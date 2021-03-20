Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Defining Success in Your Wellness Journey

This is not a destination. It is a process and an initiative to become a better version of yourself, no matter how small the steps may seem.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The simplest things in life can become your streamline of success. Being an entrepreneur in the fitness and health industry, I have noticed many patterns amongst weight-loss hopefuls and clients, whether on the spectrum’s fitness or nutrition side. From a nutrition and fitness standpoint, eating is something that we have to do every day. We need calories to give us the energy just so our bodies can function. We need to eat the proper amount of protein, intake healthy fats, and indulge in those dreaded carbohydrates for a proper healthy, balanced diet. Yet, America has an overabundance of diet books, programs, fitness clubs, and professionals in the industry to help make a healthy lifestyle change as smooth as possible. Even with all of these resources at our hands, the United States has an on-growing problem with obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. 

This brings the question of if success is at our fingertips, why has this become a continuing epidemic amongst Americans. Besides the instant gratification mindset and changing your mindset, success can be questionable for what it means to certain people. If you feel like you are at a standstill on your own fitness, health, and wellness journey and do not know what you can do to help change your mindset, this is for you. Many people view success in many different ways. However, my three points below will help you determine your own personal success and how to obtain it. 

  1. Success can be easy to do and not do. The American Heart Association recommends that Americans get 150 minutes of moderate cardiovascular exercise per week. If you divide the minutes up through five days, it would be 30 minutes. Some people will find that 30 minutes per day for five days a week is too much. Some people believe that they can not find the time to get it throughout the week. The difference between succeeding and failing is finding the time to achieve the quality of life you know you deserve and taking those steps for a better life. Do not settle. Your body is worth it.
  2. Small, focused steps seem insufficient to what may be waiting in the future. Do you have weights or an exercise bike that has been lying around for months, years collecting dust? You tell yourself that it will not hurt you if you do not exercise today, and then days turn into months and years. You finally decide to pick up those weights and decide to exercise for one week straight and are disappointed because you do not see results. So you decide to stop again because you do not think that your small, focused steps will take you anywhere in your fitness journey. Success is progressive, which means it is constantly moving. This is not a destination. It is a process and an initiative to become a better version of yourself, no matter how small the steps may seem.
  3.  Just because you do not understand where your results will take you presently does not mean they will not take you far later. Because of society’s instant gratification mindset, many people wonder if the desired results will be waiting for them at the end of their journey. The results seem too far ahead that either impatience takes over or motivation takes a back seat. Imagine taking those small steps of 30 minutes, five days a week of moderate cardiovascular exercise over the next 6 months could lead you to compete in your first ever 5K. You will be doing things that you never thought you would ever do in your lifetime.

The idea of creating your own personal success is building on the steps to tend to go unnoticed by not only yourself but others as well. The goal is to take these small steps into success and get to a place where you are happy with your health, dreams, and personal happiness. 

    Chynelle Washington, Founder at Fit To Eat Nutrition

    Chynelle Washington is the CEO of Fit To Eat Nutrition, a health and wellness company that makes losing weight as simple and engaging as possible. Washington's mission is to make the change to a healthier lifestyle appealing, flexible, and sustainable for busy professionals or busy stay-at-home parents alike.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Secret Weapon to Effective Leadership – Are You “Fit to Lead”?

    by Jay Farrington
    Community//

    Health Is Wealth – Let’s Prove It

    by Ankit S.Maharishi
    Community//

    “Control stress.” With Dr. William Seeds & Armen Ghazarians

    by Dr. William Seeds

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.