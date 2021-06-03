Debra Whitson: “Your sense of normal”

Your sense of normal. It may be new, it may be scary but it will serve you in the long run.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Debra Whitson has been practicing law for more than 20 years, delivering focused solutions guided by compassion and trust. For the first half of her legal career, Debra was a special victims prosecutor, pursuing justice for crime victims, particularly women and children. She was the first female Assistant District Attorney serving Essex County and is a recognized expert in the fields of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. This passion for helping families led Debra to family law, and to pursue collaborative divorce and mediation.

I have been a family law attorney for over 25 years, I have worked with families during the most challenging times of loss when it comes to divorce specifically. I am a Certified Divorce Specialist™ and I, too, have been divorced once myself. I really have committed my professional life to helping people avoid — or at least minimize — the collateral damage that “divorce warfare” inevitably causes. The best way to recover from the loss of love and marriage is to chart a path through that process that does not fracture important friendships and family relationships along the way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A life lesson quote I often share with my clients about rebuilding after loss is, “Never cut what can be untied”

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

A drive to creatively solve problems, a belief system rooted in the principle of “do no harm,” a mission to serve a greater purpose than self.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

As someone who has been divorced myself some of the helpful tools I encourage my clients to access is:

YOUR NETWORK. Continue to connect with your family and friends — you need this network to keep yourself afloat.

YOUR SELF WORTH. Just because you have experienced a loss does not mean you are lost or broken, you are a whole you, it may look different but start small rebuilding your new chapter.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

5 things you need to heal:

Your sense of normal. It may be new, it may be scary but it will serve you in the long run.

Your sense of community. It may be new it may look different but even if you have one person to lean on, let them know and know you are not alone!

Your sense of self. This may be a scary one too, but you may need to read, watch webinars, tedX talks, whatever serves you to give you a sense of purpose and a renewed sense of self.

A mission. Something bigger than yourself and your own grief to hold on to, perhaps it is your children, your animal, your volunteering with a local shelter — serving others will serve your soul, trust me!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The end of child abuse, child marriage, human trafficking, and other forms of abuse that predominantly impact girls and women. Women’s rights should be seen simply as human rights, and the fact that women don’t have equal rights is shameful. Where women and girls are protected and empowered, we see thriving and more peaceful communities.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Malala Yousafzai — she is at once fierce and peace-loving. Her personal story is horrifying and inspiring at the same time. Youngest Nobel laureate, champion of women’s rights and educating girls — time spent over breakfast or lunch would not nearly allow time for all that I would want to hear from her.

Mediatedonlinesolutions.com. We are a better way to break up, uncouple and recouple, cohabitate, even adopt! We offer support for conflict resolutions and create mutually beneficial solutions within families and new agreements that make a lifelong impact.

