Debra Basch: “Make plans but don’t be afraid to change them”

The more we hear stories about different individuals working their way to the top in their respective industries, the more we feel the need to learn about them. Especially women professionals, entrepreneurs and experts across fields have been making a lot of noise since the past few years with the kind of momentum and success they have been gaining and the way they have been taking their industries to the next level of success. The health and fitness sector, too, saw an exponential rise from the past few years, thanks to the hard work, resilience and passion of a few women trainers, nutritionists and experts, who brought in a wave of good change in the industry and have majorly contributed to its success. We cannot go without mentioning the genius of one such coach and manager in the fitness and the health industry; she is Debra Basch, a 65-year-old master in the field who gave it her all to make a positive difference in the lives of all her clients.

Talking about her journey, Debra says she has over 30 years of rich experience in the industry and success as a personal trainer, group ex-instructor, nutritionist, and team manager. She recalls how she grew up in a middle-class family and was in and out of foster care living with aunts and grandparents because of her father’s abusive nature. From the very beginning, Debra had athlete instincts in her and hence, getting into the field as she grew up was a natural choice for her. Today, she stands tall as a coach and team manager at LadytheFup and Hammer Fitness, a registered nutritionist, and a post-rehab medical exercise specialist.

She is certified in hormone health for women, is a post-secondary professor in Health and Fitness Promotion, and has many other personal training certificates. She achieved all of this and much more while being a single mother to two beautiful daughters, who now are married. So far, Debra has trained clients for weight loss, body transformations (body recomposition), endurance athletes, ironman competition, marathons, 1⁄2 marathons, and triathlons. From the inside, the otherwise no-nonsense woman and straight talker also has a loving, patient and focused side to her.

As a teenager, Debra reveals how she well she fared as an old Elite competitive gymnast and field hockey player. Her expertise in training and coaching also won her many accolades, where she won back to back 60 Day Body Transformation contests with LadytheFup client transformations and one 2nd place finish. She became the in-demand coach for women because of her age, experience and for getting real results.

Even as a professional, Debra Basch was nominated numerous times for awards for impacting students’ lives. Debra began working from the age of 14, where she worked in a Deli. However, her love for fitness helped her to evolve into a certified gymnastics coach at 16 years. Later, she managed teams of gymnastics coaches for summer camps and weekend gymnastics lessons for Toronto Parks and Recreation from ages 16 to 23. She won her division grandmasters for her first bodybuilding bikini competition (48 and older) and came 2nd for masters (35 to 47); she was 53.

Debra Basch has come a long way and still working for her passion for making a positive impact on the lives of others through her knowledge and expertise as a coach and team manager.

