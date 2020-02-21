Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Deepak Patil an entrepreneur and digital marketing consultant explores his secrets

By
DeepakPatil

Deepak Patil is a 20-year-old digital marketer and creative entrepreneur from Pune, Maharastra, India. for him, entrepreneurship is a passion. he has a strong right positive mindset.

1. Small Initiative

Q: How did you get started and what or who inspired and empowered you to?

I have always wanted to work for myself. My father is the most inspiring person to me in this whole entire world He is my main inspiration in pursuing entrepreneurship as my primary focus has always been social media and marketing.

Q: What strategies did you use when getting started?

Although using growth techniques and collaborating with other Instagram influencers helped me grow my audience, the most important thing I did was post good content. Providing value to your followers should always be the top priority for an influencer. In my case, I made sure I posted content. It can be applied in any field of work and in any social relationship. Whenever you can make people happy, you will see a return.

2. Mindset

Q: What kind of mindset allowed you to have success?

I think the road of success is not a straight forward it should have some failure to make it much better than the previous one. for everybody success is different. that’s why I believe success has no definition from my opinion.

3. Success

Q: What does success mean to you?

I believe and stick over the entire life that if we start from a normal person’s life for him/her money is a success but if they have money but not happiness soo for them happiness is success.and last some people have money and happiness but don’t have wisdom. and that’s the success.

Q: How do you treat failure?

I approach failure as an opportunity to learn. I’ve had many online projects that never reached their full potential, but rather than being upset and quitting, I take it as a moment to see what went wrong and how I can do better next time. You should be just as excited to fail as you are to succeed.

DeepakPatil

Deepak PATIL, Entrepreneur

