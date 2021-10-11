Deeper Reflections Of Travel Wellness: Slim Bryant 🍑

If only people appreciated those times when train travel were common. What is it that you may fine fascinating? Well, it was the amount of time one had on a train when being carried from Point A to Point B-even Points C and D. Between that time was the opportunity to explore the natural scenery from the good ol’ USA! Time was a healer. Long trips were part of the journey. People came prepared for those trips, in order to ensure that they were comfortable. If one had to pay a certain fare, just know that one truly appreciated the long ride, ahead!

There were precious moments in having moved through the oasis of time. One examined all of the beautiful attributes when it came to sitting still on the train, while watching time fly by. In fact, you actually felt as if you were flying. There was something about those times, where traveling on a train was a form of art. That’s why one sees these images of train stations in movies. They capture that particular coloring and cinematography. There was something intriguing regarding that artistic format of travel. It just opened those healing vibes; regardless of the times. If you received the opportunity to ride on a train, you began to believe that everything would be alright.

Choo. Choo. All aboard, now. Does your mind go back to the times of that conductor? They were wellness tourists in their own right. Afterall, they are the reason for why passengers chose to ride. Their overall charisma reassured them that they were in a moving home; at least for now.

The “Train Whistle Boogie” is a song, which highlights the riding of a train, during that particular time. For travel was a beautiful melody, in itself. This song even provides you with imaginations of dances and performances happening in the movement of trains. There were those silent moments of watching. And then, there were those moments of passengers entertaining themselves. All of it moves through the awareness of travel and time. Let’s bring back those times. And, for the more modern trains, we can also sit in stillness for one travel wellness of a ride.

All aboard, now. Choo. Choo.

Slim Bryant