Dedicated to Eradicating Health Disparities

February is Black History Month, a time to recognize and celebrate African American influence, achievements, and contributions to our nation. We want to showcase a leader you may have never heard of — Onesimus.

Onesimus was instrumental in sharing the principles and procedures of inoculation that helped mitigate the impact of a major smallpox outbreak in Boston in 1721.  Before his enslavement in Massachusetts, the knowledge and practice he obtained in Africa provided a critical foundation for vaccines’ development. In these times especially, we owe a debt of gratitude to this great man.

Given the significant contributions of Onesimus, and so many other African Americans to our nation’s health and well-being, this month is a necessary time for reflection. Throughout the year, we can collectively work together to ensure an equitable future for black and brown communities, including ending the health disparities that disproportionately impact these communities.

Data and analysis of racial disparities in COVID-19 reveal social and structural inequities and show that people of color are:

  • At increased risk for severe illness if they contract COVID-19 due to higher rates of underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, asthma, and hypertension
  • More likely to be uninsured and to lack a usual source of care, which impedes accessing

COVID-19 testing and treatment services

  • More likely to work in the service industries such as restaurants, retail, and hospitality that are mainly at risk for loss of income during the pandemic
  • More likely to live in housing situations, such as multi-family or multi-unit dwellings that makes it difficult to social distance or self-isolate

This month, while we focus on the many contributions African Americans have made to our nation, we must double our resolve to eradicate all forms of discrimination and disparity — including those related to health care. Our country can and must look to overcome the societal inequalities that prevent African Americans from gaining access to and receiving the high-quality health care they deserve.

“Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”  (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.)

    Sophia L. Thomas

    Sophia L. Thomas, AANP President, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP at The American Association of Nurse Practitioners

    Over her 23-year nurse practitioner career, Sophia L. Thomas DNP, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, has been active within several professional organizations, including AANP, FAANP and the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners (LANP). Dr. Thomas has been chosen by her fellow nurse practitioners as the President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioner for the 2019-2021 term. She has served in several elected and appointed leadership positions, including as the President of LANP and as the AANP Region 6 Director. She has been appointed to numerous committees within each of these organizations. She was inducted as a Fellow of the AANP in 2012 and of the National Academy of Practice in Nursing in 2013.

    Dr. Thomas advocates for NP scope of practice legislation and for improving patient access to quality, affordable health care. She has been a health policy voice for the NP profession on both the state and national levels. In addition to her advocacy, she impacts NP education as clinical faculty for Georgetown University’s FNP program as well as through publications and presentations on multiple clinical topics. Dr. Thomas is a legal Expert Witness, testifying regarding nurse practitioner scope of practice issues. Her multimedia reach includes print, radio and television, and she has been an AANP spokesperson, including being featured in Money Magazine and on NBC News with Brian Williams. The interview aired on 110 NBC stations to an audience of 4.9-million.

