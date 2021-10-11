Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Deeper Reflections Of Travel Wellness: Slim Bryant 🍑

A Look At Trains Through SLIM BRYANT'S Performance Of, "Train Whistle Boogie," and the Memory Of Trains As A Form Of Wellness! 🍑

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

If only people appreciated those times when train travel were common. What is it that you may fine fascinating? Well, it was the amount of time one had on a train when being carried from Point A to Point B-even Points C and D. Between that time was the opportunity to explore the natural scenery from the good ol’ USA! Time was a healer. Long trips were part of the journey. People came prepared for those trips, in order to ensure that they were comfortable. If one had to pay a certain fare, just know that one truly appreciated the long ride, ahead!

There were precious moments in having moved through the oasis of time. One examined all of the beautiful attributes when it came to sitting still on the train, while watching time fly by. In fact, you actually felt as if you were flying. There was something about those times, where traveling on a train was a form of art. That’s why one sees these images of train stations in movies. They capture that particular coloring and cinematography. There was something intriguing regarding that artistic format of travel. It just opened those healing vibes; regardless of the times. If you received the opportunity to ride on a train, you began to believe that everything would be alright.

Choo. Choo. All aboard, now. Does your mind go back to the times of that conductor? They were wellness tourists in their own right. Afterall, they are the reason for why passengers chose to ride. Their overall charisma reassured them that they were in a moving home; at least for now.

The “Train Whistle Boogie” is a song, which highlights the riding of a train, during that particular time. For travel was a beautiful melody, in itself. This song even provides you with imaginations of dances and performances happening in the movement of trains. There were those silent moments of watching. And then, there were those moments of passengers entertaining themselves. All of it moves through the awareness of travel and time. Let’s bring back those times. And, for the more modern trains, we can also sit in stillness for one travel wellness of a ride.

All aboard, now. Choo. Choo.

Slim Bryant

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slim_Bryant
https://youtu.be/Lc4vsaWDVgQ
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3WsUXBfFprxW3eiRcGVsZq

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Ivan Tomasevic / EyeEm/ Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    How an Unexpected Tragedy Allowed Me to Bond With a Train Full of Stangers

    by Tessa Koller
    Community//

    Female Disruptors: Polina Raygorodskaya is shaking up the way people book bus and train trips

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Ed Hussey and family on vacation in Florida; having a child with autism means a little more preparation when traveling.
    Community//

    Travel and Autism: Tips for the Journey

    by Edward Hussey
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.