American Heart Association recommends that Americans get 150 minutes of moderate cardiovascular exercise per week. If you divide the minutes up through five days, it would be 30 minutes. Some people will find that 30 minutes per day for five days a week is too much. Some people believe that they can not find the time to get it throughout the week. The difference between succeeding and failing is finding the time to achieve the quality of life you know you deserve and taking those steps for a better life. Do not settle. Your body is worth it. Small, focused steps seem insufficient to what may be waiting in the future. Do you have weights or an exercise bike that has been lying around for months, years collecting dust? You tell yourself that it will not hurt you if you do not exercise today, and then days turn into months and years. You finally decide to pick up those weights and decide to exercise for one week straight and are disappointed because you do not see results. So you decide to stop again because you do not think that your small, focused steps will take you anywhere in your fitness journey. Success is progressive, which means it is constantly moving. This is not a destination. It is a process and an initiative to become a better version of yourself, no matter how small the steps may seem. Just because you do not understand where your results will take you presently does not mean they will not take you far later. Because of society’s instant gratification mindset, many people wonder if the desired results will be waiting for them at the end of their journey. The results seem too far ahead that either impatience takes over or motivation takes a back seat. Imagine taking those small steps of 30 minutes, five days a week of moderate cardiovascular exercise over the next 6 months could lead you to compete in your first ever 5K. You will be doing things that you never thought you would ever do in your lifetime.

The idea of creating your own personal success is building on the steps to tend to go unnoticed by not only yourself but others as well. The goal is to take these small steps into success and get to a place where you are happy with your health, dreams, and personal happiness.