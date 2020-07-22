Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Decisions!!! Decisions!!!

Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind?

We make decisions every day. Most of them are simple and don’t require too much consideration. Things like what to wear, what to eat for breakfast, whether to eat breakfast at all, or what to do with your day. 

As a matter of fact, doing nothing with your day is also a decision.

Most of these decisions are made with very little consideration or thought. We just do them. We know that there are no serious consequences if we happen to make the wrong decision.

On the other hand, we are sometimes faced with very important, critical decisions. These are the ones that usually impact not only us, but our business or other people who are counting on us to make the correct decisions.

So… Is there a magic formula for making the right decisions? Unfortunately, the answer is no. There are no guarantees.

As a matter of fact, I read an article several years ago that stated that 70% of the decisions that Fortune 500 executives make, over time turn out to be the wrong decisions.

The Key… They Made the Decisions!

Whenever you find yourself in that challenging position of having to make a “big” decision, remember that the most important thing that you can do for your team and for you, is make the decision. 

Teddy Roosevelt once said, “The best decision, is the right decision. The second best decision, is the wrong decision. The worst decision, is no decision.”

Will Rogers echoed these sentiments with his famous words, “Even if you are on the right track, you will get run over if you just sit there.” 

Action Steps For Successful Decisions:

  • Write down the desired outcome
  • Plan purposefully
  • Prepare
  • Make a list of the pros and cons (The Ben Franklin Method)
  • Consult with valued members of your team or your family
  • Trust your experience and your gut… They got you to where you are today
  • Make the decision!!!

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Success Mentor-Author-Speaker

    Barry is sought after by corporations and organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: Leadership - Strategy - Execution - Company Culture - Time Management - and Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First as an elementary school teacher, then as a school principal; and then as an instructor at both Santa Fe Community College, and at the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

