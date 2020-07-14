Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Decoding the Employee Experience

During this fast moving and sensitive time, employee engagement has become critical. With businesses beginning to re-open their offices and continuing to support remote work, the question has been raised around how to avoid a loss of productivity and focus.With that in mind, MCG Partners is hosting a free webinar, Decoding the Employee Experience on […]

By

During this fast moving and sensitive time, employee engagement has become critical. With businesses beginning to re-open their offices and continuing to support remote work, the question has been raised around how to avoid a loss of productivity and focus.

With that in mind, MCG Partners is hosting a free webinar, Decoding the Employee Experience on July 22nd at 11:00AM ET to discuss how we’ve worked with our clients to address these scenarios and more.

Maybe you are looking to measure engagement for the first time or find a new way to evaluate your team’s morale after weeks of change and uncertainty. Imagine having a roadmap for the engagement strengths and blindspots within your organization AND prescriptive actions you can take specific to your teams and people.

In this free session, you and other participants will:

  • Become familiar with The Predictive Index’s scientifically validated Employee Experience Survey
  • Decode the work environment pressures that impact individual engagement
  • Identify the critical factors in your organization that can have an immediate impact on engagement levels
  • Plan your long term engagement strategy by a comprehensive strengths and blind spots analysis

To register for this free webinar click here.

    Chuck Mollor, CEO and Executive Coach at MCG Partners

    Chuck Mollor is the founder, CEO, and executive coach at MCG Partners and author of the book, The Rise of The Agile Leader: Can You Make the Shift? MCG Partners specializes in leadership and talent optimization, aligning business and people strategy for maximum results.

    For over 30 years Chuck has advised, coached, and consulted executives and organizations across industries, from startups to Fortune 500 and not-for-profit organizations.

    As an executive coach and strategic advisor, Chuck determines if an organization’s leadership and culture are aligned to its business strategy, then develops and implements solutions to drive and attain results.

    Chuck develops current and potential leaders and C-level executives, aligns and optimizes leadership teams, and helps create a leadership culture reflective of the organization’s purpose and vision.

    As a Harvard Business School executive coach, Chuck provides coaching and advisory services to attending global executives. He is also a member of the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only council for leading executive coaches.

    In his former roles as a global CEO and member of several executive teams, Chuck has a breadth of experience with general management and P&L responsibilities, and ran, built, started, and restructured several businesses. Chuck has led strategy, sales, marketing, product development, operations, HR, and a global partnership of more than 100 consulting firms.

    Chuck is a graduate of executive programs at The Harvard Business School, MIT Sloan School of Management, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has a BA in political science and a minor in business administration from Merrimack College and is a PI certified Talent Optimization Consultant and in The Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment™.

    Chuck serves on several boards of directors, is a Cranberry Grower-Owner of Ocean Spray, and a fundraiser and rider for the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), a 192-mile bike ride for the fight against cancer. Chuck lives near Boston, Massachusetts with his wife, four children, and two dogs.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner
    Marc Zaransky
    Community//

    A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

    by Joey Claudio

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.