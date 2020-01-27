Decoding The Success Story Of Engjell Berisha: Exclusive Interview

This week we had chance to get to talk to one of the most famous serial entrepreneur of the internet, Engjell Berisha. If you haven’t heard of him yet, now is the time to learn some stuff from him. By the end of this article that will be a blast from the past…

Engjell Berisha is a Serial Entrepreneur, Filmmaker, Multiple Brand Founder. He started his own career when he discover he had a passion about Internet & eCommerce in his youth he was a Fashion Model, this helped him a lot to discover the internet more and have more knowledge for social media. This week we had the opportunity to get in a interview with him, know more about his successes and how we was able to achieve this.

Engjell The world really wants to know, who are you, and what exactly is it that you really do?”

I’m Engjell Berisha and I’m an serial entrepreneur, self-taught filmmaker, for the moment I created 5 brands that are operating Worldwide. I had the chance to learn everything as a kid, my story started when I was around 10 I was a fashion model and this really helped me to understand more of social media and how to communicate with people. I discovered first Shopify where I stared few stores in the start but they wasn’t having that much success in the start, but I knew one day I would do something big and I didn’t stop, I didn’t stop my motivation and continued discovering new stuff on the internet. My business is mainly focused on E-commerce & Brands.

In the main time i’m also a self-taught filmmaker, I do the filming & editing, directing my self, I love to make things. Whether it’s a movie, a video or anything else. My online business allowed me to travel the world and capture some of the most amazing moments in my life so I’m happy with that I do and have right now.

Thats Awesome Engjell, How exactly did you get started?

As I said before I stared by learning social media, and eCommerce I had a few stores running by that time or how we call it “Dropshipping” maybe some people will not understand what dorpshipping is but I got a lot of videos and places where I talk about dropshipping and eCommerce. By the time we are talking I had also a few Instagram account that we was working on them, such as funny content and travel content, they was all with a big follower base, such as from 100,000 to 1 Million followers, and they helped first to understand everything and help grow in our other businesses.

Than I saw the potential of creating brands I started right away creating brands, as I always say:

In Today’s World You Need To Have A Brand To Be Successful, Not Just A Random Business. Engjell Berisha

So always create brands to be able to grow more and have a better potential online.

So Engjell as I can see you’ve been able to accomplish quite a lot in your career so far, what’s the most challenging stuff that u had to deal with?

There have been a lot of good and bad moments while I was doing everything, as I always say we just need to change our mindset for good and that’s it, that’s how we can overcome our stuff or let’s say better our bad days. I here everyday people saying that there are bad days and good days, I don’t think like this, the term “Good and Bad days” it’s created by us the “People”, we have put in our mindset that there are good and bad days but there aren’t actually anything like that we are just giving our self the idea of this and we are putting this in our minds.

So we need to change out mindset for good and the other stuff come with time, so the most challenging stuff that I had to deal with it was when I tried to give up. There was long nights I was working in projects and they didn’t turn out how I wanted to be, and I said to my self I think i’m going to quit. But I didn’t do that I just said what if I quit? Will it do a difference, definitely not and I continued working until I saw and was satisfied with that. So to anyone who is reading this I would give a quick advice Never say Never and Never Give up

If there is something you love to do than never give up try until you reach the point you want to achieve in life.

Amazing Engjell, Love the motivation you have, so do you teach others how to start and scale a dropshipping business or how to create successful brands?

Yes so when I first stared doing all of these stuff I never tough I would give advice’s to anyone now, but after seeing the success I was getting for my self I said why not help other achieve the freedom on their life. So last year in 2019, January I started my personal brand over Instagram and I started working with people, till now I worked with over hundreds of people to help them get their freedom on live, such as being able to start their Online Business and have the ability of traveling in world. So yes I do learn the people how to achieve almost the same stuff in life such as I did…

How important is a brand in today’s world?

You probably have heard about the most prominent brands out there: Apple, Coca Cola, Mc Donald, Toyota, Zara, etc.

A brand is more than just a business. It is a lifestyle of giving your best so the world will be a better place.

So to anyone who is trying to start something new first they need to create their brand and than for example, give that product out as a brand not as a product, for example we have Apple they own multiple products all under the name of “Apple” and they achieved this as a brand so I can say one of the most important thing on today’s world is branding and having a brand available out there.

Engjell, Thanks for taking the time to sit down with me, wish you all the success.

Thanks for taking the time to also have a interview with me and hear out my story, my pleasure. Till the next time, Warm Regards.