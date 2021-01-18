Dedication Is The Primary Factor Behind A Successful Person – Criss Bellini

Every individual differs in paradigms, perceptions, and passions.

As stated by Einstein “Every person is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to fly high, it will give its entire life believing that it is an inane”.

Individuals should, therefore, do things that make them stay happy at work as passion at work can reawaken and reconnect with what’s meaningful for you. The primary factor behind a successful person is his/her level of dedication, which signifies the commitment of a person towards achieving objectives and life goals. Thus, dedication implies total devotion. Ask any successful personality the reason behind their success and the first answer that will emanate is they were dedicated. Dedication is thus the ultimate key to success in life.

When it comes to being passionate about modern-day art that has a groundbreaking effect on the taste and response of art enthusiasts, emerging visual artist Criss Bellini comes to mind.

As a young boy, Bellini remembers running away with his family from a war-afflicted home. They moved to a country where they barely knew anybody, where starting all over again was not as easy as they hoped it would be. Nonetheless, Bellini eventually found a way to be grateful instead of angry, and he learned to make the most of what he already has and pursue his dream to become a successful visual artist. It is a known reality that many aspiring artists struggle to gain recognition for their artistry. Despite the odds, Bellini is determined to create a lasting legacy in the industry, one that will inspire young people for many years to never be afraid to pursue their dreams.

Criss Bellini’s style is a breath of fresh air for many art lovers who follow his designs online. After finishing his works on canvas, he uses digital features to enhance them and give them a stunning edge. His works are then photographed professionally and printed. Each piece comes in 250 copies to give even ordinary individuals the opportunity to own a genuine piece of art. Bellini’s ability to combine motivation and street culture is one of several things that attract collectors to his works.

Guided by the values of hard work, diligence, and persistence, Criss Bellini is someone who does not give up easily. His determination to become a well-respected artist in the industry defines the kind of legacy he wants to leave behind. Everything he does is carefully executed to bring him closer to his dream of one day making impressive collaborations with big names such as Virgil Abloh, an American designer and entrepreneur.