Deep: “Surrender, smile & enjoy the process”

Surrender, smile & enjoy the process. Instead of trying to create let it create you. Always remember that your life will end one day or night and that you should cherish every moment. There is no need to create beautiful or evocative poetry in my opinion because that isn’t true to the experience of surrendering. By surrendering we allow ourselves to fully embrace the process and experience.

Poetry is growing in popularity and millions of people spanning the globe have a renewed passion for embracing the creativity, beauty, and art of poetry. Poetry has the power to heal and we make sense of the world through the human expression of writing and reading. Are you wondering: What does it take to become a successful poet? What is the best medium and venue to release your poetry? What are some techniques to improve or sharpen your skills? In this interview series about how to write powerful and evocative poetry, we are interviewing people who have a love for poetry and want to share their insights, and we will speak with emerging poets who want to learn more about poetry either to improve their own skills or learn how to read and interpret better. Here, we will also meet rising and successful poets who want to share their work or broaden their audience, as well as poetry and literature instructors.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Deep.

Deep is a first-generation American from Punjabi Ancestry. In Punjabi, the word ‘deep’ means ‘A Beacon of Light.’ In English, ‘deep’ means far below the surface. Mixing his Punjabi heritage and his American upbringing deep brings a new understanding of light to the world. A beacon of Light from far below the surface. Whether it be as a mystic, yogi, yoga therapist, or through his new book of poetry and short stories, innocence, deep would like to help others look within and merge their light with darkness.

This is ਦੀਪ.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

Thank you for offering me some space and time to share my story with everyone here, I am grateful. Poetry has been a natural part of my upbringing since the first culture I was exposed was the Punjabi culture. Punjabi culture has an element of transcendental love that intersects into every aspect of life and so naturally this romantic way of seeing the world was inside of me. For me I don’t align with categorizing any writing, I just look for where the heart speaks in everything.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

Yes, I would love to share this with you! I released my first book innocence recently on September 28th, 2021. innocence is a collection of short stories and poems that expand on my re-interpretation of the word innocence by expanding and defining it as an emotional intellectual concept that reveals and connects one to the essence of who they are. This concept of innocence is both subjective and objective and because of its dual nature it is potent for individual and collective introspection. The only goal I have for innocence is to spread the message as far as I can to the humans that exist in the time and space, I am alive. How they connect to innocence is not of my concern as it is their subjective experience.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

As I mentioned earlier, I don’t define poetry or any writing because I feel this creates a creative limitation because there are various elements of emotional depth and articulation in every human expression. However, if I were to define subjectively poetry, I would state that for me it is an expression that is intimate to the heart and emotions. In my newly released book innocence, I was swept away the power of emotional depth and with it the process of expressing led to something poetic. Was it meant or created to be poetic — I don’t know?

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

Writing or reading poetry can teach us about mysticism because most of the time when I’ve found myself writing poetry, I am not writing it — it is writing me. By this I mean poetry is a vortex where the heart and the depths of the emotions and transcendental states within it come out and fully express themselves.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

My favorite poets are Rabindranath Tagore, Khalil Gibran, Hafez, Maya Angelou, Bulleh Shah, Kabir, Ibn Arabi, Langston Hughes and Tupac Shakur. Each one of these poets represents truth but in different subjective expressions; some are emotional, transcendental, spiritual, socio-political but each unique on its own.

If you could ask your favorite poet a question, what would it be?

Describe the emotions from a time and space during the creation process of your work.

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

There are many poems that have spoken to my heart, but I would say the poems contained within The Prophet by Khalil Gibran had a profound effect on me because I was living the description of the mystic this book was centered around. In 2017 I left the USA to visit Beirut, Lebanon for the first time. I brought along with my travels the practice of yoga, the experience of my first-time practicing Ramadan, and an acetic celibate mode of living. Initially I only planned to stay for three weeks but shortly that turned into three to four months. This was influenced by the chaotic emotions I had in my heart surrounding the concept of home which I could not locate or find anywhere in the world — not even my hometown city of Richmond, VA or the only physical home I had known and grew up in for 19–20 years at that time period. The interesting experience of living in Beirut for this time period was that I was having new experiences in a city where I didn’t really know anyone, didn’t speak the dominant language of Arabic, miles away from home but with a profound practice of self-surrender. I was a mystic living in a city filled with humans that were leading structured lifestyles in the alignment of social norms of progression and survival. In addition, a close friend of mine who was a native Lebanese gifted me the book The Prophet and immediately I was teleported to the time and space of the Lebanese mystic and author himself Khalil Gibran. As they say the rest is history.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

The conversation of individual and collective healing has always occupied an intriguing space in the human psyche. I feel in today’s world and every world after and before emotions and the intuition that arises from it the exact opportunity we need to heal. I feel poetry can help heal us because just like how poetry is the integration of the heart into everyday language and speech similarly healing is something that is innately inside of every human. The point I am making is that there is inherent poetic vibes present in our speech and healing knowledge within us — even if we don’t know this yet.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

I am led by that which cannot be seen, drifting to its rhythm not my own. There is no poet here nor is there poetry, nor is there a lack of it. Something inside of me greets that which I can’t see but feel on the outside. In this moment I am swept away from the depths and elevations of this world. We are led in a way that even we don’t know.

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

To express the inherent beauty of depth and simplicity that is present in life.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

How to feel from the heart, express from the heart and ultimately listen to the heart. In the same ways the brain is given a definition akin to consciousness the heart has the ability to infinitely expand the conscious experience.

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Connect to your emotions. I listen to my heart and the emotional depth that is always stirring inside of it. Once I started embracing this chaos instead of trying to make sense of it all of the time it changed my life. I was walking down a street in Beirut, Lebanon in 2017 after a few days after I had landed. I had just finished practicing fasting for the month of Ramadan and on this night, I was in Hamra in Beirut, Lebanon walking the streets to find a nice quiet place to eat in a loud busy city. In the next moment what I saw with my eyes was a mother sitting on the ground with her two children begging for food while behind her was Dunking Donut and other fast-food restaurants. In the outdoor spaces that were set up for these restaurants were humans that I saw devouring their food viciously or throwing away their leftovers into overflowing trash bins while these humans that I later learned were Syrian refugees were sitting there on the ground trying to find hope in their survival and fate. The heart is meant to feel not to ignore; whether it is our own or others there is no difference. Listen to your heart. Your heart has a consciousness that transcends every barrier that appears present in our lives. Every time I listen to my heart it tells me something I can’t avoid and leads me towards untold directions. Be wild & free. Don’t let yourself be contained in any shape, form or expression. Embrace being completely uninhibited and free. Surrender, smile & enjoy the process. Instead of trying to create let it create you. Always remember that your life will end one day or night and that you should cherish every moment. There is no need to create beautiful or evocative poetry in my opinion because that isn’t true to the experience of surrendering. By surrendering we allow ourselves to fully embrace the process and experience. Creating Balance. If you find yourself creating then there will be a natural balancing act between the heart and mind. Let your heart influence the mind to become mystical and creative. I would call this the creative mind because instead of trying to dissect as the mind usually would do instead here the mind listens to the heart and flows instead of forcing what feels natural. The melody of this experience is in the sweetness of finding balance.

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

-Write to yourself and don’t share it with anyone for a time frame you feel is necessary. There is something powerful, healing and transformative about having space for just yourself. It is a secret experience that only you can in what appears to be an external world.

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches that the language in how we feel and express can be the same.

that the language in how we feel and express can be the same. Poetry heals by connecting us to our innocence, the essence of who we are and what our lives means to us.

connecting us to our innocence, the essence of who we are and what our lives means to us. To be a poet, you need to surrender and listen to the heart.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Entertainment , Business, VC funding, and Sports read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them :-

Mac Miller, he may not be physically present in this world, but energy is still felt. Mac Miller was someone that I grew up listening to before his later fame and success. There many aspects of why I would have like to have conversation with him because he contains so much depth within him and it showed through his music which influenced and influences me still to this day artistically. There is much relatability in just how he saw and felt the world, at least from what I can gather on a soil level from listening to his music. Some that is physically alive that I would like to connect with is Jaden Smith. There is something beautiful about how Jaden creates in this world, especially considering the privilege that he has been born with. It is unique and powerful.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on Instagram @baldeeppooni , go to my website and order a copy of my newly released book innocence at www.innocencebydeep.com , or email me at [email protected]

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success.

I am grateful for the space and time that you have given me.

With all my heart, thank you.