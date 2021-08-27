Ever feel indecisive about a decision you made that you were sure was right – and now question it? Don’t let decision remorse ruin your mood and inner peace. We’ve all been there. Continue reading to better understand indecision and decision remorse and what you can do about it.



Decisions and Indecision

When you consider how many decisions we make in just one day, it can be mind boggling! Some of them – like when to get out of bed in the morning or when to meet someone for coffee – are typical and come easily.

Other decisions we’ve labeled as important we may ruminate about, worry about, or lose sleep over before making them. And some decisions, after we’ve made them, can crush our good mood and lead to days of upset and regret. We can have decision remorse.



Let’s start with the decisions we’ve categorized as important. Our ego-mind may have us worrying and questioning ourselves. Hours or days of indecision may follow, unless we stop the process in its tracks.

To stop our ruminating and senseless waste of time over decisions, we must call upon our wise inner being. This is our essence, the part of us that is cosmic and has the big picture. Our higher awareness – once we’ve become skilled accessing and fully trusting it – can get us back on track and out of indecisiveness. It can help us make the appropriate decision with divine timing and wisdom.



Divine Timing

Divine changemakers learning to master divine timing discover the importance of timing in decision making. What does this mean? Since a decision changes something about your life trajectory, it’s vital to make it only after inner contemplation and considering both practical implications and spiritual lessons. That’s because we learn from each interaction, decision, and even a period of indecision when we are contemplating next best steps.



Divine timing also relates to the spiritual principle “time to know and need to know basis.” We can inquire within to determine the best decision, but if it’s not yet “time to know” the answer won’t come to us right then because we don’t need to know right then. Our ego-self, which hates waiting and insists on immediate answers, won’t like this one bit.



As an example, let’s say you feel that must decide whether to continue with something or someone. You are feeling uneasy about continuing – yet you are indecisive about the “why.” You may even have strong feelings about knowing the “why.” A cascade of emotions may suddenly arise as you struggle to figure out what to do.



Your higher awareness – if you listened to it right then – would tell you to let things sit for a a few hours or days. This would give you space to process your feelings and thoughts, and go within for guidance about how to respond. A good night’s sleep or a walk in nature are helpful in such a scenario.



Ironically the more that you feel an urgent need to act on an emotionally-charged decision, the more compromised your decision-making becomes. Therefore, relax. Remember that you’re human. You’ve heard the saying – “we often can’t see the forest from the trees” – when we’re about to say things we can’t take back or do things without first contemplating all angles and getting the big picture.



Decision Remorse

If we decide without fully considering the outcome of our decision, we could have decision remorse. Think of a time when you experienced this, analyzing your decision after the fact. Consider the emotional and mental anguish you felt when you realized you could have made a better choice or communicated differently. Think about how your lack of openness or the need to be right in that situation placed you at a dead end and feeling regret.



Moving Forward With Self-Awareness

As we learn to approach our decisions with increased self-awareness, we can have more inner peace. This also helps us with the conditioned need to be right. Everyone has this. Don’t judge yourself. The need to be right is one of the biggest obstacles to self-growth and getting along with others. Why self-growth? As long as we cling to the notion that we have all the answers and that we are always right, we cannot grow spiritually. In relationships with others – whether personal, business, or online – we cannot connect heart-to-heart in productive ways when we insist on being right and having the last word.



I look forward to your feedback on this article and knowing how I can serve you in an expanded way in 2021. Feel free to contact me at my website.