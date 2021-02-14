Dedication can help you counter any obstacles that lies in your path – Katkwo

Katkwo is a Chinese-American cosplay artist. She has a lot of exposure from various people who support her. Katkwo started with her Cosplay journey not very long ago, and since then she has loved every bit of it. She started by going to the Comic-Con.

Wondering how can one stay motivated and dedicated to this world where you perform the same mundane tasks every day? I am sure all of us come across times where we feel we are just done with life and what it is offering you. In spite of all this, we need to go on, be happy and stay motivated and dedicated for the larger purpose in life.

The primary factor behind a successful person is his/her level of dedication, which signifies the commitment of a person towards achieving objectives and life goals. Thus, dedication implies total devotion. Ask any successful personality the reason behind their success and the first answer that will emanate is they were dedicated. Dedication is thus the ultimate key to success in life says Katkwo.

“One of the biggest challenges in staying motivated and sticking to our goals is in making sure that the goals we have set our ones we really want to attain.” She went on to note, “Sometimes we set goals based on what we think we ‘should’ do. Or we base them on what other people say.” Make sure you’re going after something that you want and that makes you happy — it can make all the difference. Perseverance is probably the most important ingredient to success. More than innate ability, more than luck, more than well-placed connections, sticking to it is the most common attribute of the world’s most accomplished people. Benjamin Franklin once said, “If you fail to prepare, prepare to fail”.

Anything you do, no matter how simple, has a number of good reasons behind it. You may not be able to find good reasons to do some tasks at first but, if you take just a few moments to analyze them, you will easily spot something good. We also have many tasks which don’t need any reasoning at all – we’ve been doing them for so long that they feel natural.

If you’re ever stuck with some tasks you hate and there seems to be no motivation to complete it whatsoever, here’s what you need to do: find your good reasons. Even if you are not successful at once, let not failures deter you. If you face failures, then also you should continue with your hard work and stay focused. The more you will continue with your hard work, the lesser you will find that work gruelling. This will lead to an increase in your level of dedication and ultimately you will then find success.

If you work hard and remain dedicated, you can counter any obstacle that lies in the path towards success. Relentless effort and dedication will ultimately lead you to realize your goals and thereby bring happiness to your life. So, the more dedicated you are, the happier you will be she quoted.