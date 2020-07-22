Decisions!!! Decisions!!!

We make decisions every day. Most of them are simple and don’t require too much consideration. Things like what to wear, what to eat for breakfast, whether to eat breakfast at all, or what to do with your day.

As a matter of fact, doing nothing with your day is also a decision.

Most of these decisions are made with very little consideration or thought. We just do them. We know that there are no serious consequences if we happen to make the wrong decision.

On the other hand, we are sometimes faced with very important, critical decisions. These are the ones that usually impact not only us, but our business or other people who are counting on us to make the correct decisions.

So… Is there a magic formula for making the right decisions? Unfortunately, the answer is no. There are no guarantees.

As a matter of fact, I read an article several years ago that stated that 70% of the decisions that Fortune 500 executives make, over time turn out to be the wrong decisions.

The Key… They Made the Decisions!

Whenever you find yourself in that challenging position of having to make a “big” decision, remember that the most important thing that you can do for your team and for you, is make the decision.

Teddy Roosevelt once said, “The best decision, is the right decision. The second best decision, is the wrong decision. The worst decision, is no decision.”

Will Rogers echoed these sentiments with his famous words, “Even if you are on the right track, you will get run over if you just sit there.”

Action Steps For Successful Decisions:

Write down the desired outcome

Plan purposefully

Prepare

Make a list of the pros and cons (The Ben Franklin Method)

Consult with valued members of your team or your family

Trust your experience and your gut… They got you to where you are today

Make the decision!!!

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.