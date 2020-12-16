Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

“Debunking Common Philanthropy Myths”

Philanthropy is, generally, a noble pursuit; however, it is occasionally plagued by a variety of myths and misconceptions. To ensure both long-term success and integrity, aspiring philanthropists must be able to distinguish between fiction and reality as they get their initiatives off the ground.  Here are a few of the most common philanthropy myths, debunked.  Myth: […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Philanthropy is, generally, a noble pursuit; however, it is occasionally plagued by a variety of myths and misconceptions. To ensure both long-term success and integrity, aspiring philanthropists must be able to distinguish between fiction and reality as they get their initiatives off the ground. 

Here are a few of the most common philanthropy myths, debunked. 

Myth: “Nonprofits are irresponsible with donations”

Like most stereotypes, corrupt and unethical nonprofit activity is not reflective of the entire philanthropic nonprofit community. While scams and other examples of misuse may make headlines, these instances are a collective anomaly in a much larger and genuine body of charitable entities. 

Myth: “Women are less philanthropic than men”

This myth is both ideologically antiquated and glaringly foundationless. Proper and efficient charitable activity transcends gender, and, more specifically, a growing body of research confirms that “women play a distinct and powerful role in philanthropy, with shifting economic positions and social roles increasingly shaping women’s philanthropy over the last forty years.”

Myth: “Millennials are detached from philanthropy”

Like that of the previous section, this myth is attributing a lack of philanthropy to a mostly irrelevant variable: in this case, age. This damaging viewpoint is spawned, in part, by myopic studies of generational philanthropic activity, which often focus on one specific form of charitable giving as an end-all and be-all of involvement. In reality, younger philanthropists are consistently diversifying the ways they give back, making it harder to quantify their impact. 

Myth: “Nonprofits do not actually need a lot of additional funding”

Arguably the most damaging misconception for nonprofits, this myth is a harsh generalization of the nonprofit community. In the US, most nonprofits are small and dependent on outside funding to remain active, and many of them have an annual budget of $1 million or less. 

Myth: “Some donations are too small to matter”

Every charitable donation, no matter how small, makes a difference when added to a nonprofit’s collective fundraising. This myth is perhaps a product of the belief that nonprofits are irresponsible with funds; it builds distrust within the general public and, subsequently, creates a misguided idea that only large donations will be used — albeit partially — for the cause in question. In actuality, diverse funding is crucial for a nonprofit’s survival, and while large grants objectively hold more weight in this equation, lesser donations are still important in their own right. 

Originally posted on JoanneMantis.net

    Joanne Mantis, Attorney at King & Jurgens

    Joanne Mantis is an Attorney with specialties in maritime and admiralty law. She is based in New Orleans, LA, where she practices under King & Jurgens law firm. Admitted to the Louisiana Bar in 1999, Joanne has had several decades of experience practicing in these areas of law. Most notably, she represented government entities during the BP oil spill suits.

    Joanne Mantis not only has admission to practice in Louisiana, but she also has been admitted to the Greek Bar. A fluent speaker, reader, and writer of Greek, Joanne previously practiced full-time in Athens.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Randal Gindi Explains Why Philanthropic Endeavors are More Important Than Ever Today

    by Joey Claudio
    Community//

    Randal Gindi Explains Why Philanthropic Endeavors are More Important Than Ever Today

    by Joey Claudio
    Community//

    Philanthropy – A Guide On How To Get Started In 2020

    by Sam Cohen

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.