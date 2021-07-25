Debra Lee May: “Be willing to ask for help and surround yourself with a team”

Be willing to ask for help and surround yourself with a team. Ask for help instead of trying to go it alone. Stay focused on your strengths and be resourceful in finding people to help you. Spend time with people who inspire, challenge, and support you through all areas of your life. Be bold and courageous enough to walk away from people, ideas, and situations that no longer serve you. It feels terrifying beforehand and so right and freeing when it’s over. Recently, I reached out to one of my clients who often commented on my posts and warmly shared her insights to make them better. While initially she came to me for personal help, now she’s part of my team. Asking for her help has been a win-win.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Debra Lee May.

Debra Lee May is a Resiliency and Reinvention Mentor helping women to honor and reframe their experiences so they use them as a foundation to live a life that lights them up.

After a series of family crises propelled her away from her career, Debra spent the next decade caring for everyone else in her life and experienced a devastating loss of identity and confidence.

You’ll find her work in publications such as Thrive Global, The Mindfulness Journal and Brainz Magazines; she’s also a leading speaker at board meetings and retreats addressing women & resiliency.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for allowing me to share my childhood backstory with your readers!

From a young age, I started dreaming of a life in deep contrast to how I grew up.

I lived in an affluent midwestern suburb, and my family struggled financially, which wasn’t the norm. My mom and dad had gone through a messy divorce. I remember my dad coming over many times and screaming at her, usually about money. Afterward, it hurt to see my mom so upset. I was the youngest child, and I jumped in to help and was often the one to take care of whatever needed to be done.

My house was frequently full of people. My mom started hosting yoga classes and large retreats where her gurus from India would stay for weeks. Then, add in the impromptu high school parties that were often held at our house. It was common for the police to show up due to noise and many people in my home and yard. No one was in control, and there were no rules, or boundaries, leaving me with little sense of security.

My role model for living a successful life was my grandfather. He overcame great adversity in his childhood and became very successful in business. He believed in education and family first and made sure I got through college. Determination drove me to get my first job at 14, buying my own car at 16, and creating the space I needed to thrive. I was outspoken, responsible, fiercely independent, and motivated to find my way in the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is, “Every detour leads to something better,” because it’s proved true many times over throughout my life.

You often find that getting through the most challenging times of your life leads you to find what was meant for you. But you don’t see it in the midst of the storm.

We’ve all experienced many storms in life. Yet, looking back throughout my chaotic childhood, I learned the importance of stability, financial security, self-reliance, and strategic thinking. These traits served me well through my corporate sales career, especially in the volatile world of technology.

Once I got married and had children, I began losing sleep when I felt chaos creeping into my own home. So I left my job to focus on my family. The transition from corporate to home was difficult, and I lost me. After years of stepping fully into my strength at work, once home, I felt numb and as though I was walking around outside of who I was.

I didn’t know anything about boundaries, schedules, or raising kids. I only knew how to love them. I raised my children from what I knew I wanted for them, so this part still worked. The downside was how confused and alone I felt. Over time, it felt as though I had lost my personality and the security of my identity.

I minimized myself to get it all done, and I was blindsided by a full spectrum of emotions I wasn’t expecting, including anger, resentment, and fear. The discomfort I felt shifted my most important relationships. My friends had slipped away, and even though there were lots of people around me, I was lonely.

I knew if I didn’t figure out how to regain my voice and reclaim my confidence, I could lose everything. So determined, I started taking courses, hiring coaches, and doing lots of inner work. As soon as I started to feel a shift, I committed to doing whatever it took to pull myself out of this downward spiral.

When I realized it wasn’t just me who felt stuck, I knew I needed to help other women find their way too. My experience exposed a need that was more far-reaching than I ever expected.

Today, I have more energy, more passion for my future, and closer relationships than years ago. I am helping women across the globe have stronger relationships on every level, instilling confidence and healing family wounds. Every life detour has led me to something better, and I am so grateful for every step and lesson along the way.

Every detour leads to something better — Unknown

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Drive

My drive for success expanded during each chapter of my life and grew exponentially with my children. Even in the most challenging times, I continue to push towards my goals. I also believe there is no failure, only redirection.

Intuition

I use my intuition as a consistent guide and because of this, my second chapter has been more aligned and purposeful. To stay secure with who I am and to be clear about my best path, every day I get still, go within and listen.

Self-belief

Throughout my life, and more so in the most difficult times, I’ve always had a deep self-belief that I would reach my goals. As I continue to evolve and change, I strive to create the best life for myself, my family, and my clients.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

After college, my first professional roles were in technology sales. My career provided a positive outlet for me to direct my energy, and I loved the challenges and the opportunities. I was outgoing and driven, achieved goals, and quickly climbed the corporate ladder. The best part of my very first sales role was meeting another employee the day I quit. Two years later, he became my husband.

I continued to ride the wave of emerging technologies and high demand in the marketplace for years. It wasn’t long before I was pregnant with our first child, and while I knew I was coming back after the birth, I didn’t know how hard it would be to leave her. I remember feeling sick to my stomach dropping my daughter off at daycare when my maternity leave ended. The Universe knew. Within ten minutes of being back in the office, I was fired. I packed my things and left to get my daughter.

My husband had just quit his job to start a company. So with no money coming in and a new baby, I was scared. I never wanted my family to feel the same financial insecurity I did growing up. Fortunately, within hours, I received a call for an interview from another tech firm, and they wanted to see me immediately. I let them know I had my infant daughter at home, and they told me to bring her with me. I was relieved and deeply grateful that I had a new job plus four more weeks to be with my baby.

Heavily influenced and a big fan of Tony Robbins, I used his approach to make a few more calls each day, which helped me hit my numbers. The personal development I invested in served me well and led me to the next step of my career to manage the company’s most extensive accounts.

My ability to build relationships in chaotic situations across multiple departments and numerous projects within the large accounts paid off with successes inside and outside the organization.

However, with the birth of my second daughter, the massive changes in the tech industry, and the growing demands on my time, I felt stress and pressure like never before. At the same time, both of my parents were diagnosed with serious illnesses, and my nanny informed me she was leaving immediately due to cancer. I was reaching a breaking point.

Between my husband’s and my busy schedules and two daughters at home, I had too much on my plate. So, having reached my dream, I made the hard decision to walk away.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter

When I was feeling stuck and numb, I realized that something needed to change, or it would get worse. So, I enrolled in my first online class, which reinforced the incredible power of mindset and opened my eyes to the opportunity for businesses online. It was the first of many courses over the next five years, which helped me change every aspect of my life.

At the same time, I returned to reading personal development books. I found myself mesmerized by new ways of thinking, philosophies, and opportunities that began to shift the way I felt. With this, the momentum kicked in, and I went all-in on self-improvement. I hired my first of many coaches for one-on-one focus and accountability, which catapulted the launch of my business.

I also attended live events throughout the country and the Caribbean. My intense commitment to growth restored my confidence and fostered connections with like-minded people which reinforced that I was on the right path. The changes within me led to my awareness of the needs of other women in the same boat and the knowing that you’re never too old and it’s never too late.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I was feeling even more isolated and unfulfilled as my daughters needed me less and less. I wanted to be a big part of their adult lives, and I felt as though our relationships were slipping away. I was also tired of living up to everyone else’s expectations. I had had enough. I needed more.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers

I had to heal myself first before I could help anyone else. I started feeling stronger the more I looked within through journaling, tapping, and other mindfulness and personal development practices. I honed my new skills through daily practice, and discovered forgiveness is a key to releasing the old and welcoming the new. When I felt my life shifting, I knew I was ready to help others.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I want to share with you one of my most touching recent stories. One client shared with me that she had been holding in her thoughts, anger, and frustration for over thirty years and she was at a breaking point. She was unfulfilled in her marriage and frustrated with the lack of help in her home and family business.

She wasn’t happy, or even unhappy, just numb and alone, and unsure of what to do. She was filled with disappointment and anger for not being true to herself. However, to the outside world, it looked like she had it all — the family, the career, and the lifestyle.

She attended one of my speaking events, and contemplated calling me for six months before reaching out and scheduling a meeting. It was exhilarating for her to finally release old stories, negative emotions, and limiting beliefs. She also gained an awareness of her personal beliefs instead of leaning on what she had been taught by others.

Now, she makes decisions from alignment, and has initiated huge shifts leading her to a life that lights her up.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m so grateful that my husband and daughters have been my biggest supporters along the way. In addition, I’ve been profoundly impacted by numerous coaches, mentors, and connections.

It all started almost 20 years ago when I experienced a life-changing awareness when I attended Tony Robbins’ Unleash the Power Within (UPW). Since then, I have learned from so many more influencers along the way.

In the last year, I’ve made life-altering connections in courses by Jen Gotlieb and Chris Winfeld of SuperConnector Media. The energy, support, and drive of the participants and leaders have completely changed my career and life trajectory.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I’ve made so many global connections and experienced life-shifting synchronicities in groups I’ve been a part of and events I’ve attended.

Years ago, I signed up for an event in the Bahamas. I was nervous about attending because it was my first event where I was planning to go alone plus it was out of the country. So many factors were exposing my fear. Attendees were to meet at a restaurant. I got there early, and I was the only one! Did I make a huge mistake?

I sat at the bar waiting with my heart pounding. When I finally recognized one woman from the course I felt a sense of relief set in. Over the next few days, I pushed myself through so many comfort zones, learned new ideas, and made lifetime connections across the globe.

When you successfully push yourself through comfort zones, you realize that there’s so much more available to you than you ever thought possible. Squashing fear and extinguishing limiting beliefs became a cornerstone of my work where I help women reimagine their lives in fuller and richer ways.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Yes!

To manifest my new powers, I created an alter ego to overcome my discomfort in posting my thoughts online. So, to hide from everyone I knew in my past, I created a new Facebook account. I wanted a new life and went all in, in every way to get it. This new account allowed me to hide for years, yes years, and get comfortable with my new role. All of this happened while attracting and connecting with new people and creating global relationships online. As I grew as a mentor and coach, I got more comfortable with being uncomfortable. When old friends and family started finding me and connecting, I let them in. I had become who I had set out to be.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

For many years after I left my career, I felt uncomfortable in my own skin. I finally worked up the courage to hire a psychiatrist to talk with, and I worked with her for many years. Then, as my kids got older and my time freed up, I started searching for something more and found numerous coaching courses, like-minded connections, and books. From that, I learned and embraced the practice of journaling and learned to support myself.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

My first speaking event was a huge life shift. I went from feeling anxious leaving the house to confidently speaking to a group of 50 women at a professional women’s organization. I was introduced to the group by a friend who thought it would be an excellent way for me to get back into corporate life. After telling my story around the table, a woman approached me to share my story at their annual board retreat. I was shocked, scared, and thrilled, and wondered how I would possibly fill an hour. When the event arrived, I had the speech, along with my facial expressions, memorized. While memorization is never recommended in storytelling, knowing my content gave me a sense of security to pull it off. Afterward, I was ecstatic that my vision of success for this event materialized. It was so well received, they invited me to speak at a monthly meeting.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Being real and vulnerable is the most powerful way to lead and connect. These qualities make you approachable because you are living and sharing your truth. After years of hiding and living up to other’s expectations, sharing my truth is often my biggest hurdle. Yet when I openly share, other women see themselves and reach out. Raw authenticity magnetizes the right people to you because they resonate with the message. Be specific and clear on who you help and how you help them. As I have entered each new phase of my life and business, I’ve redefined my ideal client and expanded my services. When I first started coaching, I was trying to help everyone, which often led to helping no one. As I’ve become more experienced, the better I can specify where my strengths match my clients’ needs. For example, this week, a young woman approached me for coaching. As I thought about our discussion, I redirected her to a solution that better fit her needs. She accepted the suggestion and was grateful for my honesty. Letting go of what wasn’t aligned for me opened space, and I gained another client who was a better fit. Stay current and be relevant, open to learn, evolve, and grow. Be agile and willing to pivot when necessary. Embrace changes as opportunities to see new possibilities in all areas of your life. The risk of not accepting change is staying stuck and missing out. A great example of evolving is becoming a Moderator on Clubhouse. I’m hosting rooms with other leaders I met in courses I’ve taken this past year, and the connections continue to expand. Clubhouse has honed my skills to facilitate discussion and make connections through deep, often vulnerable, conversations. All of this has organically unfolded through my willingness to learn, expand and connect. Be willing to ask for help and surround yourself with a team. Ask for help instead of trying to go it alone. Stay focused on your strengths and be resourceful in finding people to help you. Spend time with people who inspire, challenge, and support you through all areas of your life. Be bold and courageous enough to walk away from people, ideas, and situations that no longer serve you. It feels terrifying beforehand and so right and freeing when it’s over. Recently, I reached out to one of my clients who often commented on my posts and warmly shared her insights to make them better. While initially she came to me for personal help, now she’s part of my team. Asking for her help has been a win-win. It’s OK to make mistakes. It confirms you took action, and the universe loves action. What you perceive as failure is actually information, feedback, or redirection. Now you can take action again with new information that may lead to the results you want. When I first started my business, I was often embarrassed by my mistakes. Now I look back and see how far I’ve come because I kept going.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

That’s easy to define. I dream of finding a way to empower a generation of women over 50 to live to their fullest. Then, they will influence and empower younger generations of women who, in turn, make a greater impact on their families and society.

I would create a community to support women over 50 to feel powerful, secure, genuine, and real in their lives. To expand what they believe is possible for themselves and help them to reach new goals. It’s time for society to embrace women’s wisdom, beauty, and strength as they step into their own after reaching 50.

Focusing on health is key, and then realigning expectations and obligations that no longer apply. Women have traditionally spent their lives caring for others. Now it’s time for families and society to embrace them offering them support, appreciation and opportunities.

I believe that reaching 50 and beyond should be the very best time of your life. It’s the time to reap the benefits of knowledge, experience, connections, health, and your truth.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I am heavily influenced by powerful women who have created a positive impact in the world. I would love to sit down with Brene Brown and would be thrilled to discuss how I could share and expand her platform of shame and vulnerability to support women over 50 and their families.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m happy to connect with your readers on Facebook, Instagram, and my website as follows.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!