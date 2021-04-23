Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dedication is must to achieve anything

Dedication is the path your success..

Setting goals, working towards our goal, planning for reaching the goals. These things we’ll do normally. Simply saying these are our routines. But when we think about the way we are work ??!! Are we whole heartedly working ? Dedicated to our work ? If these question raises we don’t have answer for sure..

Many of us working towards our goals but only few dedicated themselves to reach the goals. When you dedicated yourself to your goals and targets you’ll reach your destiny early than who works normally. And you’ll have in depth knowledge about your path to success. When you dedicate yourself at least for 6 months you’ll be ahead of 5 years in your growth. Dedicate yourself, dedicate every single day for your growth.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

