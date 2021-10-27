Debra Wheatman of Careers Done Write: “Virtual Company Culture”

Virtual Company Culture: With a hybrid or remote work environment, culture will not depend on location but leaders focusing on the employee experience. Operating practices, company values, and establishing a focus on employees will support a productive culture with the flexibility to support improved decision-making. Open communication and encouraging employee feedback will be more important than ever to advance a culture that incorporates employees’ concerns in this new work environment. Leaders will need to evaluate new and improved ways of collaborating to ensure a positive and seamless employee experience.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Debra Wheatman.

Debra Wheatman, CPRW, CPCC, is the founder and president of Careers Done Write, a marketing and personal branding company providing comprehensive services to job seekers and professionals who are proactive about managing their professional development and career planning efforts.

With her background in corporate human resources with well-respected financial services, advertising, and media and entertainment companies including Smith Barney, Conde Nast, Martha Stewart Living, and Vault, Debra guides clients to establish and reach goals aligned with their professional needs. Debra works in career management, leadership strategy, interpersonal engagement, change management, and performance in post-mergers and acquisitions environments. She is passionate about working with her clients as they pursue gratifying career choices.

Debra holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Adelphi University. She is a Certified Professional Résumé Writer and Certified Professional Career Coach.

She has been featured on Fox Business News, CNBC, Forbes and in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post, and more.

Debra is a regular speaker to local job support groups and at career-related industry events. She volunteers her time to local charities and presents on topics related to interviewing and career planning. She is a frequent presenter at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit in Washington, DC, on gender diversity, C-level leadership, and strategies to help women negotiate. Additionally, Debra has been engaged by Baruch College and Deloitte to present on career development, social media, and management topics.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

Over the next 10–15 years, automation, digitization, machine learning, and artificial intelligence will continue to disrupt and change how employers meet the evolving demands of the market. Equally important, the effects of the global pandemic will have consequences well into the future. The work-from-home and hybrid working model will impact how companies operate and engage with their employees and clients. To pivot to adapt to these disruptions, employers need to be flexible and accommodating regarding the changing paradigm of work and embrace the innovations brought about by new technologies.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

I still believe in the value and power of traditional education. I would also encourage young people to get practical work experience through internships and other related work, in addition to their pursuit of a full-time degree. The theory behind the practical application of ideas is still important. However, young people should consider the cost of education and look for more cost-effective options vs. pursuing degrees from schools that will leave them with crushing debt. Evaluating the return on investment before spending money is critical to ensure that the long-term financial and other benefits can be achieved, offering the adult the ability to thrive as a professional, including from a financial perspective.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Research is a significant part of identifying employment that meets someone’s talents and interests. I have long said that conducting research, participating in interviews, networking, and taking part in informational interviews are excellent ways to learn about different fields, how to enter a field and the expectations of a role. While students are still in school, speaking to professors and engaging with the career center can help young people understand the potential for positions that fit their talents and interests. Often, people don’t know what they don’t know, which is why the research and outreach to others become so important.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs appear frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

These roles require unskilled labor and will be the first roles to be eliminated. People should plan for careers that require more profound thought and engagement from human interaction. Conducting some self-assessments can help people understand where their strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities exist. Again, research plays a vital role in planning for the future. Research can also inform the things that lie ahead, thereby assisting with the decision-making process.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Yes. This trend will continue. The pandemic has taught us that work can be performed remotely — and more importantly, people can do work to achieve a high degree of positive performance. People (especially those who have a lot of experience) can accomplish a lot more with no commute and structure their day to meet family obligations with zero impact on the quality of their work. Many people have made it clear that they don’t wish to return to the office on a full-time basis; they will only stay with a company if there is something of a flexible arrangement when it comes to working at home / in the office. Otherwise, they will leave and pursue a work situation that better meets their needs.

For junior people and those just completing their degrees, working in an office is important as a social construct and facilitates the learning process. For those people, I think an office presence is critical for personal and professional development.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

Access to education should be available to all people, which will also support increased opportunities and the ability for people to contribute to a flourishing society for the future. Employers also need to embrace a hybrid or fully remote model. In many cases, productivity and employee morale has improved as a result of the change.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Changes that will be difficult for employers to accept include better work/life balance and flexibility in their work schedules. The rigid approach to work is not something people are going to tolerate any longer. Employees will look for other environments where they feel supported and where there is flexibility. Employers will need to integrate these themes into the work environment to be more accommodating.

An entry-level or junior employee should embrace working in an office — at least for the first few years of their work experience to facilitate their learning and development and build relationships that could last throughout their careers.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

We should address the inadequate social safety net. The pandemic illuminated the insufficient protection of America’s safety net programs. We need programs to address issues that cause a national disruption. Americans should have access to health insurance/healthcare and child care. Steps should be taken to improve Social Security and Medicare for Americans. COVID revealed the massive shortcomings in the safety net to address the fallout from mass unemployment. To address this issue, encourage people on both sides of the aisle to cooperate and stop being intransigent. They are there to work for the American people.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

Emerging technologies, new ways of working, and upcoming opportunities — new introductions are all exciting. Work will always continue to evolve and change. How we embrace change and integrate new ideas and ways of working into our lives is motivating and holds immeasurable promise for the future.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

Upskill and reskill people to handle different types of work. If you provide people with the tools –(education and training), it will allow for a workforce poised to take on new challenges and succeed. Offering flexibility will attract top talent. Without this, workers will leave, beginning with the most in-demand positions.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: AI and ML will impact the future of work enormously. AI, ML, and other analytics will forever change how people and machines interact. The resulting automation will drive future success, but this will require collaboration and ongoing evaluation of the tools that drive productivity. Companies will need to look at their operations and infrastructure as they are incorporated into the work environment and how this will be adopted and integrated into a hybrid working model.

Human-Centered Work: Covid upended assumptions about work. Leaders have the opportunity now to transition from a location-based model to a human-focused model of work to realize improved outcomes and retain high-performing talent. According to Gartner’s Hybrid Work Employee Survey, 83% of all employees want to work in either a remote or hybrid arrangement. Only 17% of employees prefer to go back on-site, full time.

Management Reinvention: According to Gartner, 82% of employees agree it is essential that their organization views them as a person — not simply an employee. Starting now and into the future, managers will not have the same visibility into their employees’ work habits or styles. Managers will have to build more connected relationships with their employees, providing feedback and training in this hybrid model. Accordingly, employees will be evaluated based on performance. The management role will need to shift to analyze the contributions of work vs. the traditional model of the impact connected to where and when work is completed.

Virtual Company Culture: With a hybrid or remote work environment, culture will not depend on location but leaders focusing on the employee experience. Operating practices, company values, and establishing a focus on employees will support a productive culture with the flexibility to support improved decision-making. Open communication and encouraging employee feedback will be more important than ever to advance a culture that incorporates employees’ concerns in this new work environment. Leaders will need to evaluate new and improved ways of collaborating to ensure a positive and seamless employee experience.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“The only stupid question is the question that is never asked.”

Ramon Bautista

I believe in questions. They give us power. Through questions, we can learn from and about others. With new knowledge comes the ability to effect change. There is nothing more inspiring or rewarding than that.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet with Richard Branson. From everything I read about him, he is very down to earth. I think his approach to business is phenomenal, and not only would a conversation with him be unbelievably enlightening and educational, but I think it would also be FUN.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

To follow me: Sign up for my blog at careersdonewrite.com/services/ and connect with me on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/debrawheatman

Deb Wheatman, CPRW, CPCC

President, Careers Done Write, Inc.

[email protected]

732.673.2459

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.