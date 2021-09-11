Deedee Cummings of Make a Way Media: “Connect to nature”

Connect to nature. It is hard to truly reflect and appreciate nature and believe that we are not all connected. Find the beauty in nature and take time showing your appreciation for nature. Write a short poem, doodle a flower in a notebook, take some photos. Even if you are no good at any of these things, this will help deepen your appreciation for the gift we were given called Earth.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Deedee Cummings.

As a therapist, attorney, author, and CEO of Make A Way Media, Deedee Cummings has spent more than two decades working within the family support field. Much of her writing is reflective of her experience working with kids in therapeutic foster care. All sixteen of Deedee’s diverse picture books, poetry books, and workbooks are not only fun for kids and adults to read, they also work to teach coping skills, reinforce the universal message of love, encourage mindfulness, and facilitate inclusion for all. Deedee is an award-winning author whose work has appeared in national publications such as Essence Magazine, USA Today, Forbes, and the Huffington Post. Deedee resides in Louisville, Kentucky.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Wichita, Kansas. My parents were an interracial couple and moved to Louisville, Kentucky for a job opportunity when I was four years old. This was the same year that Louisville enforced busing and the same year I entered the school system. It was not an ideal time to be Black in Louisville or to begin school. My parents were very progressive. They were real hippies. They always kept communication open with me and my sisters about the state of the world and on a smaller scale, our community, but these things are hard to understand at any age, really. Despite this, we had a happy little loving family. My parents overcame many many obstacles together.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My mom was a writer and theatre producer. I grew up watching her pursue her dreams and living in a theatre. This definitely had an impact on my career, but I did not start writing until I was working with kids in therapeutic foster care and found them so hard to reach because of the many moves they had experienced and the massive amount of trauma each move contributes to. Sometimes we would sit in silence because they were just done talking to anyone at all and trusted no one. But many of them would draw or they would write. I started writing right along side of them and this is what led to my first several books.

It was very inspiring to watch them write about their journey. The many moves and what it did to their spirit. How the common thread throughout was just that they needed someone who would not give up on them. Someone who believed in them. It was empowering for them to write about their life and to hold that in their hands and say that they solely were the ones who get to write how this story ends. I was their therapist, but these experiences changed my life. This is one of the hardest jobs I have ever had, but I am a much more compassionate and giving person because of my experience with these kids. Many of them are adults now. I look at adults on the street or standing next to me in a store and I realize that everyone has some multilayered story like this. You just have no idea what journey a person has taken until you help them work through it in their writing.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband, Anthony, is by far the biggest motivating force in my life. My children motivate me to do well for them, but my husband cheers me on and picks me up when I have been knocked down. He believes there is nothing I cannot do and everyone needs someone like that in their lives.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I have made many mistakes. They have only made me better. You can watch someone else make mistakes and learn, but absolutely nothing teaches you like a mistake you made yourself. I used to be very hard on myself about mistakes, and in some ways I still am. But I used to lose sleep over them, playing what happened over and over and over again in my mind. I don’t do that anymore. Now, I repeat to myself a mistake mantra. I will never learn if I do not make mistakes. I will never grow if I do not make mistakes.

A person who makes no mistakes is a person who has no goals. A person who makes no mistakes is a person who is not trying. And a person who makes no mistakes is probably a person who lacks passion. I am none of those things. I am a goal getter. I wake up every day to try something new. My passion is not a curse. My passion is a blessing. I have to embrace my passion for everything it brings me- the good and the bad. The alternative is to have no passion- and that is never going to be me.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

When I turned 16 my Aunt Lore gave me a book called, Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston. She wrote on the inside of the cover, “Read this now, and again when you become a woman”. I clearly remember looking at that, and thinking, “I am a woman”. That is so hilarious to me now.

I did read the book then and read it again as a woman. The irony of that book being given to me as a teenager when that very book is about a young girl in her teens without a voice and becoming a woman who calls all of her own shots despite the heavy criticism of others is not lost on me. I think many women live this life as we try to walk this balance between what others expect of us and what we want for ourselves. I am currently writing a series for young children about this very topic. How do you listen to and integrate the best wishes for your life from others while casting your own sail in the direction your heart wants it to go?

To this day, I think about this book when trying to temper the best wishes that others have for me with what I know in my heart is what I need to do.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One lesson I have learned the hard way (multiple times) is that people are always going to do what is best for them. Always. And really, at the end of the day you can’t blame them. (I guess.) We only get one life, and we are all just trying to position ourselves best for us, for our future, for our children.

It’s just that I have always tried to treat others the way I have wanted to be treated and others have not always given that same treatment back to me. So, then the question becomes, do I fundamentally let that change who I am?

I have had a long debate with myself about just this dilemma and the answer is no. I am still going to treat others the way I would hope they treat me because I alone have to live with myself and I alone have to account for the actions I take. My actions affect others whether that is on a large scale or something small. But I alone must account for that. Regularly practicing empathy and gratitude help me reconcile this belief and help me continue to practice compassion even when it is hard.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I mentioned earlier a series I am working on for children about hearing the voices of reason in your life while still following their dreams. I am really excited about this story and how it can affect generations of young children of all backgrounds.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

My examples are simple and great tips for beginners or long-timers in health and well-being.

We forget the impact of simple coping skills like drinking water, taking short walks, or repeating a mantra. They are so simple that one might even wonder why I bother to mention them here, but before you ask that, ask how often do you do these simple exercises. Simple exercises that can break up your whole day.

Do not underestimate these techniques especially when combined with other practices like mindfulness and meditation.

Grab a glass of water. This is a great technique for many reasons. Sometimes when I am in family therapy with a couple and things get a little heated, I call for a timeout. I ask that each party go to different areas, drink a glass of water and come back in five to ten minutes. Being mindful helps a lot when you are drinking the water. Fell the glass change temperature as you feel it with water. Pay attention to the glass touching your lip/ Recognize the cool water as it goes down your throat and enters your stomach and breathe. This alone will help cool you off and recenter you. This technique can lower your blood temperature anytime of the day and remind you to be in touch with parts of your body that may have tightened up. Get moving. Taking a quick walk any time of the year also helps lower your blood pressure. Be mindful as you walk. Be intentional about noticing something new. Something you have never noticed before. Pretend that you are an alien who has just landed on the planet. What looks strange to you? If you were an alien what would you think of the things you see? Both the walk and this mental exercise break up toxic patterns and thinking in our day. Both can help us think outside of the box. If you are stuck on a problem don’t sit at your desk. The answer rarely comes to you there. Get up. Get moving. And start thinking about things in a different way. Develop a motto. A motto will get you through some crazy days. I carry many mantras en masse in my pocket. Little index cards I cut in half and then bound together with a ring. Lots of life affirming mantras, also known as mottos. I read them when I am feeling discouraged or in a funk. Some are words from my mother, some are words from the Bible, some are words from me. I drink my water, I take a walk, and then I come back to where it is quiet and I flip though my little handmade rolodex of words until the saying I need most finds me. Probably the one I repeat the most is the one that reminds me that I am not 8 years old. I repeat that over and over again. It reminds me that I went through a period of rejection and heartbreak at 8 years old and it was all out of my control. But not now. Not today. I am an adult and I can control how I respond to negativity now. I am not 8 years old. I can handle this. I incorporate meditation with this technique to quiet the crazy that is my life. The nonstop messages, calls, complaints, emails and texts. I am not 8 years old. This, I can handle.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I prefer to practice meditation which does not have to be as hard as people think it is. I think here, too, it is important to have a mantra. The way I practice meditation is to put all devices out of my reach. I tell people to leave me alone for 10, 15, or 30 minutes. I sit in silence. If a worry or complaint comes to my mind, I focus on a cloud. If there are no clouds. I picture one. Clouds are calming for me because to me they seem free. For me, the silence is golden because we now live in such a noisy world. If the worry keeps popping up I say, “You have all you need”. I sit in silence as long as I can, and I emerge cooler and more focused.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Tell someone everyday that you appreciate them and why. Move your body everyday even if all you can do is one lap around the block. Or lock your door, put on a headset and music and dance like no one can see you for at least the duration of one song. Read every day. A book. Not a magazine. Not Facebook posts. Read a real book for at least 20 minutes every single day. Don’t always read the same genre. Ask friends what they are interested in or if they have a good book to recommend. The vast majority of us spend more than 20 minutes on social media. Give that time to a book.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Eat colors every day. A salad is a great start because it has so much color in it. Our main issue with eating better is a lack of access and preparation. Most of us are so busy that we work until we get hungry and then we will eat anything that comes out of the vending machine. Stop at a store and buy cheese already cut up, eggs already boiled, spinach already washed, nuts already shelled. Then separate all that out into little bags you can grab and take out into the day along with you. Eat before you get hungry. Set your alarm if you have to in order to remind you to eat. If you wait until you are starving you will not want any of those foods I just mentioned.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Talk. Talk and you will see you are not alone. Write. Write and you will validate and clarify your experiences. Read. Read and you will develop greater compassion and empathy for others which in turn will help you have more compassion and empathy for yourself.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Smiling is a great thing to do. It is hard to smile and hold negative thoughts. If you think about a happy memory it will bring a smile to your face. But most of us do not smile first. Smile and it will bring a happy memory to your mind. Try it. It works. If you are isolated and working at home put up sticky notes around your house to remind you to stop, take a deep breath and smile throughout your day. It works!

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Connect to others as much as you can. Meet a friend in the park with coffee and sit 6 feet a part, but you must connect with others because other people remind us that the world is bigger than ourselves.

Connect to nature. It is hard to truly reflect and appreciate nature and believe that we are not all connected. Find the beauty in nature and take time showing your appreciation for nature. Write a short poem, doodle a flower in a notebook, take some photos. Even if you are no good at any of these things, this will help deepen your appreciation for the gift we were given called Earth.

Connect to a philosophy. Journal about why you are here. What do you give to the world every day? What does the world give to you? What do you want to give to the world? What will you leave behind. What will you make just a little bit better? Make this your mission. Make this your course.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

I believe that appreciating nature is crucial to cultivating spiritual wellness. All the things we need to be and do are reflected in nature. Cooperation, growth, maturity, harmony, and seasons are all reminders of the work we need to do here on this planet as well.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement I currently work to achieve and advocate for has to do with diversity in children’s books. This is my passion and how I currently spend most of my time. Children of color have a much easier time finding a book with an animal as the leading character than they do finding a book with a character who looks like them. Even in 2021 we are fighting to change this and challenge the gatekeepers in the children’s publishing industry. It shouldn’t be this way. It dies not have to be this way.

Here is a snippet from my website:

Make A Way Media was founded by Deedee Cummings in 2014 and focuses on creating positive and diverse media images and publications. This company is the driving force behind the Kayla series. To date, Make A Way Media has successfully supported the creation and publication of eleven diverse books for children.

We are committed to ensuring that all children have access to diverse books because we know that reading develops esteem, efficacy, and empathy in children. Make A Way Media has gifted over 1,000 books to homes, families, community centers, churches, and schools that are severely lacking in diverse children’s books. In addition to donating hundreds of books each year, Make A Way Media is also an active supporter of the It Pays to Read program, donating more than 10% of all proceeds to this literacy awareness nonprofit.

It Pays to Read is a program that works with at-risk youth to improve literacy skills because we believe literacy is a fundamental human right. Literacy affects every area of our lives from our ability to apply for a job, read a prescription bottle, or clearly articulate our wants and needs. Reading changes lives.

It Pays to Read accomplishes these goals through working with kids on improving their behavioral health and soft job skills, while literally paying kids to read. Make A Way Media and It Pays to Read have similar missions in also recognizing that children are far more likely to become engaged in a book, and will continue to read more, when the books have characters who look like them or reflect their experiences.

In the children’s publishing industry, books are eight times more likely to feature an animal as the protagonist than a person of color. Make A Way Media is not only working to address this divide by creating books that portray diverse characters throughout the story, but also highlighting these characters as leaders. Kayla: A Modern-Day Princess shows Black and Brown girls that they can be leaders too and that princesses come in all colors.

It is important to note that books with black and brown characters are not made solely for black and brown children. All children need to read books and see other positive media and imagery as it lessens the divide between cultures, increases our understanding and empathy towards one another, and combats an overdose of steady negative stereotypes and imagery in our daily media exposure.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Lin Manuel Miranda. I would love to meet him and hear some of the crazy stories I am sure has about Broadway. Broadway is another area lacking in diversity and Lin is doing the same thing with Broadway that I am doing with children’s books.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Makeawaymedia.com

Deedeecummings.com

Louisvillebookfestival.com

